Iran responds to Trump’s 48-hour Hormuz ultimatum with strikes, threats

Iran responded Sunday to President Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would target U.S.-linked infrastructure while launching new missile strikes into southern Israel.

Trump said the U.S. would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the waterway within that window.

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Iranian missiles hit the cities of Arad and Dimona late Saturday, injuring dozens and damaging residential areas near Israel’s main nuclear research site. Israeli officials said at least 180 people were wounded, including more than 10 seriously.

Iran rejects ultimatum, sets its own terms

Tehran did not engage with the deadline. Instead, it issued a counter-threat.

In a statement carried by state media, an Iranian military spokesperson said any U.S. strike on its energy infrastructure would trigger attacks on American-linked facilities across the region, including fuel sites, desalination plants and information systems.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker also rejected a U.S. effort to release oil from tankers into global markets, saying there is no supply available to unlock.

“Lifting sanctions on Iranian oil currently stranded at sea? Sorry — we’re sold out,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X.

Lifting sanctions on Iranian oil currently stranded at sea? Sorry—we’re sold out. pic.twitter.com/WAO73Gt159 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 21, 2026

Iran has indicated it will decide which ships move through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing some traffic while restricting others.

The waterway remains largely shut after weeks of attacks on shipping.

Iran’s envoy to the International Maritime Organization said the strait is open to vessels except those that “belong to our enemies,” signaling Tehran is controlling access.

Missiles land near Israel’s nuclear site

As Straight Arrow News has reported, the strikes on Arad and Dimona landed near Israel’s main nuclear research site, pushing the conflict deeper into one of its most sensitive areas.

Emergency crews said the blast in Arad damaged multiple apartment buildings and forced evacuations. Local officials said several structures near the impact site will need to be demolished.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran is targeting civilians and vowed to pursue senior commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps “personally,” as he called upon other nations to join the fight.

“They’re doing that as a mass murder weapon,” Netanyahu said. “Luckily, no one was killed, but that’s due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspects damage at a site hit by a missile during an Iranian retaliatory attack in Arad, Israel, on March 22, 2026. (Photo by Avi Ohayon / GPO / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israel’s military said it could not intercept the missiles that struck that area.

Hormuz standoff drives US pressure

Trump’s warning set a clear deadline: reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. strikes on Iranian power plants.

The threat marked a shift after Trump said a day earlier the U.S. could begin winding down operations.

The waterway handles a major share of global oil shipments. Traffic has nearly stopped, forcing production cuts and driving energy prices higher.

In this handout released by U.S. Central Command, U.S. Sailors transfer ordnance on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), on Feb. 27, 2026 in the Arabian Sea. (Photo by U.S. Central Command via Getty Images)

U.S. officials have discussed military options to reopen the route, as a deployment of roughly 4,500 U.S. sailors and Marines heads to the region.

The deadline expires Monday evening in Washington.

Conflict widens with no resolution in sight

Fighting continues across multiple fronts.

Israeli strikes inside Iran have targeted military and industrial sites. Iran and its allies have expanded attacks on Israel and regional infrastructure.

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Israeli military leadership has told the public to expect a prolonged campaign.

The death toll in Iran has surpassed 1,500, according to state media, with additional deaths reported in Israel, the West Bank and among U.S. forces.