Iran, Egypt object to Pride displays ahead of Seattle World Cup match

Julia Marshall
Iran and Egypt asked FIFA to keep Pride symbols out of Friday's World Cup match in Seattle, but FIFA says rainbow flags will be allowed.
Image credit: Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
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Iran and Egypt are pushing FIFA to keep Pride-related displays and ceremonies out of Friday’s World Cup match in Seattle, but the governing body says rainbow flags will still be allowed inside the stadium under its tournament rules. 

According to The Athletic, both countries formally asked FIFA to remove Pride-related activities from the official match environment.

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“Our position is that no ceremonies or promotional activities associated with this movement should be present inside the stadium or as part of the match environment,” a spokesperson for Iran’s national team told the outlet. 

The request follows Seattle’s decision to designate Friday as a Pride Match Day. It announced a series of activations and dedicated a page on its website. It even held Pride Match Day press briefings on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game.

But despite the city’s efforts, FIFA has continued to distance the tournament from Seattle’s branding. 

“I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the (FIFA) World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino told a Swiss newspaper in January. “There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle, and on the same day, events organized by external organizations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself.”

While FIFA says rainbow flags are permitted inside all World Cup venues under its Stadium Code of Conduct, host cities — not FIFA — control events held outside the stadium.

Egypt and Iran object

Iran said the request reflects the cultural and religious values shared by both countries. 

“Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflect the values and beliefs shared by the people of both countries,” an Iran team spokesperson told The Athletic. “We believe FIFA should take into account the views and concerns of the participating teams when considering matters related to the match environment and stadium presentation.”

What about events around Seattle?

Sources familiar with the city’s plans told The Athletic that the main programming for Pride Match Day is expected to take place outside the stadium perimeter and does not include activities inside the venue. 

Early reports about the match often blurred the distinction between Seattle’s Pride programming and FIFA’s role, fueling confusion over what would happen inside the stadium.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Fans attending Friday's World Cup match in Seattle face a split between what is permitted inside the stadium and what the host city has organized outside it.

Flags allowed inside venue

FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct explicitly permits rainbow flags inside all World Cup venues, including Seattle, regardless of the objections raised by Iran and Egypt.

Pride events stay outside

According to sources familiar with Seattle's plans, Pride Match Day programming is expected to take place outside the stadium perimeter, not inside the venue.

City controls outside stadium

Seattle, as host city, controls events and activations in surrounding areas, while FIFA retains authority over what occurs inside the stadium itself.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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Sources

  1. The Athletic
  2. The Guardian

Sources

  1. The Athletic
  2. The Guardian