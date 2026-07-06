Iran begins Khamenei procession as successor remains out of public view

Jason K. Morrell
Iran began carrying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's coffin through Tehran on Monday, launching the largest public procession of the weeklong funeral before his burial later this week.
Image credit: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Iran began carrying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s coffin through Tehran on Monday, launching the largest public procession of the weeklong funeral before his burial later this week. The procession unfolded without a public appearance by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen since succeeding his father as supreme leader.

Authorities closed major roads, restricted airspace and suspended much of normal activity across Tehran as Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin was carried through the capital on a truck alongside the coffins of family members killed in the same February airstrike. The funeral will continue with ceremonies in other cities before Khamenei is buried Thursday.

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Negotiations remain paused

The funeral schedule has also delayed the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over a permanent end to the war, Tehran’s nuclear program and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have said those negotiations will not resume until the funeral ceremonies are over.

Successor stays out of sight

Sunday’s funeral prayers brought together President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, senior Revolutionary Guard commanders and several of Khamenei’s sons, all making public appearances after the war.

Mojtaba Khamenei was not among them.

Iran’s new supreme leader has not appeared publicly since taking power after the U.S.-Israeli strike that killed his father in February. Multiple news organizations have reported he has remained out of public view because of security concerns after Israel threatened senior Iranian leaders during the conflict.

Four months after taking over as supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei still has not made a public appearance.

Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Funeral carries government’s message

The funeral has also reinforced the government’s message following the war.

Crowds in Tehran chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” while some mourners called for retaliation over Khamenei’s death. Posters displayed during the ceremonies called for the deaths of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

The turnout appeared to rival some of the largest state funerals in modern Iran, including the 2020 funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, though Iranian authorities have not released an official crowd estimate.

Iranian officials have repeatedly described Khamenei’s death as martyrdom and have tied the funeral to themes of resistance and revenge.

The ceremonies take place through Thursday before Khamenei’s burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashad.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Iran-U.S. nuclear and ceasefire negotiations are on hold while funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei continue through Thursday, directly pausing talks that concern oil shipping lanes and Iran's nuclear program.

Talks paused by funeral

Iranian officials have said negotiations with the United States over the war, Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz will not resume until the funeral ceremonies conclude Thursday.

Hormuz shipping at stake

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments, is among the subjects of the stalled negotiations.

Hostile rhetoric on display

Crowds at the funeral chanted "Death to America" and displayed posters calling for the deaths of Trump and Netanyahu, reflecting the public tone surrounding the paused diplomatic process.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Tiems
  3. Al Jazeera
  4. Economic Diplomacy Deputy

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Tiems
  3. Al Jazeera
  4. Economic Diplomacy Deputy