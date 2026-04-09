Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, accuses US of breaking ceasefire

Shea Taylor
The two-week ceasefire in Iran is already in question. Iran has accused the United States and Israel of violating the terms of the deal.
Image credit: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

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The two-week ceasefire in Iran is already in question. Iran has accused the United States and Israel of violating the terms of the deal.

The allegations come after Israel launched what it calls its most powerful attacks yet on Lebanon Wednesday. The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said in retaliation, it launched “a large barrage” of rockets at a settlement in Israel.

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The Israeli military announced Thursday morning it killed Ali Yusuf Kharshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, in Wednesday’s strikes. They say Kharshi “played a central role” in providing Qassem security.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday’s strikes claimed the lives of at least 182 people.

Lebanon not part of the deal

Iran and other world powers, including some U.S. allies, have condemned Israel’s strikes, saying they violate the ceasefire deal.

However, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insist the ceasefire deal does not include Lebanon.

“We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X. “They pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire that has just been reached. Lebanon must be fully covered by it.”

The U.K.’s foreign minister also said Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire. Yvette Cooper told Sky News she is “deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon.”

Peace talks in Pakistan

An Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan Thursday night ahead of talks about a permanent ceasefire with the U.S., according to a social media post by Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan. However, that post was later deleted without comment.

Pakistan, which is mediating, says the talks could begin as early as Friday.

The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S.’ negotiating team. Vance told reporters in Hungary that it is his understanding that Israel is now willing to back off its attacks on Lebanon for the good of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Meanwhile, President Trump said American troops will remain in the region until  “the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

Strat of Hormuz closed

The Strait of Hormuz appears to be closed again as Iran claims the U.S. violated the ceasefire.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says shipping through the critical waterway is now halted.

Traffic had begun to resume after the ceasefire went into effect, however marine traffic data shows most ships remained anchored in the Persian Gulf, and only four passed through on Wednesday.

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization is urging vessel operators to use alternative shipping routes to avoid potential naval mines.

It comes after semiofficial news agencies in Iran published a chart showing Iran’s military put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war. The chart was dated from Feb. 28 until April 9, and it’s not clear if any of the mines have been removed.

Vance reiterated Wednesday night that if Iran does not follow through on its promise to reopen the strait, the ceasefire will end.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed and contested, with documented shipping disruptions and unresolved mine placement affecting global oil transit that passes through a waterway critical to U.S. energy markets.

Strait of Hormuz still blocked

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps says shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is halted, and marine traffic data shows only four vessels passed through Wednesday, with most ships anchored in the Persian Gulf.

Sea mines not confirmed removed

A chart published by semiofficial Iranian news agencies shows mines were placed in the strait through April 9; it is not clear, according to the article, whether any have been removed.

Ceasefire terms are disputed

Trump and Netanyahu insist Lebanon is not covered by the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, while France, the U.K. and Iran have accused the U.S. and Israel of violating the deal's terms.

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Community reaction

Pro-government demonstrators gathered in Tehran's Islamic Revolution Square following the ceasefire announcement, holding Iranian flags and a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. In Lebanon, residents in areas struck by Israeli forces reported that some attacks came without the advance warnings typically issued to allow civilians to evacuate.

Global impact

The Strait of Hormuz closure disrupted global energy markets, with oil prices spiking before falling on ceasefire news. Gulf Arab states including Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia reported Iranian drone and missile attacks on oil and energy infrastructure. Financial analysts warned of a continued geopolitical risk premium on energy prices even after the ceasefire, with markets watching closely for whether maritime traffic through the strait normalizes.

History lesson

Past U.S.-Iran diplomatic frameworks, most notably the 2015 JCPOA, collapsed over disputes about uranium enrichment, verification and sanctions relief — the same issues now at the center of the current impasse. Analysts note that confidence-building measures have repeatedly failed to materialize before main talks begin, a pattern that deepens skepticism on both sides about proposal-based diplomacy.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News
  4. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story around alleged U.S. breach — using words like "violated" and Ghalibaf’s "unreasonable" — and highlights economic fallout to portray failed accountability.
  • Media outlets in the center offer U.S. pushback — quoting "ceasefires are always messy" and that Lebanon wasn’t promised — de-emphasizing markets.
  • Media outlets on the right list specific breaches, employ law-and-order language such as "accuses," "key clauses," and "aggressors," and stress security consequences.

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Media landscape

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84 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations unreasonable due to violations of three clauses in Iran's 10-point peace proposal.
  • The three violated clauses include attacks on Lebanon, a drone intrusion into Iranian airspace, and denial of Iran's right to uranium enrichment, as stated by Qalibaf.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared a bilateral ceasefire and upcoming negotiations "unreasonable," accusing the United States of violating three key clauses of a 10-point peace framework.
  • Ghalibaf cited three alleged breaches of the proposal: military strikes in Lebanon, a drone intrusion into Iranian airspace over Lar in Fars Province, and a denial of Iran's right to uranium enrichment.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the agreement excludes operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which President Donald Trump allegedly supported, though Pakistan's government maintains the ceasefire covers all regions.
  • Conflict escalated as Israel completed "the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon," killing at least 254 people and injuring 1,165, while Kuwait reported 28 Iranian drone attacks on energy infrastructure.
  • Despite these tensions, U.S. and Iranian delegations are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday, April 10, for peace talks, with Iranian officials warning the United States bears responsibility for any violations.

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Key points from the Right

  • Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of violating three clauses of a proposed temporary ceasefire before negotiations in Islamabad began.
  • Gold prices initially rose slightly following the ceasefire news but gains were limited as doubts about the ceasefire's durability emerged.
  • Since the Middle East war started in late February, gold prices have fallen about 10%, losing some of their traditional safe-haven appeal as they fluctuated with stocks.
  • Analyst Ahmad Assiri noted that recent gold price movements reflect risk recalibration rather than a major shift, with high sensitivity to political developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News
  4. CNN

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