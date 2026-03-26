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IOC bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports

Devin Pavlou
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday that it is barring transgender women athletes from competing in the Olympics. 
Image credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images
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After months of speculation, the International Olympic Committee announced Thursday that it is barring transgender women athletes from competing in the Olympics. 

The committee said the new policy applies to all IOC sports programs, both individual and team. Eligibility for women’s sports will be determined by screening for the SRY gene, a test that World Athletics adopted last year.

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The IOC said it based its policy on scientific findings that the presence of the SRY gene proves an athlete “experienced male sex development.”

“The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said. “At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat. So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category.”

The committee said there are some rare exceptions to this rule. For example, athletes with Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome or other differences in sex development can still compete in women’s Olympic sports if they don’t benefit from what the IOC deems the performance-enhancing effects of testosterone.

The IOC said athletes who test positive for the SRY gene can compete in any male, mixed or open category or in sports that don’t break up athletes by sex.

Testing requires athletes to submit saliva or blood samples and is less intrusive than other methods, according to the IOC. Olympic officials said the test is a “once-in-a-lifetime” screening unless they believe there may have been an error.

Why was this created?

The IOC said it created the new policy to ensure both sexes have the ability to compete in elite sports. However, it’s unclear how many Olympic athletes would be affected. Previous reports indicate that about 0.001% of Olympic athletes identify as transgender. 

Nevertheless, transgender athletes in female sports have become a major political issue — especially in the U.S., the host of the next Olympic Games. 

In 2025, before the IOC released its new policy, President Donald Trump said he would require athletes hoping to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to undergo genetic tests to prevent transgender athletes. 

“But there will be a very, very strong form of testing, and if the test doesn’t come out appropriately, they won’t be in the Olympics,” Trump said at the time.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The International Olympic Committee now requires genetic testing to determine eligibility for women's Olympic events, a policy that excludes transgender women and mandates screening for all female athletes.

Athletes face mandatory genetic screening

Female Olympic competitors must submit saliva or blood samples for SRY gene testing to qualify for women's events.

Transgender women cannot compete as women

Athletes with the SRY gene are barred from women's categories and must compete in male, mixed or open events.

Policy applies to 2028 Los Angeles Games

The testing requirement will be enforced at the next Summer Olympics hosted in the United States.

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Common ground

The IOC's new policy limits female Olympic events to biological females determined by SRY gene screening. The policy takes effect at the 2028 Los Angeles Games and is not retroactive or applicable to grassroots sports.

Context corner

The IOC previously conducted chromosome testing from 1968 to 1996 before discontinuing it in 1999 due to scientific community pressure questioning its relevance and concerns from the IOC's own athletes' commission.

History lesson

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, three top-tier sports — track and field, swimming and cycling — had already excluded transgender women who had been through male puberty from international competition.

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Sources

  1. International Olympic Committee

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the IOC move as exclusionary — using terms like "banned/excluded" and "re-establishes the femininity tests," linking it to the "Trump executive order" and portraying SRY gene screening as intrusive and discriminatory.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the same policy as a protective, "science-based" measure, emphasizing "protect fairness and integrity," "ensure only females," and delegitimizing language like "biological males."

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The International Olympic Committee has banned transgender women from competing in female events at the Olympic Games and other IOC events starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
  • Eligibility for female category events will be limited to biological females, determined by a one-time gene test, to protect fairness, safety, and integrity in women's sports.
  • This new policy affects athletes including Caster Semenya, who has differences in sex development, and was introduced under IOC President Kirsty Coventry.
  • The IOC's decision aligns with prior sports rules excluding transgender women and with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on women's sports.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, IOC President Kirsty Coventry announced that transgender women are now excluded from Olympic female categories effective at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with eligibility limited to biological females verified via a one-time SRY gene screening.
  • Controversies at the 2024 Paris Olympics involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting intensified scrutiny after World Athletics and World Aquatics restricted transgender athletes in September 2024, prompting Coventry's formal review of 'protecting the female category' in June 2025.
  • Coventry stated the policy 'is based on science and has been led by medical experts,' with IOC documents noting males experience testosterone peaks from infancy through adulthood, creating 'individual sex-based performance advantages' in strength, power and endurance.
  • The IOC will implement uniform standards across all international sports federations, ending the era where individual governing bodies like swimming and cycling drafted their own disparate eligibility rules, though specific SRY screening logistics remain undetailed.
  • A 2024 study funded in part by the IOC directly contradicts the policy's scientific rationale and cautioned against bans, while no transgender women competed at the 2024 Paris Games, leaving real-world impact uncertain as genetic testing returns to Olympics for the first time since 1996.

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Key points from the Right

  • The International Olympic Committee will allow only biological females, verified by a one-time SRY gene test, to compete in female categories at the 2028 Olympics and other IOC events to ensure fairness and safety.
  • This policy ends a decade of controversies involving transgender women and athletes with differences in sexual development, responding to prior incidents at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Games.
  • IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated the ruling is science-based, led by medical experts, and aims to protect fairness, safety, and integrity while respecting all athletes.
  • The policy aligns with US President Donald Trump's 2021 executive order banning transgender women from female sports categories and with UK Supreme Court rulings on biological sex definitions.

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Sources

  1. International Olympic Committee

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