Iran hit far more US military targets than the Pentagon admits: Report

The U.S. government is understating the toll of Iranian attacks on military assets across the Middle East, obscuring the actual cost of the more than two-month-long conflict, according to published reports.

Iran has devastated at least 228 military assets and buildings spread across Middle Eastern bases, according to a Washington Post review. The 15 affected locations suffered hits to vital infrastructure, including troop housing, aircraft hangars, fuel reserves and highly sophisticated radar and missile-defense systems.

Why the damage count could change the war’s cost and meaning

The broader picture of damage could change how the public understands both the military cost of the Iran war and the vulnerability of U.S. forces in the region. CNN reported that some facilities are heavily damaged or, in some cases, effectively unusable, and that rebuilding and replacing damaged assets could add billions of dollars to the war’s cost.

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The question is no longer just how much the United States spent on munitions and offensive operations. It is also how much it will cost to rebuild damaged bases, replace scarce systems and determine whether some locations are still worth restoring.

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What the satellite imagery shows

According to The Post, the conflict has claimed the lives of seven U.S. service members at regional installations since late February, while the number of wounded troops surpassed 400 by the end of April. Military leaders categorized a dozen of those injuries as serious.

The Post tracked strikes across 15 locations, noting that the bulk of the wreckage occurred at four primary hubs: the 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Wreckage was identified at fuel depots and satellite hubs, THAAD interceptors and Patriot defense systems.

A separate CNN investigation found physical fallout at a minimum of 16 American military footprints spanning eight nations. Its reporting highlighted losses that included radar systems, radome structures that protect radar antennae, command-and-control facilities and an E-3 Sentry aircraft.

CNN said the plane alone is worth nearly half a billion dollars.

Diane S. Robinson/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images

U.S. Central Command officials would not comment on the specific physical losses, The Post reported. Instead, a representative cautioned that evaluating battlefield destruction is a complicated process and said that a comprehensive debriefing will have to wait until the war is officially over.

Why the price tag is still rising

The financial toll is also under intense scrutiny. The Pentagon has said the war is expected to cost $25 billion — but that omits the cost of base repairs, according to three insiders who spoke with CNN.

One source told CNN the real total could be closer to $40 billion to $50 billion once reconstruction and replacement costs are included.

That gap matters because Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told lawmakers that the department still does not “have a final number for what the damage is to our installations overseas.” According to CNN, Hurst also said repair costs are not reflected in the Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 budget request because officials are still deciding what to rebuild and whether partner nations might share some of the burden.

Experts who reviewed the imagery said the strikes were precise and exposed weaknesses in U.S. force protection, especially against drones and missile attacks.

What the Pentagon still has to decide

What comes next depends on both military and budget decisions.

According to The Post, officials are weighing whether to permanently scale back the U.S. footprint at certain regional outposts, though a formal decision is still pending. Operations at the Naval Support Activity base in Bahrain have been heavily disrupted by “extensive” destruction, prompting the military to shift that headquarters back stateside to Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base.

CNN reported that Pentagon officials are still deciding whether damaged installations should be rebuilt as they were, rebuilt differently or potentially abandoned.

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