Iran denies Trump peace talks as new strikes continue; Washington honors Graham

Craig Nigrelli, Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall
Image credit: Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Reuters/Nathan Howard

Drone attacks are back, but are peace talks? President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Iran are talking again, but Tehran says that’s simply not true.

Plus, two wars, two world leaders. Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in back-to-back meetings Tuesday at the White House.

And Europe’s wildfire emergency keeps growing. France and Spain are battling fast-moving infernos as an intense heat wave threatens to make a bad situation even worse.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Peace talks face new doubt as Iran denies negotitions

New drone attacks have added to the uncertainty over whether the U.S. and Iran are even talking peace. Local sources said Iraqi armed factions attempted overnight drone strikes targeting the U.S. military base known as Tower 22 near the Syrian-Jordanian border.

Jordan’s state news agency said its military shot down a drone that breached the country’s airspace early Tuesday morning, while Israel said it also intercepted an unmanned aircraft near the Jordanian border.

A woman talks on her cellphone as she walks past an anti-U.S. graffiti on the wall of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The attacks come as Trump says the U.S. and Iran are holding talks, but he also told reporters he’s prepared to take action if those efforts break down.

“We’re having good talks so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “I think that there’s a good chance that something could happen, but if it does, good. If it doesn’t, we’ll go back to doing what we were doing two days ago.”

Iran has disputed Trump’s account. The country’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that Iran has not requested new talks and rejected a U.S. proposal to meet.

Leaders gather to honor Sen. Lindsey Graham in Washington

Washington takes a pause Tuesday to honor late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham as presidents, prime ministers and lawmakers gather for his funeral.

Graham — one of the Senate’s most influential Republicans for more than three decades — died earlier this month at age 71 from an aortic dissection after returning home from a trip to Ukraine.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Two days of funeral services begin Tuesday in Washington, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks during an invitation-only service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Before that, Graham’s casket will be escorted into the U.S. Capitol rotunda by an armed forces honor guard, followed by a ceremony recognizing his decades of service in the Senate.

Members of a military honor guard carry an empty, flag-draped casket during rehearsals ahead of the next day's memorial for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Then on Wednesday, the services move to South Carolina, where an F-16 flyover will kick off the day’s events, followed by a procession from the state house in Columbia to First Baptist church.

A public funeral service will be held at the church before Graham is laid to rest during a private family burial in Pickens County.

Trump holds back-to-back talks with Netanyahu, Zelenskyy at the White House Tuesday 

Two of the foreign leaders in Washington for Graham’s funeral will also spend time at the White House on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday night for his first face-to-face meeting with Trump since the U.S.-Iran conflict began.

ilia YEFIMOVICH  AFP via Getty Images,
Simon Jones, POOL, AFP via Getty Images

Iran is expected to top the agenda as both leaders navigate a fragile pause in the fighting while also trying to show their partnership remains strong despite some recent public disagreements.

Later in the day, Trump is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russia intensifies its missile campaign and Ukraine continues to press for more air defense support.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with senators as lawmakers prepare to take up a Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham.

The back-to-back meetings put two of the world’s most pressing conflicts on the White House agenda all in a single day.

Trump takes mail‑in voting fight to the Supreme Court

Trump has taken his push to overhaul mail-in voting to the nation’s highest court. The administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to let it move forward with a March executive order that would create a federal list of eligible mail-in voters and bar the Postal Service from sending ballots to people not on that list.

Lower courts have blocked the order in the 23 states and D.C. that sued, saying states are likely to succeed in arguing that the president lacks authority to change how elections are run.

Now the justices are being asked to step in, with the administration arguing the order is only policy guidance while federal agencies continue working out the details.

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The appeal comes just days after Trump used a prime-time address to renew his claims that the election system needs stronger safeguards against fraud.

The states challenging the order say the changes could disrupt preparations for November’s midterms, while the administration says any new rules would need to be in place soon to have an impact this fall.

The Supreme Court has ordered the states to respond by Aug. 3, setting up what could become one of the most significant election cases before the midterms.

Extreme heat slows wildfire progress in France and Spain

Europe’s wildfire emergency isn’t over yet, and the weather threatens to make conditions worse. France has issued new heat warnings in the same southwestern region where firefighters are still battling a massive wildfire near Bordeaux.

President Emmanuel Macron has called it France’s worst wildfire crisis since World War II.

The fire in the Gironde region has burned more than 100,000 acres, about four times the size of Paris, and destroyed more than 240 homes. Officials said the fire has stabilized but is not yet contained.

  • TOPSHOT - A firefighter stands before flames as a forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26, 2026 as a wildfire has been ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin (Gironde). The 220,000 people evacuated due to the massive wildfire in France's Gironde region will not be able to return home "until the fire has been brought under control", the local prefect said, also ruling out any normal workday on Monday in the affected towns, ahead of a possible worsening of the situation on Tuesday due to an expected rise in temperatures. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
    ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images
  • A forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26, 2026 as a wildfire has been ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin (Gironde). The 220,000 people evacuated due to the massive wildfire in France's Gironde region will not be able to return home "until the fire has been brought under control", the local prefect said, also ruling out any normal workday on Monday in the affected towns, ahead of a possible worsening of the situation on Tuesday due to an expected rise in temperatures. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
    ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images
  • CEBREROS, SPAIN - JULY 28: Members of the Emergency Military Unit (UME) utilize controlled burns to halt the spread of wildfires in the Madrid border region on July 28, 2026 in Cebreros, in Ávila province, Spain. The wildfires that have raged west of Madrid have forced the evacuation of at least 105,000 people and burnt over 77,000 hectares, across the Madrid, Avila and Toledo regions, according to Spanish authorities. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • CEBREROS, SPAIN - JULY 28: Members of the Emergency Military Unit (UME) utilize controlled burns to halt the spread of wildfires in the Madrid border region on July 28, 2026 in Cebreros, in Ávila province, Spain. The wildfires that have raged west of Madrid have forced the evacuation of at least 105,000 people and burnt over 77,000 hectares, across the Madrid, Avila and Toledo regions, according to Spanish authorities. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • CEBREROS, SPAIN - JULY 28: Members of the Emergency Military Unit (UME) utilize controlled burns to halt the spread of wildfires in the Madrid border region on July 28, 2026 in Cebreros, in Ávila province, Spain. The wildfires that have raged west of Madrid have forced the evacuation of at least 105,000 people and burnt over 77,000 hectares, across the Madrid, Avila and Toledo regions, according to Spanish authorities. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • A woman cleans her garden after a wildfire raged in La Vall d'Uxio, 55 kilometres north-east of Valencia, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Jose JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images)
    Jose JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images
  • Residents work to thoroughly put out tree trunks that continue to smolder following a wildfire in La Adrada, 95 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • A firefighter walks before a vehicle as they respond to fires in a forest in Claouey, near Lège-Cap-Ferret, on July 28, 2026. Over the past six days, the wildfire near Bordeaux has ravaged 42,000 hectares (103,000 acres), forced 220,000 people to flee and destroyed 240 houses. Firefighters said on July 28, 2026 the fire had not expanded overnight as they managed to tackle several flareups. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - This photograph shows a placard hanging on the wall of a house reading "Thank you" as a message of gratitude to the firefighters in Biscarrosse, southwestern France on July 28, 2026, during a wildfire in the Landes region. The fire that broke out on July 23, 2026, near Biscarrosse in the Landes region of southwestern France has been "contained," France's President announced on July 27. The Landes de Gascogne forest, home to maritime pines and a vital "lung" for the timber industry, has seen 42,000 hectares burn near Bordeaux. Forests are catching fire all the more easily because European vegetation and soils have been very dry for monthsa drought exacerbated by climate change and recent exceptional heatwaves. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images)
    Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - Smoke rises from a charred tree trunk following a wildfire in La Adrada, 95 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • A charred boat is seen at the San Juan reservoir after a wildfire ravaged the region, in Pelayos de la Presa, 65 kilometres southwest of Madrid, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images)
    Miguel RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images
  • This picture shows damage caused by a wildfire in a burnt-out house in Piedralaves, 100 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • This picture shows a scorched area after a wildfire raged in La Vall d'Uxio, 55 kilometres north-east of Valencia, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Jose JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images)
    Jose JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images
  • This aerial photograph shows burnt premisses and vehicles destroyed by a wildfire in a business park in Biscarrosse, southwestern France on July 28, 2026. The fire that broke out on July 23, 2026, near Biscarrosse in the Landes region of southwestern France has been "contained," France's President announced on July 27. The Landes de Gascogne forest, home to maritime pines and a vital "lung" for the timber industry, has seen 42,000 hectares burn near Bordeaux. Forests are catching fire all the more easily because European vegetation and soils have been very dry for monthsa drought exacerbated by climate change and recent exceptional heatwaves. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images)
    Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - This aerial photograph shows burnt premisses and vehicles destroyed by a wildfire in a business park in Biscarrosse, southwestern France on July 28, 2026. The fire that broke out on July 23, 2026, near Biscarrosse in the Landes region of southwestern France has been "contained," France's President announced on July 27. The Landes de Gascogne forest, home to maritime pines and a vital "lung" for the timber industry, has seen 42,000 hectares burn near Bordeaux. Forests are catching fire all the more easily because European vegetation and soils have been very dry for monthsa drought exacerbated by climate change and recent exceptional heatwaves. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images)
    Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images
  • This picture shows a scorched area after a wildfire raged in La Vall d'Uxio, 55 kilometres north-east of Valencia, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Jose JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images)
    JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - Firefighter airplanes drop water on a wildfire near the village of Cebreros, Avila province, Spain, on July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The fires in the Iberian country have affected an area of 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) -- nearly the size of New York City -- according to the authorities. Since the start of the year, fires in Spain have ravaged 150,000 hectares and killed 13 people. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images)
    MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images
  • France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) thanks personnel engaged in firefighting efforts during a visit to the Departmental Fire and Rescue Operational Center (CODIS) in Bordeaux, following wildfires in the area, southwestern France, on July 27, 2026. France has been battered by three heatwaves since May as part of increasingly common extreme weather episodes linked to climate change, causing excess deaths, drying up rivers and fuelling wildfires. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
    Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
  • This photograph shows burnt bikes after the evacuation of the residents at Le Grand-Crohot Ocean camping, in Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwestern France, on July 27, 2026 as a wildfire rages through the forest in Gironde, southwestern France. A massive wildfire in France's Gironde department, home to Bordeaux, remained "broadly stable overnight," the local authority said on July 27, 2026. "The situation remained broadly stable overnight, with no major developments. Security and emergency services remain fully mobilised and are continuing their operations on the ground," the local authority said in a statement. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)
    Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - View of the San Juan Reservoir after a wildfire in Pelayos de la Presa, Madrid Community, Spain, in July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The fires in the Iberian country have affected an area of 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) -- nearly the size of New York City -- according to the authorities. Since the start of the year, fires in Spain have ravaged 150,000 hectares and killed 13 people. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • NAVAS DEL REY, SPAIN - JULY 27: A farm house and a van are burnt out following wildfires on July 27, 2026 in Navas del Rey, in Madrid province, Spain. The Spanish interior minister declared a state of emergency as the Avila wildfires have burned nearly 50,000 hectares and forced more than 180,000 people to be evacuated , blanketing central Madrid in thick smog. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • A burnt-out vehicle is seen in an industrial estate following a wildfire in Chapineria, 50 kilometers west of Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spanish authorities said they planned to start to allow some people evacuated from wildfires near Madrid to return today, in a sign of progress in fighting some of the worst forest fires in the country's history. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • This photograph shows a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 MR aircraft (R) dropping fire retardant over a forest near Marcheprime, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 27, 2026, as a wildfire rages through the forest in Gironde, southwestern France. A massive wildfire in France's Gironde department, home to Bordeaux, remained "broadly stable overnight," the local authority said on July 27, 2026. "The situation remained broadly stable overnight, with no major developments. Security and emergency services remain fully mobilised and are continuing their operations on the ground," the local authority said in a statement. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)
    Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images
  • An evacuee from a wildfire pets her dog while sheltered at La Marazuela sports centre in Las Rozas de Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The wildfires that broke out in forested areas around the Spanish capital at the height of the summer holidays have forced some 60,000 people to flee their homes, often with just minutes' notice, leaving pets and medicine behind. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images)
    Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images
  • Evacuees from a wildfire are sheltered at La Marazuela sports centre in Las Rozas de Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The wildfires that broke out in forested areas around the Spanish capital at the height of the summer holidays have forced some 60,000 people to flee their homes, often with just minutes' notice, leaving pets and medicine behind. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images)
    Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images
  • Firefighters carry out mop-up operations, extinguishing remaining hot spots and smoldering patches, in a forest near Marcheprime, some 30 km from Bordeaux, on July 27, 2026, as a wildfire rages through the forest in Gironde, southwestern France. A massive wildfire in France's Gironde department, home to Bordeaux, remained "broadly stable overnight," the local authority said on July 27, 2026. "The situation remained broadly stable overnight, with no major developments. Security and emergency services remain fully mobilised and are continuing their operations on the ground," the local authority said in a statement. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)
    Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - This picture shows an aerial view of scorched ground in the Camino de Navahonda area, following a wildfire near Robledo de Chavela, 60 kilometers west of Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The fires in the Iberian country have affected an area of 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) -- nearly the size of New York City -- according to the authorities. Since the start of the year, fires in Spain have ravaged 150,000 hectares and killed 13 people. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Robledo de Chavela, about 60 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spain faces two crucial days to bring raging wildfires under control before weather conditions worsen, authorities said on July 27, 2026, though they were making some progress and planned to start returning evacuees to certain areas. The fires in the Iberian country have affected an area of 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) -- nearly the size of New York City -- according to the authorities. Since the start of the year, fires in Spain have ravaged 150,000 hectares and killed 13 people. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images
  • A large pine tree with its hollowed trunk still burning from the inside, is seen in a scorched forest following a wildfire near La Adrada, 95 kilometres west of Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spanish authorities said they planned to start to allow some people evacuated from wildfires near Madrid to return today, in a sign of progress in fighting some of the worst forest fires in the country's history. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images)
    Miguel RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Burnt-out vehicles are seen in an industrial estate following a wildfire in Chapineria, 50 kilometers west of Madrid, on July 27, 2026. Spanish authorities said they planned to start to allow some people evacuated from wildfires near Madrid to return today, in a sign of progress in fighting some of the worst forest fires in the country's history. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images

Spain faces a similar fight. More than 63,000 people have evacuated from areas near Madrid, Toledo, and Avila.
Officials said the fire near Avila has become the largest wildfire in Spain’s recorded history.

In eastern Spain, firefighters are also contending with unexploded ordnance left behind from the Spanish Civil War. There’s little relief in the forecast.

France is expecting more hot, dry weather with no significant rain, while parts of Spain could see temperatures top 104 degrees.

Officials in both countries warn it could take months to fully bring these fires under control.

Amazon enters wireless market, launching satellite network to connect phones

Have you ever been somewhere your cell phone just stops working? No bars, no signal and no way to make a call?

Amazon

Amazon said it wants to change that with Amazon Leo. The company has asked federal regulators for permission to offer a new direct-to-device satellite service designed to keep cell phones connected even in areas without traditional cell coverage.

The service would use Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite network, which plans to deploy more than 3,200 low Earth orbit satellites.

Amazon

Amazon said customers could use their existing phones to make voice calls, send text messages, access emergency services and get other basic connectivity in remote areas. The company has already announced partnerships with Verizon, Vodafone and Hero as it builds out the network.

If the FCC approves the plan, Amazon said the direct-to-device service could launch as early as 2028.

More from Straight Arrow:

Many once believed autism wasn't caused by biology at all. Have decades of research brought us any closer to autism's cause?
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/ via Getty Images

Inside the decades-long search for autism’s causes

Not long ago, many physicians believed autism wasn’t caused by biology at all.

Until the 1960s, a dominant theory held that autism resulted from emotionally distant parents.

“The idea that mothers caused their child’s autism because they were cold and withdrawn and they were not giving to their children was a prevailing view,” said Helen Tager-Flusberg, the former director of Boston University’s Center for Autism Research Excellence. She remembers those early days of research at the dawn of her career.

By the 1980s, physicians increasingly abandoned the “refrigerator mother” hypothesis, instead applying modern scientific tools to study autism’s biological underpinnings. Advances in genetics, neuroscience and developmental biology reframed autism as a neurodevelopmental disorder.

Over the following decades, landmark studies revealed that autism was far more common among closely related family members than among unrelated people, suggesting genetics played a central role. Researchers also identified hundreds of genes associated with autism.

“There is no question it’s largely genetic,” said Joseph Buxbaum, director of Mount Sinai’s Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment in New York City.

Not everyone finds that explanation satisfying.

Read the full story now>

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham brings extensive experience covering breaking news, politics and major national stories. As Straight Arrow’s morning senior digital producer, she leads digital coverage for Unbiased Updates and Off Script, oversees the morning digital team and curates daily and weekly newsletters
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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