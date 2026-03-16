Iran doesn’t see ‘any reason’ to negotiate with US as it continues to attack allies

Iran continues its attacks on U.S. allies across the Middle East.

Officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said operations at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest hub for international travel, are gradually resuming after a drone struck a fuel tank Monday morning. The attack sparked a fire and temporarily halted flights.

Fire and plumes of smoke rises after s drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates, early Monday, March 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

The UAE also said a Palestinian civilian was killed in a missile strike early Monday in the capital of Abu Dhabi. Officials said the missile hit a vehicle in the Al Bahyah area.

Authorities said seven people have now been killed in the United Arab Emirates since the war began. Also in the UAE, another drone strike sparked a fire at an industrial oil facility in Fujairah. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three drones over Riyadh and its oil-rich western region. And Bahrain said its air defense systems also responded to attacks Monday morning, as well.

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Iran not backing down

The new attacks come after President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran “is totally defeated and wants a deal.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back against that claim during an interview with CBS on Sunday.

“We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation,” Araghchi said. “We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes. And this is what we have done so far, and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory.”

He said the Iranian government doesn’t see “any reason” to negotiate with the U.S.

Araghchi said, “We were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time. There is no good experience talking with the Americans.”

Trump told reporters Sunday night that the U.S. has been in contact with Iran, reiterating that a deal is in the works.

“I don’t know if I want to make a deal because you know what, first of all, nobody even knows who you’re dealing with because most of their leadership has been killed, as you know, so I don’t even know that we want to make a deal,” Trump said.

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The latest from Israel

The Israeli military said Monday it has destroyed about 70% of Iran’s missile launchers during the first two weeks of the war. Israel also said it has sent additional ground troops into Lebanon for what it calls a “limited and targeted operation” aimed at protecting border communities from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an Israeli airstrike killed one person early Monday at a home in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Sir. It said that after first responders got there, another strike killed two paramedics and wounded another person.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry also said an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Qantara killed four people, including two children.