Iran Foreign Minister says country has control over Strait of Hormuz, warns against interference

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference Sunday that Iran has control over the Strait of Hormuz for the next 30 days, and warned other parties against interfering with the country’s plans for it.

“Any attempt to establish new or separate arrangements from those currently being carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran will only lead to further complications, delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and increase the level of tension,” Araghchi said, according to The Associated Press.

Under the terms of this memorandum, Iran is tasked with “using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels.” Iran, per the memorandum, will also “conduct dialogue” with Oman and other Persian Gulf states, “to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

“I ask all parties not to interfere in the issue of managing the Strait of Hormuz and the arrangements adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, to adhere to the signed memorandum of understanding, and not to allow this memorandum of understanding to deviate from its course,” state-run media quoted Araghchi as saying.

This announcement by Araghchi comes as recent exchanges of strikes between the U.S. and Iran are fracturing an already uneasy ceasefire both sides agreed to in the memorandum.

Most recently, Iran struck U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early Sunday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its navy and air forces launched ballistic missiles and drones at the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and the Fifth Fleet Naval Base in Bahrain, which are both U.S. military sites, state-run media reported.

The AP wrote that a residential building in Bahrain near the international airport was damaged by Iranian strikes. No one was killed, but the Bahrain Interior Ministry put out photos of an eight-story building with a destroyed top floor and blown-out windows.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s attack, especially “the resulting material damages that affected civilian properties.”

“The Ministry affirms that Iran’s continued targeting of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain represents a dangerous escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens tensions, while destabilizing security and stability in the region, in clear violation of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter,” Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Bahrain Foreign Ministry said “the repetition of the aggression will not impose a fait accompli and will not diminish the determination of Bahrain and the steadfastness of its people.”

Iran attacked after U.S. forces conducted airstrikes against “multiple targets,” on Saturday, including military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities in Iran Saturday. U.S. Central Command said this was in “direct response” for an Iranian drone attack on a tanker in the strait.

President Donald Trump, in a social media post about the U.S. strikes, accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement.

“It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” he said. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Trump has made similar threats against Iran: namely, in April, he wrote on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” Human rights organizations and experts said this remark amounted to a threat to commit war crimes and genocide.

U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026

In a statement Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the U.S. violated the memorandum of understanding.

This violation, the IGRC said, “will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes.”

Round out your reading