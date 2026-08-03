Iran denies US talks despite Trump saying a deal is taking shape

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Despite comments from Trump on Sunday, Tehran says there are currently no ongoing talks between the U.S. and Iran.
Image credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

After President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran would hold new talks Monday, Tehran is pushing back, saying there are no direct negotiations with Washington underway.

In his weekly news conference early Monday morning, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said, “We are not negotiating with the United States at this time.”

He said Iran is holding talks with Oman about the Strait of Hormuz but added that under “No circumstances” will the waterway return to its pre-war status.

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Trump says there are ‘perimeters of a deal’

The comments come after Trump announced Sunday night he called off new strikes because he believes the two sides are closing in on what he called the “perimeters of a deal,” including reopening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I was asked to by Saudi Arabia, by UAE, by Qatar, and by Iran. We were all set to go, just about at this time right now, and it would have been a massive attack,” Trump said. “We were all set to go, but when the allies ask to call it off, you gotta sort of say, well, let’s see. And the reason they asked is, I think, there’s a deal. There’s a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear, or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran.”

He told reporters negotiations were set for Monday, but added the U.S. is “ready to go” whenever it wants to resume strikes.

He made similar comments on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, CNN reports U.S. Central Command has asked troops for “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran,” even as the White House says it is giving diplomacy more time.

An officer in US Central Command’s intelligence branch reportedly made the comments in a message sent to a broad group of military analysts Wednesday, CNN reports.

Renewed scrutiny

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a member of the armed services and intelligence committees, says the administration has no clear strategy.

“Here’s a guy who got us into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline,” Kelly said. “He’s got a secretary of defense that doesn’t know how to manage this war, who decided a good metric at the beginning was just to drop as many munitions as he could on as many targets, and now we’ve got a munitions shortage. Big surprise. So they’re flailing. They’re stuck. They’re responsible for this. And the president is the one that has to try to figure out a way out of this.”

Kelly also voiced concerns about the Pentagon’s request for $67 billion to fund the war.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Conflicting U.S. and Iranian accounts of whether negotiations are underway leave the status of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global shipping lane — unresolved, with direct consequences for energy markets and federal spending that affect American consumers and taxpayers.

Strait of Hormuz remains unsettled

Iran's foreign ministry said the waterway will not return to its pre-war status under any circumstances, meaning current disruptions to a major global oil shipping route are ongoing.

Pentagon seeks $67 billion

Sen. Kelly raised concerns about a Pentagon request for $67 billion to fund the war, a cost that would fall on federal finances and, by extension, taxpayers.

Reported munitions shortage

Sen. Kelly said the Pentagon faces a munitions shortage resulting from the campaign, a condition he described as a consequence of the military's early targeting approach.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News
  3. CNN

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News
  3. CNN