Iran begins Khamenei procession as successor remains out of public view

Iran began carrying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s coffin through Tehran on Monday, launching the largest public procession of the weeklong funeral before his burial later this week. The procession unfolded without a public appearance by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen since succeeding his father as supreme leader.

Authorities closed major roads, restricted airspace and suspended much of normal activity across Tehran as Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin was carried through the capital on a truck alongside the coffins of family members killed in the same February airstrike. The funeral will continue with ceremonies in other cities before Khamenei is buried Thursday.

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Negotiations remain paused

The funeral schedule has also delayed the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over a permanent end to the war, Tehran’s nuclear program and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have said those negotiations will not resume until the funeral ceremonies are over.

Successor stays out of sight

Sunday’s funeral prayers brought together President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, senior Revolutionary Guard commanders and several of Khamenei’s sons, all making public appearances after the war. Mojtaba Khamenei was not among them. Iran’s new supreme leader has not appeared publicly since taking power after the U.S.-Israeli strike that killed his father in February. Multiple news organizations have reported he has remained out of public view because of security concerns after Israel threatened senior Iranian leaders during the conflict. Four months after taking over as supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei still has not made a public appearance. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Funeral carries government’s message

The funeral has also reinforced the government’s message following the war.

Crowds in Tehran chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” while some mourners called for retaliation over Khamenei’s death. Posters displayed during the ceremonies called for the deaths of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

The turnout appeared to rival some of the largest state funerals in modern Iran, including the 2020 funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, though Iranian authorities have not released an official crowd estimate.

Iranian officials have repeatedly described Khamenei’s death as martyrdom and have tied the funeral to themes of resistance and revenge.

The ceremonies take place through Thursday before Khamenei’s burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashad.

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