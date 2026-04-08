Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israel launches attacks inside Lebanon

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Iran on Wednesday announced the Strait of Hormuz was again closed, not even a day after a ceasefire with the U.S. and Israel.
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The Iranian government announced Wednesday morning the Strait of Hormuz was again closed, not even a day after the nation accepted a ceasefire with the U.S. and Israel. Iran said Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon violated the agreement.

Iranian media agency Fars reported that the government allowed two tankers to leave the Strait “after obtaining permission from Iran,” NBC News reported. However, further passages were halted because of Israel’s strikes inside Lebanon. The Israeli Defense Forces said Wednesday’s attacks were some of the heaviest leveled against the country’s northern neighbor. 

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Israeli and U.S. officials said the ceasefire does not apply to Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, which they said are meant to target the militant group Hezbollah. However, this contradicts Pakistani Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was a key mediator in the agreement, and the plan reported on by Iranian state media. 

Iran responds

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said the ceasefire was “clear and explicit,” pointing directly to Lebanon in a post on X. 

“The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” he wrote. “The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.”

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned it will retaliate if Israel’s strikes continue in Lebanon. Hezbollah has also said it reserved its “natural and legal right to resist occupation and respond to its attacks,” according to The Associated Press. The militant group has not claimed any attacks on Israel since the ceasefire began. 

Has the White House responded? 

During a press conference following the reclosure, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded Iran reopen the Strait. She also said that Vice President JD Vance would lead the negotiations, which are expected to continue on Friday in Pakistan. 

“Vice President Vance has played a very significant and a key role in this since the very beginning,” Leavitt said, the AP reports. “Of course, he’s the president’s right-hand man. He is the vice president of the United States. He’s been involved in all of these discussions.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Iran's reclosure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, directly affects U.S. energy markets and fuel prices.

Oil supply is disrupted again

Iran halted tanker passages through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media, interrupting a waterway that carries a significant share of the world's seaborne oil.

Ceasefire terms are disputed

Israeli, U.S. and Iranian officials publicly contradict each other on whether the ceasefire covers Lebanon, leaving the status of the agreement unresolved as of this report.

Negotiations continue Friday

The White House said talks are expected to resume Friday in Pakistan, meaning the Strait's status and energy market conditions remain unsettled in the near term.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. NBC News

Sources

  1. NBC News

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