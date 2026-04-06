Iran accused of war crime for recruiting children; FEMA official claims he was teleported by God

In this Media Miss Minute, Amnesty International accuses Iran of committing a “grave” war crime as it seeks to bolster its military forces. And one of FEMA’s top officials shares what he claims were his experiences with teleportation.

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Media Miss by the left: Amnesty International says Iran’s recruitment of child soldiers is a war crime

Amnesty International has accused Iran of committing war crimes tied to its military recruitment efforts. The group said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is “committing a grave violation of international humanitarian law” through a campaign that is open to volunteers as young as 12.

Amnesty said recruiting children violates international law.

“The Iranian authorities are shamelessly encouraging children as young as 12 to join an IRGC-run military campaign, putting them in grave danger and violating international law, which prohibits the recruitment and use of children in the military,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, the group’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns.

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Media Miss by the right: FEMA official claims he was teleported to Waffle House

A top Federal Emergency Management Agency official claimed he has been physically teleportated multiple times against his will, including to a Waffle House and a church.

Gregg Phillips, who leads FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, said that while he was driving, his car was lifted off the road and he was transported 40 miles into a ditch near a church.

He also said that same day, he was teleported roughly 50 miles away to a Waffle House in Rome, Georgia.

“I was with my boys one time, and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House. And I ended up at a Waffle House. This was in Georgia, and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was,” Phillips said.

He described the experiences as “not fun” and called them an act of God.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.