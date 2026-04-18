Iran closes Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade; vessels attacked

Iran has again closed the Strait of Hormuz, with a military spokesperson saying Saturday the waterway is “under strict control of the Iranian Armed Forces and will remain in its previous operational state.”

On Saturday morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said there were attacks on a tanker and a container ship in the strait.

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This comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the Strait of Hormuz was open.” President Donald Trump, at the time, praised the decision on Truth Social.

Even though the Strait of Hormuz was open, Trump said a maritime blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas would still be in place.

The Iranian military spokesperson cited this blockade as the reason why the strait is now closed.

Since the blockade started Monday, U.S. Central Command said, 23 ships have complied with U.S. forces’ mandate to turn around.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Trump said that if a deal between Iran and the U.S. isn’t reached before a temporary ceasefire ends, the blockade will remain.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” Trump said.

Still, he added, “I think it’s going to happen.”

This story is developing and will be updated.





