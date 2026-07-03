Iran preps for supreme leader’s funeral; Olympian charged with Reflecting Pool vandalism

Technical talks between the U.S. and Iran have been put on hold as the country prepares to hold a multi-day funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Events officially begin on Saturday, making a statement as it’s the same day America will celebrate 250 years of independence.

Plus, a former Olympian is now facing federal charges after prosecutors say he purposely and “violently” ripped up the new lining from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

And what we know about what’s being called the “American royal wedding” as pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce reportedly prepare to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden Friday evening.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, July 3, 2026.

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Iran preps multi-day funeral for slain supreme leader, warns US and Israel against attacks during events

The U.S. and Iran have once again paused peace negotiations as the country prepares for a multi-day funeral for its deceased supreme leader. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, died in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that started the war on Feb. 28.

His funeral is set to begin on Saturday and last until July 9.

Security is now tightened in Tehran as up to 20 million people are expected to show up for the event, according to Iranian state TV.

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It’s not known if current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will attend his father’s funeral, but Iran’s army general has already warned the U.S. and Israel against launching attacks during the events.

A viewing of Khamenei’s coffin and prayers are planned for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Mosalla in central Tehran. That will be followed by a funeral procession through the streets of the capital on Monday.

Khamenei will be buried on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad.

Qatar says indirect technical talks between the U.S.and Iran will be scheduled to resume after the ceremonies.

A special message from Straight Arrow’s Craig Nigrelli:

Happy Independence Day, everybody! I still remember hiking up the hill to reach Academy Park in Lewiston, New York, as our family watched the bicentennial fireworks in 1976. Wow! Has time flown, becoming a Rolodex of experiences. I hope everyone has a happy, safe and fun Fourth of July. Enjoy the sunshine, beaches, mountains, plains and everything our wonderful country stands for. Happy Birthday, America, #250. I’m proud and grateful to be an American.

DOJ declines to turn over more Epstein files and defends redactions

The Justice Department says it will not turn over or unredact any more of the Epstein files.

A federal judge had given the Trump administration until Thursday afternoon to release the information or explain why it could not.

In a court filing Thursday, the Justice Department pushed back against the judge’s claim that it conceded it had violated the law. It said some of the emails included in the order were communications to and from victims and were redacted to protect them.

The DOJ also says redactions to a 2007 draft indictment from the Southern District of Florida were already there when it was given a copy and it has not been able to “locate an unredacted version of this specific photocopy.”

The filing also stated that handwritten interview notes from a woman who made claims against President Donald Trump, which have not been substantiated, were “deemed duplicative.”

Former Olympian indicted after accusations of purposely peeling up Reflecting Pool lining

Former Olympic canoe racer David Hearn is now facing a felony charge of property destruction for allegedly peeling up the new lining of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

While Hearn admits he touched a pool flap or piece of liner, he says it was already floating in the pool when he did it. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, alleges that Hearn ripped up the recently installed sealant of the pool by grabbing with both hands and pulling. She says he “forcefully and violently” pulled up the liner in a deliberate act.

“Today is about accountability for damaging a national resource, a national treasure and that is the Reflecting Pool that runs from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, which is, of course, a symbol of DC’s, beauty and history,” Pirro said when announcing the indictment Thursday. “Now, it was recently renovated with significant funds and investment, any tampering undermines that. And make no mistake, if anyone decides they want to damage that, whatever they think their reason is, or whether they think it’s justified, or whether they think it’s not important, will be held to account, this is a priority not only for the president, but for myself as well.”

Lawyers representing Hearn were quick to defend him, calling the charges “outrageous” and saying they should be alarming to every American.

The 67-year-old Hearn says he’s just a curious American who reached into the pool in late June to see what the rubbery substance was while on a bike ride.

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The White House claims the Reflecting Pool has been the target of vandalism in recent weeks. Authorities have made six other misdemeanor arrests.

The $16 million dollar project has been marred by the bottom coating peeling off and visible green algae since President Trump had it done in early June.

Meanwhile, in preparation for Independence Day activities and fireworks in the nation’s capital, crews have covered the reflecting pool with large nets. The Interior Department says the nets are there to “ensure public safety” since the site is a launchpad for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce expected to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce are reportedly tying the knot Friday night, although Page Six reports they may already be legally married.

The celebrity power couple has not confirmed anything, but the big event is expected to take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

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According to CNN, decor and supplies, including knobby tree branches and boxes of alcohol and lobster meat, have been spotted being wheeled into the arena.

The couple reportedly held a rehearsal event there Thursday night. And according to multiple reports, Friday’s festivities will include a cocktail hour, a wedding ceremony, and a reception.

It’s been dubbed the “wedding of the century” and the American equivalent of a royal wedding.

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Social Security was supposed to be a safety net. To young Americans, it’s a broken promise

Nearly a century ago, in the darkest hours of the Great Depression, America made a promise to its citizens.

Social Security, one of the cornerstones of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, would provide for those who were sick, disabled or simply too old to work.

“We can never insure 100% of the population against 100% of the hazards and vicissitudes of life,” Roosevelt said as he signed the Social Security Act into law on Aug. 14, 1935, “but we have tried to frame a law which will give some measure of protection to the average citizen and to his family against the loss of a job and against poverty-ridden old age.”

Nine decades later, Millennials and Gen Z are skeptical of America’s ability to keep that promise. Reports warn that Social Security benefits could face significant cuts in just six years if Congress fails to advance legislation addressing the system’s financial crisis.

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