Iran denies US war negotiations, pushes back as Trump holds off attacks

Iran is pushing back on President Donald Trump’s claim that talks are underway to end the war, saying there are no negotiations. However, the country confirmed to CBS News that it “received points from the U.S. through mediators and they are being reviewed.”

The comments come after Trump said he’s holding off on strikes targeting Iran’s power infrastructure, a response he threatened if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran’s foreign ministry says the Trump administration’s delay is “part of efforts to reduce energy prices,” and buy time for military action.

Pakistan is now emerging as a go-between. A diplomatic source told NBC News the country is having conversations with both the U.S. and Iran, and is “well poised to play an active role” in discussions to end the war. An in-person meeting could take place in Islamabad in the coming days, according to NBC.

Israel, Iran exchange strikes

Iran is continuing its attacks, striking residential areas in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command says the pattern of attacks has shifted, with fewer missiles and more strikes on civilian targets.

“My overall operational assessment is they’re operating in a sign of desperation,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command. “At the beginning of the conflict, you saw large volumes in the dozens of drones and missiles. You no longer see that. It’s all one or two at a time. So that is dramatically shifted. And the desperation you’ve seen is they’ve shifted from military targets in the last couple of weeks, they’ve attacked civilian targets very deliberately more than 300 times. 300 times.”

Israel’s national emergency service says four impact sites were identified across Tel Aviv, with six people lightly injured.

Meanwhile, an Israeli missile struck a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around six miles southeast of Beirut, early Tuesday morning, killing three.

CBS News reports the strike came without warning to an area with previous evacuation notices. Israel also struck areas in Lebanon, with no initial reports of casualties.