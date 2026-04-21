Talks to end Iran war on hold as ceasefire winds down

Updated 
Alan Judd, Shea Taylor
A new round of peace talks are slated to get underway as the end to the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran looms.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

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Talks to bring about a long-term agreement to end the war in Iran are on hold as time is running out on a two-week ceasefire.

Vice President JD Vance suspended a planned trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he had been scheduled to meet for a second time with Iranian negotiators. Vance put the trip on hold after Iranian officials indicated they were unwilling to resume talks after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship Monday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran state media quoted a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, as saying officials were reluctant to travel to Pakistan because of “contradictory messages, inconsistent behavior and unacceptable actions by the American side.”

President Donald Trump has suggested he does not want the extend the two-week ceasefire, scheduled to end on Wednesday, Iranian time.

Trump told CNBC on Tuesday the U.S. is prepared to immediately resume air strikes if Iran doesn’t make a deal.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” Trump said. “But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go.”

Still, Trump said he believes the U.S. is “going to end up with a great deal,” although he offered no specifics.

He also expressed surprise that the stock market has been so resilient amid the war. 

However, all major U.S. stock indices were down sharply on Tuesday amid discouraging news about the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose again, flirting with the $100-a-barrel mark for Brent crude.

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Iranian vessel seized

The prospect of a new round of talks diminished after the Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Monday.

Iran accused the U.S. of terrorism, “piracy” and an “act of aggression” that breached the ceasefire. Iranian officials demanded that the crew be released immediately.

U.S. officials said the vessel was attempting to evade a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and was seized after ignoring repeated warnings for hours.

Areas of disagreement

Even if negotiations resume, the two sides are still far from an agreement that would end the nearly two-month-old war.

The U.S. still wants Iran to commit to ending its nuclear program, one of Trump’s stated goals when he approved the first air strikes on Feb. 28. Iran has insisted for years that it was enriching uranium only for civilian purposes, not to manufacture a nuclear weapon.

Negotiations also would likely cover the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. About 20% of the global oil supply and much of the world’s fertilizer supply normally transit through the Strait.

Iran seized control of the Strait in response to the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign. Its closure has caused oil and fertilizer prices to spike.

Round out your reading

Alan Judd
Alan Judd
Alan Judd is a senior content editor for Straight Arrow News. He is a longtime journalist who most recently was a writer and editor for Scripps News
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire faces collapse days before its expiration, with direct implications for oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability that affects American consumers and military commitments.

Ceasefire near expiration

Trump said Monday he is "highly unlikely" to extend the ceasefire, which expires Wednesday, leaving its continuation unresolved as of this reporting.

Strait of Hormuz at risk

The disputed seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical oil shipping lane — has prompted Iran to vow retaliation and accuse the U.S. of "piracy."

Talks in doubt

Iranian state media reported no Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad for scheduled peace talks, and Iran's top negotiator warned Tehran will not negotiate under threats.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. CNBC
  4. ABC News
  5. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. CNBC
  4. ABC News
  5. NBC News

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