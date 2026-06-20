Iran says it’s closing Strait of Hormuz because of Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran said Saturday it is closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes against Lebanon, state and semiofficial media reported.

“In light of the United States’ clear breach of its commitments regarding the first article of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, and in response to the continuous and relentless violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, which have resulted in the brutal killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in that territory, as well as considering the failure of the occupying Zionist forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic,” The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said vessels must “stay clear.”

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“Do not approach the Strait, otherwise, your security will be at risk,” the navy said.

U.S. Central Command, however, said Saturday morning that commercial ship traffic increased in the Strait of Hormuz, and that U.S. forces are continuing operations in the general area “to support freedom of navigation.” CENTCOM did not mention Iran’s closure announcement in its statement.

The U.S. and Iran formally signed a memorandum of understanding late Wednesday that included a 60-day ceasefire in the war, which started in February, and lays the groundwork for a long-term peace. One part of that agreement included opening the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the global oil supply passes.

Israel and Hezbollah also reportedly agreed to a ceasefire on Friday. Hours later, though, Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people, The Associated Press reported. One strike in Barish killed two parents and two children, the AP wrote. A body was rescued from a destroyed house in Arab Salim, the AP said, while drone strikes killed one person on a motorcycle and a Lebanese soldier. Nine more were killed during strikes on Qannarit, Sohmor and Shehour villages.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, seven people are trapped under rubble after strikes in Nabatiyeh and nearby villages.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched at least 50 projectiles toward its soldiers in southern Lebanon. In response, Israel’s military said it struck dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area throughout the night.

Hezbollah maintained that it adhered to the ceasefire since Friday evening, and that Israel is making false claims to justify its attacks, NBC News said.

Lebanon’s health ministry says more than 4,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war with Israel began in early March.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

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