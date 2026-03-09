Iran names new supreme leader as attacks continue; Oil shock sparks $5 gas fears

Iran names a new supreme leader — and within hours, missiles and drones fly again across the region.

Plus, oil markets react to the escalation. Drivers in the U.S. begin seeing the impact at the pump.

And an explosive device is thrown near the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over the weekend. Two men are now under arrest.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, March 9, 2026.

Iran names new supreme leader, attacks continue targeting energy infrastructure

Iran has a new supreme leader after the son of slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was officially named his successor. Mojtaba Khamenei had long been considered a leading contender for the role — even before a joint U.S.–Israeli strike killed his father just over a week ago, sparking the war in Iran.

President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday — before the appointment was official — that whoever took power in Iran was “not going to last long” without his approval. He also told Axios last week that Mojtaba Khamenei would be an “unacceptable” choice to lead the country.

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hours after Iran announced its new supreme leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard reported new missile launches. Strikes were intercepted over the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, attacks in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia targeted critical energy infrastructure.

Bahrain’s national oil company refinery complex was damaged, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting nine drones headed for the Shaybah oil field, two near the northern Al-Jawf region and two ballistic missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base — all within a twelve-hour span.

Israel said Monday morning it launched another wave of strikes on Iranian missile sites and regime infrastructure. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said new strikes were also carried out in Beirut as it continues targeting the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A new video has added another layer to the investigation of the deadly strike on a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran, which occurred at the start of joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes.

The video, posted by Iran’s government-sponsored Mehr News and verified by The New York Times, seems to show the moment a missile hits a target near Minab.

The video was filmed from a nearby construction site, and according to CNN and ABC, analysts say the missile seen in the footage closely resembles a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile. These missiles are operated by the U.S. Navy and are usually launched from warships or submarines. They’re often used in the initial phase of military operations before aircraft achieve full control of the airspace.

The video appears to show the missile hitting a building inside or right next to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base. But nearby sits an elementary school — the same school Iranian officials said was hit in the same series of attacks.

A video released by Mehr News, and geolocated by Bellingcat, shows the missile hitting a building near the school. This image shows a comparison between the Tomahawk missile that hit near the school and Tomahawk missiles flying over Tehran earlier in the conflict. pic.twitter.com/wv0MekFJpR — Trevor Ball (@Easybakeovensz) March 8, 2026

Iran said the strike killed over 160 people, many of whom were children.

The question of who is responsible remains politically charged. Trump on Saturday blamed Iran, implying the strike was due to faulty Iranian munitions.

President Donald Trump: “No, in my opinion and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.” Reporter: Is that true, Mr. Hegseth? It was Iran who did that? Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “We’re certainly investigating. But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.” Trump: “We think it was done by Iran because they’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran.”

Currently, U.S. officials say the strike remains under investigation.

Oil surge pushes gas prices higher

Gas prices are already rising as the war with Iran enters a second week, but the Trump administration says the spike should be temporary.

The national average for regular gasoline is now about $3.48 a gallon, rising sharply over the past week as oil markets react to the fighting and disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Crude prices have risen above $90 a barrel following attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes linked to the conflict.

WTI crude oil has reached $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022 — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) March 8, 2026

Airlines say rising oil prices may soon be reflected in airfares as jet fuel prices spike.

Another major concern is the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway where about one-fifth of the world’s oil typically moves each day. Right now, most tankers cannot pass safely.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the price increase should be temporary, arguing that the military campaign against Iran could ultimately stabilize energy markets.

“We have a temporary period of elevated energy prices, but it will not be long. In the worst case, this is weeks — this is not months, and it leads to a much better place. It leads to an Iran that’s defanged, that can’t threaten its neighbors, can’t threaten American soldiers, and can’t continue to drive up energy prices by making a mess of the Middle East.” — Chris Wright, U.S. Energy Secretary

However, drivers are already feeling the impact at the pump.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have increased about 14% over the past week, and in some areas — such as California — prices are now exceeding $5 a gallon. Some Americans doubt that the disruption will be as brief as the administration predicts.

National gas average for March 9, 2026, via AAA

“I don’t think there’s been an end in sight to any Middle East conflict that’s been started by us, so the fact that they say that there’s going to be an end that quickly is not believable, and the Middle East is, you know, a place that the U.S. is not going to solve,” Vermont resident Mark Doran said.

Energy analysts say prices will probably depend on how fast shipping lanes reopen and whether oil facilities in the region can get back to normal production.

Police arrest two after IED thrown near Gracie Mansion

New details emerge this morning about a terrifying scene outside the New York City mayor’s residence.

Police now say that a device thrown during protests near Gracie Mansion was not a smoke bomb or hoax, but an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.

The incident happened Saturday during protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s house, the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

A small anti-Muslim protest organized by conservative provocateur Jake Lang gathered outside the mansion, drawing a much larger counter-protest. Police said tensions escalated quickly.

At one point, a protester from the Lang group reportedly sprayed pepper spray into the counter-protest crowd, causing scuffles. Then, moments later, investigators said an 18-year-old counter-protester lit and threw a device toward the protest area.

A left-wing activist carrying a homemade explosive device runs towards police before throwing it at them during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged “Islamification” and to ask for a “stop of public Muslim prayer” in New York, in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, in New York on March 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

A left-wing activist lights a homemade explosive device before throwing it towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged “Islamification” and to ask for a “stop of public Muslim prayer” in New York, in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, in New York on March 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 7: The New York City Police Department arrests a person suspected of throwing a homemade explosive device outside Gracie Mansion on March 7, 2026 in New York City, New York. Counter protestors rallied against Right-wing influencer Jake Lang, who had traveled to Gracie Mansion to protest “Islam in New York City”. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

A left-wing activist flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged “Islamification” and to ask for a “stop of public Muslim prayer” in New York, in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, in New York on March 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 7: A man is arrested after throwing a hand-made smoke grenade at right-wing activist Jake Lang and his supporters on March 7, 2026 in New York City. Lang is facing misdemeanor charges in D.C. Superior Court for making threatening statements to a police officer. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 7: A man is arrested after throwing a hand-made smoke grenade at right-wing activist Jake Lang and his supporters on March 7, 2026 in New York City. Lang is facing misdemeanor charges in D.C. Superior Court for making threatening statements to a police officer. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

Jake Lang walks with a goat to a secured protest area near Gracie Mansion on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City. (Barry Williams / New York Daily News via Getty Images)

A suspect is arrested after throwing a device during a rally organized by Jake Lang near Gracie Mansion on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/ New York Daily News via Getty Images)

A homemade explosive device is seen on the ground after a left-wing protester throws the device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A left-wing protester is arrested after throwing what appears to be a homemade explosive device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NYPD Strategic Response Group attends a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Right-wing protesters and left-wing protesters clash during a protest held by far-right influencer Jake Lang in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A left-wing protester is arrested after throwing what appears to be a homemade explosive device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A left-wing protester is arrested after throwing what appears to be a homemade explosive device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A left-wing protester removes pepper spray from their eyes after a right-wing protester uses pepper spray during a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Right-wing protesters gather during a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jake Lang holds a goat during a protest organized by the right-wing influencer in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Left-wing protesters kick a right-wing protester during a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7th, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch first described the object as a jar wrapped in black tape.

“Based on preliminary examination and X-ray imaging the devices, which were a bit smaller than a football, appear to be a jar wrapped in black tape, importantly with nuts, bolts and screws along with a hobby fuse that could be lit.” Tisch said.

Watch as @NYPDPC and NYPD executives brief the media on an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/FgTRZHumPV pic.twitter.com/MKsui1817S — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 7, 2026

The device hit a barrier and did not explode, but investigators now say it was actually an improvised explosive device.

Two men from Pennsylvania — Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi — were arrested at the scene and are still in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is now being conducted by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the FBI and federal prosecutors through the joint terrorism task force. Investigators are also investigating a second device and looking for any additional materials connected to the suspects.

FBI New York continues to be engaged with NYPD and all of our law enforcement partners actively investigating the two devices thrown outside Gracie Mansion yesterday afternoon. The FBI and NYPD confirmed the suspicious items to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs).… — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 9, 2026

Mamdani was inside the residence at the time of the protests but was unharmed.

TSA shortages cause travel delays

Monday marks the 24th day of the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, and travelers are beginning to feel the impact. Long security lines are now forming at some airports as the busy spring break travel season gets underway.

Travelers in Houston and New Orleans faced wait times of several hours at security checkpoints on Sunday, with some missing their flights. The delays come as the partial shutdown causes a shortage of TSA officers.

Security at Houston Hobby! I've never seen anything like this. 1.5 hour wait to check bags, 4-5 hours for regular security. We missed our flight after waiting in Clear line for 2 hours, pre-check wasn’t open originally & randomly opened at shift change & we sprinted to that line. pic.twitter.com/sFumU6Qu02 — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) March 8, 2026

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Lauren Bis blames Democrats for the stalemate.

Funding for DHS expired Feb. 13 after lawmakers hit an impasse over immigration enforcement policies following the deadly shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration officers.

Democrats are pushing for new restrictions on ICE and Customs and Border Protection, while Republicans argue that changes have already been made after the killings.

TSA officers are considered essential workers, so they must keep working without pay until Congress approves new funding. However, the lack of pay is causing many to call in sick.

The funding lapse is also impacting FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard.

White House set to host UFC event

Dana White has finalized the fight card for “UFC Freedom 250.” On June 14, Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday, the White House will host its first-ever professional sports event.

The main event is a lightweight title unification fight between undisputed champ Ilia Topuria and interim belt holder Justin Gaethje.

THE OFFICIAL BOUT LIST FOR #UFCWhiteHouse



[ LIVE Sunday June 14 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/06d09Tm0jZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2026

In the co-main event, Alex Pereira attempts to become the first three-division champion in UFC history when he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

The six-fight main card also features big names like Sean O’Malley and Michael Chandler.

But White said finalizing the card came down to the last minute, with one fight falling through the night before the announcement.

About 5,000 fans will view the event from the White House South Lawn. Another 85,000 people are expected to gather on the ellipse next door to watch the fights on giant screens.

The event will stream on Paramount+.

