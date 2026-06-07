Iran launches missiles at Israel after Beirut strike

Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, the military said Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had identified incoming missiles and activated defensive systems to intercept the threat. Authorities did not immediately provide details on damage or casualties, but warned residents in affected areas to follow safety instructions as interceptions took place.

Al Jazeera reported Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it launched ballistic missiles at Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel.

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The missile launches came hours after Israel struck what it described as militant infrastructure in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Those strikes were in retaliation for earlier rocket fire into northern Israel, Israeli officials said. The Prime Minister’s Office said the strikes targeted a command center in the Dahieh district.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was “fighting terrorism on all fronts,” pointing to ongoing operations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and along the northern border with Lebanon. He said Israeli forces would continue to respond to any attacks, including those by Hezbollah.

Iranian officials issued swift and forceful warnings following the Beirut strike. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s parliament’s national security commission, said Tehran would deliver a “decisive and painful response,” urging observers to “look at the sky” over Israel.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, echoed the threat, accusing Israel of violating ceasefire arrangements in Lebanon and claiming that continued actions with U.S. support could make American and Israeli assets in the region “legitimate targets.”

Axios reports officials familiar with the situation said Israel had notified the U.S. government ahead of the Beirut strike. Israeli authorities have argued that Hezbollah’s continued rocket fire violates a ceasefire that took effect in April and justifies retaliatory strikes.

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