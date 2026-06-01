Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations

Iran says it will stop working with the U.S. on peace deal negotiations and “completely” block the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations of the ongoing ceasefire, according to CNBC.

The news comes after the U.S. military carried out what it says were self-defense strikes on Iran over the weekend, and Tehran targeted a U.S. base in the Middle East.

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Strikes over the weekend

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it targeted Iranian radar and command and control sites in response to “aggressive Iranian actions,” including the shooting down of an American drone over international waters.

“U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, says it struck the air base used to launch a U.S. attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island. Iran did not identify the base, but Kuwait says it intercepted incoming fire over the weekend.

The Iranian military said if the U.S. continues its attacks, the response will be “completely different” and Washington would be responsible for the consequences, according to state-run media.

A deal on the horizon?

The exchange comes as President Donald Trump said early Monday morning that Iran “really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A.”

The White House has now returned Iran’s latest peace proposal with revisions of its own. Officials have not released details, but sources say the changes include tougher terms on Iran’s nuclear program and guarantees for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign ministry accused the U.S. on Monday of repeatedly violating the current ceasefire, prior to announcing it was halting negotiations. In response, spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei vowed Tehran will “take whatever measures we deem necessary to defend Iran’s national security.”

Baqaei said lack of trust, a constant change of positions by the U.S. and Israeli attacks in Lebanon are delaying diplomatic attempts to extend the ceasefire, according to Reuters.

Baqaei also said there are currently no discussions with the U.S. about Iran’s nuclear program.

Changing oil prices

Following the renewed strikes over the weekend, oil prices have risen more than 5% Monday, to around $92 a barrel.

OILUSD quote by TradingView

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