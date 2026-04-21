Talks to end Iran war on hold as ceasefire winds down

Talks to bring about a long-term agreement to end the war in Iran are on hold as time is running out on a two-week ceasefire.

Vice President JD Vance suspended a planned trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he had been scheduled to meet for a second time with Iranian negotiators. Vance put the trip on hold after Iranian officials indicated they were unwilling to resume talks after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship Monday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran state media quoted a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, as saying officials were reluctant to travel to Pakistan because of “contradictory messages, inconsistent behavior and unacceptable actions by the American side.”

President Donald Trump has suggested he does not want the extend the two-week ceasefire, scheduled to end on Wednesday, Iranian time.

Trump told CNBC on Tuesday the U.S. is prepared to immediately resume air strikes if Iran doesn’t make a deal.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” Trump said. “But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go.”

Still, Trump said he believes the U.S. is “going to end up with a great deal,” although he offered no specifics.

He also expressed surprise that the stock market has been so resilient amid the war.

However, all major U.S. stock indices were down sharply on Tuesday amid discouraging news about the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose again, flirting with the $100-a-barrel mark for Brent crude.

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Iranian vessel seized

The prospect of a new round of talks diminished after the Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Monday.

Iran accused the U.S. of terrorism, “piracy” and an “act of aggression” that breached the ceasefire. Iranian officials demanded that the crew be released immediately.

U.S. officials said the vessel was attempting to evade a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and was seized after ignoring repeated warnings for hours.

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Areas of disagreement

Even if negotiations resume, the two sides are still far from an agreement that would end the nearly two-month-old war.

The U.S. still wants Iran to commit to ending its nuclear program, one of Trump’s stated goals when he approved the first air strikes on Feb. 28. Iran has insisted for years that it was enriching uranium only for civilian purposes, not to manufacture a nuclear weapon.

Negotiations also would likely cover the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. About 20% of the global oil supply and much of the world’s fertilizer supply normally transit through the Strait.

Iran seized control of the Strait in response to the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign. Its closure has caused oil and fertilizer prices to spike.

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