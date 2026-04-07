Iran rejects ceasefire as Trump deadline nears; Artemis crew heads home

Iran rejects a 45-day ceasefire and holds its position as fighting continues. President Donald Trump’s deadline to strike key infrastructure now moves front and center.

Plus, the Artemis II crew heads back to Earth after a record-setting lunar flyby. Astronauts travel farther from Earth than any humans ever.

And voters head to the polls in a Georgia runoff election with an outcome that could shift control of the House.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Iran rejects ceasefire as Trump’s deadline nears

Iran is now just hours away from President Donald Trump’s 8 p.m. ET deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or strike a deal. Trump pushed that deadline back by a day, calling it Iran’s last chance and warning “hell will reign down” if there’s no deal.

Iran has rejected the U.S. proposal for a 45-day ceasefire, saying it wants a permanent end to the war.

ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

Iranian officials have also called on civilians to form human chains around power plants as the country braces for possible strikes. The country’s president said millions have volunteered to defend Iran, including himself.

Trump said if no agreement is reached, the U.S. will target Iran’s bridges and power plants.

“Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again,” Trump said. “And it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to.”

When asked if he’s concerned about his threats amounting to war crimes, Trump said he’s not worried and hopes he doesn’t have to follow through on his threats.

As that deadline approaches, U.S. and Israeli strikes continue across Iran. State media reported dozens of casualties from attacks near Tehran, while Israel said it hit a facility tied to explosive materials.

Strikes were reported in multiple areas overnight, including the capital and surrounding cities.

Artemis II crew completes historic lunar flyby, begins return to Earth

The Artemis II crew is now heading back to Earth after pushing farther into space than any humans ever have.

The four-person crew aboard Orion looped around the moon, reaching a maximum distance of more than 252,000 miles from Earth. That’s more than 4,000 miles beyond the record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

ASA/Handout via REUTERS

The astronauts also became the first humans to see parts of the moon’s far side with the naked eye.

Trump spoke with the crew live Monday night, congratulating them and calling them “modern-day pioneers.”

“Today you’ve made history and made all of America really proud, incredibly proud. We have a lot of things to be proud of lately, but this is — there’s nothing like what you’re doing circling around the moon for the first time in more than a half a century and breaking the all-time record for the farthest distance from planet earth. You really are modern-day pioneers, all of you.” — President Donald Trump

During the flyby, the crew watched a solar eclipse from space. Astronaut Victor Glover called it “unreal.”

The mission is on track to splash down in the Pacific off the California coast near San Diego just after 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

DeSantis signs sweeping terror law allowing state to label groups, expel students

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping new law expanding the state’s power to label groups as domestic terrorist organizations, and it’s already drawing sharp blowback.

DeSantis signed the bill Monday in Tampa, giving Florida new authority to designate both domestic and foreign groups as terrorist organizations.

The law also bars courts from applying foreign or religious law, including Sharia law, and blocks public funding from going to any group labeled as a terrorist organization.

It creates a process where state law enforcement can flag groups, with final approval from the governor and cabinet. It also carries real consequences on college campuses.

Students found to support designated groups can be expelled, and schools can lose funding tied to those organizations.

DeSantis said the legislation is “the strongest action Florida has ever taken to protect its people from this influence.”

“What I see happening in Europe — I see a migration not to assimilate, but to displace the current cultures that are there,” DeSantis said. “We obviously are not going to allow that to happen here in the state of Florida.”

Today in Tampa, I signed HB 1471 to protect Floridians’ constitutional rights from the application of foreign and religious laws, including Sharia law.



This legislation also establishes a framework to combat terrorist organizations and ensures greater accountability for our… pic.twitter.com/zdeukUk2nj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 6, 2026

Civil rights groups are pushing back.

In a statement to CBS, CAIR Florida’s executive director said, “This is not just about CAIR. This expanded and deeply flawed framework can attack any organization that dares to dissent.”

The measure passed along party lines and is expected to face legal challenges before it takes effect July 1.

Lutnick set for Epstein questioning before House Oversight in May

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will face questions on Capitol Hill next month about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, with a date now scheduled. Lutnick is expected to participate in a voluntary interview with the House Oversight Committee on May 6. CNN was the first to report the date, which has now been confirmed by multiple outlets.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lawmakers are investigating Lutnick’s connection with Epstein after recently released documents have renewed attention to those links.

Lutnick said he cut ties with Epstein in 2005 and has done nothing wrong. However, records show he later visited Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and stayed in contact after Epstein’s conviction.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

At a Senate hearing, Lutnick stated that his family went along, but he doesn’t remember why he took that trip — and emphasized that nothing inappropriate occurred. He said he’s prepared to testify and wants to clear up any misunderstandings.

The Oversight Committee is expanding its investigation and summoning more witnesses connected to Epstein and the handling of his case.

Georgia voters to decide Marjorie Taylor Greene’s successor

Voters in northwest Georgia return to the polls Tuesday for a high-stakes runoff to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene’s resignation triggered the special election, which now features two candidates after no one secured 50% in March.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller advanced to the runoff. Harris led the first round with approximately 37% of the vote, while Fuller finished second with 35%.

The winner will serve out the rest of Greene’s term through January 2027, with both men likely to face each other again in November 2026 for a full term.

Republicans aim to retain the seat in a heavily conservative district. Greene has supported Fuller, stating she doesn’t anticipate voters switching the seat.

Michigan wins NCAA national title, defeating UConn 69-63

The Michigan Wolverines are national champions, having defeated the UConn Huskies 69-63 in Indianapolis to claim their first NCAA title since 1989.

MICHIGAN WINS THE 2026 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆



THE WOLVERINES HAVE FINALLY RETURNED TO THE TOP OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 〽️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BONvevdjNL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

Michigan started slow, missing its first 10 three-pointers. But the defense held, and the Wolverines took a 33-29 lead into the half.

In the second half, Michigan seized control. They dominated inside and at the free throw line, wearing down a UConn team battling foul trouble.

THE WOLVERINES REACH THE MOUNTAIN TOP OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 🔥



2026 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 👏#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/eYznvbV5Iu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

Elliot Cadeau led with 19 points and was named the most outstanding player. Head coach Dusty May secured a national title in just his second season. Michigan celebrated by cutting down the nets, finishing with 37 wins.

UConn head coach Danny Hurley afterward acknowledged that Michigan was the better team.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

More from Straight Arrow News:

Small farmers face a new era of hemp prohibition

CLEVELAND — In a sparsely populated neighborhood in suburban Cleveland, an empty building stands in place of the former storefront and production facility for a cannabis-infused drink company forced to close in March when Ohio legislators rewrote the state laws that had once encouraged a fledgling market.

Wes Bryant, who owned 420CraftBeverages, told Straight Arrow News that laying off the 50 people he directly and indirectly employed at the beverage business “cut me to my core.”

After several boom years, new legislation in states like Ohio and New Jersey, as well as new federal laws, are bringing about a bust for business owners like Bryant.

“There’s just no viable path forward,” he said.

Read the full story now>