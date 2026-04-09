Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, accuses US of breaking ceasefire

The two-week ceasefire in Iran is already in question. Iran has accused the United States and Israel of violating the terms of the deal.

The allegations come after Israel launched what it calls its most powerful attacks yet on Lebanon Wednesday. The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said in retaliation, it launched “a large barrage” of rockets at a settlement in Israel.

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The Israeli military announced Thursday morning it killed Ali Yusuf Kharshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, in Wednesday’s strikes. They say Kharshi “played a central role” in providing Qassem security.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday’s strikes claimed the lives of at least 182 people.

Lebanon not part of the deal

Iran and other world powers, including some U.S. allies, have condemned Israel’s strikes, saying they violate the ceasefire deal.

However, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insist the ceasefire deal does not include Lebanon.

“We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X. “They pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire that has just been reached. Lebanon must be fully covered by it.”

The U.K.’s foreign minister also said Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire. Yvette Cooper told Sky News she is “deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon.”

Peace talks in Pakistan

An Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan Thursday night ahead of talks about a permanent ceasefire with the U.S., according to a social media post by Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan. However, that post was later deleted without comment.

Pakistan, which is mediating, says the talks could begin as early as Friday.

The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S.’ negotiating team. Vance told reporters in Hungary that it is his understanding that Israel is now willing to back off its attacks on Lebanon for the good of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Meanwhile, President Trump said American troops will remain in the region until “the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

Strat of Hormuz closed

The Strait of Hormuz appears to be closed again as Iran claims the U.S. violated the ceasefire.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says shipping through the critical waterway is now halted.

Traffic had begun to resume after the ceasefire went into effect, however marine traffic data shows most ships remained anchored in the Persian Gulf, and only four passed through on Wednesday.

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization is urging vessel operators to use alternative shipping routes to avoid potential naval mines.

It comes after semiofficial news agencies in Iran published a chart showing Iran’s military put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war. The chart was dated from Feb. 28 until April 9, and it’s not clear if any of the mines have been removed.

Vance reiterated Wednesday night that if Iran does not follow through on its promise to reopen the strait, the ceasefire will end.