Iran deal set to reopen Strait of Hormuz; UFC fight night transforms White House

President Donald Trump was threatening new strikes just days ago. Now he’s celebrating a deal with Iran that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global oil markets.

Plus, a skydiving trip ends in tragedy when a plane crashes seconds after takeoff in Missouri. Investigators are now trying to determine what went wrong.

And the White House South Lawn gets an unusual makeover. Trump marks his 80th birthday with a UFC fight card, military flyovers and thousands of spectators.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, June 12, 2026.

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US, Iran finalize peace framework, setting stage for Hormuz reopening Friday

After months of war, missile strikes, threats of escalation and a shock to global energy markets, the U.S. and Iran say they have a deal.

After announcing what he calls a completed agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause a conflict that has dominated headlines for months, Trump heads to Europe Monday morning. He posted on Sunday that the deal was complete, saying he had authorized the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the U.S. naval blockade.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Although the full text has not been released, officials said the framework includes a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and a new round of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of the world’s oil, so the market reacted quickly. Oil prices fell sharply overnight, while stock markets across Asia rose on expectations that energy shipments could soon return to normal.

OILUSD quote by TradingView

Iranian state media also reported the agreement Monday morning, but Tehran said implementation will not begin until the document is signed later this week.

Even with a framework in place, questions remain about what happens next.

Iran and the U.S. are already offering different accounts of what comes after Friday’s signing, particularly regarding sanctions relief, frozen assets and future nuclear talks.

And Israel has shown signs of concern.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel will not withdraw forces from southern Lebanon, despite Iran’s claim that the agreement calls for an end to military operations there.

One prominent pro-Netanyahu commentator went even further, writing on social media that “Trump came out a loser.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has also urged caution. He wrote that he is “somewhat concerned” because Iran’s description of the agreement does not appear to align with what the American negotiating team is saying.

I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters.



I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the… https://t.co/3vSNSOc1mp — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2026

Iran deal changes agenda for G7 summit set to begin Monday

Trump traveled to France on Monday for a G7 summit, where he’ll arrive with the new diplomatic agreement with Iran in hand.

Security will be tight in the French lakeside town of Evian, where leaders from the world’s largest economies are meeting for three days of talks.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

The Hotel Royal, overlooking Lake Geneva, will serve as the centerpiece of the summit. That’s where Trump is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

The Iran agreement may ease one of the summit’s biggest crises, but it doesn’t erase the disagreements between Trump and many of the leaders he’s about to meet.

Beyond Iran, leaders are also set to discuss Ukraine, trade, artificial intelligence and global supply chains. However, the meeting will open with clear disagreements between Washington and several European allies over the war in Iran, NATO and U.S. foreign policy.

Protests broke out in Geneva over the weekend ahead of the summit. Meanwhile, Macron spent Sunday meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a push to coordinate positions before leaders sit down together.

Trump is expected to hold both group and one-on-one meetings throughout the week, with the possibility that events in the Middle East could quickly overtake everything else on the agenda.

Russia fires massive drone barrage, killing civilians and emergency responders

Russia unleashed one of its largest air attacks of the war overnight, hitting multiple Ukrainian cities and killing civilians as well as emergency responders.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 70 missiles and more than 600 drones in a wide-ranging assault targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. At least four people were killed, and more than 30 were injured.

Strikes damaged apartment buildings, a market and a grocery store. A fire also broke out at a UNESCO-listed monastery complex in Kyiv, one of Ukraine’s most important religious sites.

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Andriy Dubchak/Frontliner/Getty Images

Andriy Dubchak/Frontliner/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Andriy Dubchak/Frontliner/Getty Images

In Kharkiv, officials said Russian forces used a so-called “double tap” attack, hitting the same area again after emergency crews arrived to help victims of an earlier strike. Dnipro also reported damage to a college, cultural sites and other civilian infrastructure.

Russia’s defense ministry said the attack targeted military-industrial facilities, conscription offices and air bases, adding that all intended targets were hit.

Skydiving plane crash kills 12

A skydiving trip in Missouri ended in tragedy Sunday when a plane carrying 12 people crashed moments after takeoff, killing everyone on board.

Authorities said the single-engine turboprop took off from Butler Memorial Airport — about an hour south of Kansas City — just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, the plane failed to gain altitude, made a sharp left turn and went down in a field about 300 yards from the runway.

Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images

Emergency crews found the aircraft engulfed in flames.

The plane, operated by Skydive Kansas City, carried a pilot and eleven passengers. Of those on board, nine were experienced skydivers, and two were preparing for tandem jumps.

Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images

Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images

Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images

Investigators searched the area on foot and by drone to determine whether anyone had managed to exit the aircraft before it crashed, but found no survivors.

The cause of the disaster remains unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations into the incident.

Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Sunday morning, though his office has provided limited details regarding the reason. A spokesperson stated that the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican is receiving what his office described as “excellent care.”

No information has been released about his condition or what led to the hospital visit.

The hospitalization comes after a series of well-publicized health issues in recent years, including several falls, a concussion, and multiple instances in which McConnell briefly froze while speaking in public. More recently, he has been seen at times using a wheelchair and receiving assistance when walking.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

McConnell announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection and is expected to leave the Senate when his term ends next January.

For now, his office said only that he remains in the hospital’s care. He is currently one of the three oldest members of Congress, alongside Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

White House hosts UFC fight night

Trump celebrated his 80th birthday in a way only he could: hosting a UFC fight night on the White House South Lawn.

The night began with a joint flyover by the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds as thousands gathered on the south lawn for the made-for-TV spectacle.

Trump arrived with UFC president Dana White and received a rock-star welcome as he made his way to a temporary octagon built on the White House grounds.

Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images

SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Al Drago/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jacquelyn Martin- Pool/Getty Images

Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: UFC Freedom 250 is seen on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The event was part of the kickoff for America’s 250th birthday celebration and also served as a birthday party for the president, who turned 80 on Sunday.

Several thousand people packed the custom-built arena to watch a full card of UFC bouts, with Trump sitting ringside throughout the night.

The action finally wrapped up after 1 a.m. ET, with fireworks over the White House.

Afterward, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster called it “one of the most entertaining nights in American history.”

More from Straight Arrow:

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Who protects your wallet when a federal watchdog steps back?

Kimberly Tynan’s career as a nonprofit housing attorney involves helping low-income Philadelphian’s secure housing loans and stave off foreclosures. Mortgage servicers — companies paid by banks to process loans — are among her most persistent foes.

Convincing servicers to address her clients’ issues has long been an uphill battle. For years, she had the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at her back, making those battles easier. The government regulator quickly resolved disputes and recovered lost money, Tynan told Straight Arrow.

“The regulations [the CFPB] promulgated have just been world-changing for our clients,” she said.

All that changed last year when the second Trump administration fired the bureau’s director and cut its staff.

“We really miss having that resource,” Tynan said.

Consumer advocates credit the CFPB with recovering billions in overpayments and inappropriate fines or fees since its creation in 2010.

But now “the CFPB, for all intents and purposes, is dead,” said David Chami, an attorney for the nonprofit Consumer Justice.

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