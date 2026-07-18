Iran attacks on Jordan base leave two US service members dead, another missing

Cassandra Buchman
Two service members were killed, and one is currently missing, after Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, U.S. Central Command said.
Image credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh
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Two service members were killed, and one is currently missing, after Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, U.S. Central Command said.

Four other American service members were taken to Jordanian hospitals and later discharged, CENTCOM said Saturday. Some other U.S. personnel were also evaluated for minor injuries, but have since returned to duty.

CENTCOM said it is not disclosing the identities of those who died until 24 hours after their families have been notified.

The attack increases the death toll for U.S. service members to 16 since the war with Iran started in February. More than 430 have been wounded.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday the latest deaths “only stiffens our resolve.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack happened on a U.S. military base at Al Azraq, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, and that it destroyed at least two U.S. fighter jets and three other military aircraft on a U.S. military base at Al Azraq. U.S. officials speaking to The Wall Street Journal also confirmed the attack happened at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Al Azraq.

Iranian attacks also hit a water desalination plant and an oil facility in Kuwait, causing significant damage, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. and Iran have been exchanging strikes for the last week. U.S. forces ended a seventh night of attacks against Iran at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, CENTCOM announced. During these strikes, CENTCOM said it hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities.

Iranian state media reported that a U.S. attack on a desalination plant west of Jask disrupted drinking water supplies going to around 20 villages, and that 10,000 people were left without access to drinking water.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi called this a crime against humanity and a breach of international humanitarian law by the United States.

During the overnight strikes, two tunnels and a bridge in Iran were also damaged, IRNA said. Three bridges were also hit Saturday, according to state media.

Iran suspending its commitments under memorandum

Following the days of strikes between the two countries, Iran is suspending the implementation of its commitments under a memorandum of understanding it signed with the U.S. in June, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Saturday. This memorandum included a 60-day ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gharibabadi was quoted by Tasnim News Agency as saying that the U.S. breached its own commitment in the understanding.

If the U.S. is wise, Gharibabadi said, “they should choose other solutions.”

Iranian authorities say at least 50 people were killed and at least 500 injured following U.S. strikes from the past three weeks, the AP said.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.

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Why this story matters

An active military conflict between the U.S. and Iran has produced American casualties, disrupted a ceasefire agreement and raised questions about access to a critical global shipping route.

Ceasefire agreement suspended

Iran announced it is suspending its commitments a June memorandum with the U.S., citing what it described as U.S. violations of the agreement.

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Behind the numbers

16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded since the war began. Iran's health ministry reports at least 50 Iranians killed and more than 500 wounded in US strikes over three weeks.

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz previously carried roughly one-fifth of the world's crude oil. Iran closed the strait after the war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb.28, giving Tehran leverage in negotiations and sending oil prices higher.

Terms to know

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU): A non-binding agreement between the U.S. and Iran signed roughly a month before the latest escalation, aimed at establishing a framework for a permanent ceasefire. Strait of Hormuz: A narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's crude oil previously passed. Axis of Resistance: Iran's term for its network of armed proxy groups across the Middle East.

The players

US Central Command (CENTCOM): The US military command overseeing Middle East operations, which confirmed the deaths. Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran's supreme leader, who warned of 'unforgettable lessons' for the US. Kazem Gharibabadi: Iran's deputy foreign minister, who announced Iran was suspending its MOU commitments. Pete Hegseth: US Defense Secretary, who acknowledged the deaths on social media. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC): Claimed responsibility for the Jordan attack.

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Center-rated reporting

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Sources

  1. US Central Command
  2. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth via X
  3. The Associated Press
  4. IRNA
  5. Tasnim News Agency

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Sources

  1. US Central Command
  2. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth via X
  3. The Associated Press
  4. IRNA
  5. Tasnim News Agency