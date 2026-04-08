Iran deal pauses fighting, Hormuz control looms; GOP wins Georgia seat

A two-week ceasefire is now in place between the U.S. and Iran. The focus shifts to whether it holds — and whether shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.

Plus, Republicans hold a key House seat in Georgia with a double-digit win. But the race now heads to another primary and likely a November rematch.

And NASA releases stunning new close-up images of the moon from Artemis II’s flyby.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

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Two-week ceasefire holds between US and Iran

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran appears to be holding, but there are still signs of instability across the region.

President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire late Tuesday, saying he agreed to suspend strikes after talks involving Pakistan, and after Iran signaled it would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He later posted that Iran can now begin reconstruction.

Iran’s foreign minister said the country would halt its defensive operations, and that its military would coordinate safe passage through the Strait during the ceasefire.

On Iranian state TV, the government announced the ceasefire. In Tehran, some celebrated, but others took to the streets in protest, opposing any deal with the U.S.

In recent days, Iranians formed human chains around key power plants and bridges after Trump threatened to target them.

Markets reacted quickly. Oil prices dropped sharply, and stock futures jumped on hopes the Strait of Hormuz will reopen to full traffic. Trump said the U.S. will help with the traffic buildup in the strait.

But questions remain about how that will work, with Iran saying its military will help manage passage through the strait.

And the ceasefire does not cover everything. Israel continues strikes in Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah is still underway.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s prime minister has invited U.S. and Iranian officials to Islamabad for talks on Friday, aimed at reaching a longer-term deal

Pope condemns Trump threat on Iran, calling it ‘truly unacceptable’

There’s been sharp pushback from the Vatican over the war in the Middle East. Pope Leo XIV called Trump’s warning to Iran on Tuesday “truly unacceptable.” His remarks follow Trump’s Truth Social post warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight never to be brought back again.”

Speaking to reporters in Italy, the Pope referenced that threat and said attacks on civilians or infrastructure violate international law.

Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images

He also called it a moral issue, urging leaders to step back from further escalation.

“Let’s remember especially the innocent children, the elderly, the sick, so many people who have already become or will become victims of this continued warfare, to remind all that attacks on civilian infrastructure is against international law, but that it is also a sign of the hatred, the division, the destruction the human being is capable of.” — Pope Leo XIV

The pope has grown more direct in recent days, calling on governments to return to negotiations. He also urged people around the world to press their leaders to work toward peace.

Fuller wins Georgia House runoff, defeating Harris by double digits

A significant hold for Republicans in Georgia during a special election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Republican Clay Fuller, whom Trump endorsed, won Tuesday’s runoff election to fill the remainder of Greene’s term through the end of the year.

Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris by about 12 points, 56% to 44%, in a district Trump carried by more than 35 points in 2024.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Fuller framed the race as a test of support for the president’s agenda and made clear where he stands.

“I think it’s incredibly important to make sure that we’re fighting for the president’s agenda. And then if the people here, if it had gone blue, it would have been a complete tragedy for the people of Northwest Georgia,” Fuller said. “So I know that the conservatives here — they want to see those policies continued and want to see me fighting for our own Capitol Hill.”

Thank you to the voters of GA-14 for your trust and support!



The real work begins! pic.twitter.com/RhnjAO5KWE — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) April 8, 2026

Fuller called himself a fighter who would have the president’s back in Washington.

But this race isn’t over.

He now heads into another Republican primary in May, just to qualify for the November general election, where he would face Harris again for a full two-year term.

Megan Varner / Getty Images

Harris, despite defeat, maintained an optimistic tone, saying his campaign gained support in areas “nobody would have thought.”

US journalist freed after one week in Iranian-backed militia captivity

American journalist Shelly Kittleson is free in Iraq after being held for a week by an Iranian-backed militia. Iraqi officials said Kittleson was released Tuesday, and plans are now in place to get her out of the country.

AFP via Getty Images

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia supported by Iran, took responsibility for the abduction, which was recorded on CCTV. They said on Telegram that she was freed on the condition that she leave Iraq immediately. Her exact location has not been disclosed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the release, saying the U.S. is “working to support her safe departure.”

I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq.



The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 8, 2026

Before her abduction, the State Department warned Kittleson that she might be targeted by the same group while reporting in Iraq. After she was taken, the FBI’s hostage recovery fusion cell collaborated with U.S. agencies and Iraqi partners to help secure her release.

Blanche backs Trump’s involvement in probes, citing president’s duty to investigate

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Trump has both the right and the duty to advocate for investigations into individuals he believes should be scrutinized.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Blanche made the comments during his first lengthy remarks since taking over at the Justice Department after Pam Bondi was fired last week. He pushed back on questions about political pressure, saying investigations will continue under the law, including cases involving people Trump has clashed with.

“We have thousands of ongoing investigations and prosecutions going on in this country right now. And it is true that some of them involve men, women, and entities that the president in the past has had issues with and that believe should be investigated. That is his right, and indeed it is his duty to do that, meaning to lead this country. And so I do not view this as pressure. I do not view this as something that is going to keep me up at night, except to make sure that we are investigating every case that we have to the fullest extent of the law and using all the resources we can.” — Todd Blanche, acting attorney general

Blanche also indicated that he might stay in the job permanently.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The former Trump defense lawyer said the decision is up to the president and that he would take whatever role Trump wants him to.

“I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to keep me as acting, that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that’s an honor. If he choses to nominate somebody else, and I go back to being the DAG (Deputy Attorney General), that is an honor, if he chooses nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, thank you very much, I love you, sir. “ — Todd Blanche, acting attorney general

Blanche has served as deputy attorney general and was temporarily promoted to the top position following Bondi’s departure. He also said only Trump knows why Bondi is no longer attorney general.

Artemis II crew captures ‘Earthset’ view

NASA just received some truly remarkable images from the moon. The Artemis II crew has shared stunning new photos from their lunar flyby, including a rare view of “Earthset.”

From their Orion capsule, astronauts watched Earth dip behind the moon — a view only a small number of humans have ever seen.

NASA

The crew spent approximately seven hours orbiting the moon, capturing nearly 10,000 photos along the journey. They also observed a solar eclipse from space, where the moon completely blocked the sun for nearly an hour — much longer than any eclipse seen from Earth.

And for the first time, astronauts got an up-close look at parts of the moon’s far side.

They discovered massive impact craters, including the Orientale Basin, and even named a few new ones: “Integrity” for their spacecraft and “Carroll” in honor of Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife.

NASA

NASA

NASA

NASA

These images are already helping scientists better understand the moon’s surface — and prepare for future missions.

And for the crew, it was more than just science. They called it an experience that “bends your mind.”

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