Iran says Strait of Hormuz is open as Trump says blockade will ‘remain in full force’

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” as of Friday morning, just one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

President Donald Trump praised the announcement on Truth Social.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE,” the president wrote. “THANK YOU!”

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect

The Strait’s opening comes just one day after Trump announced Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

Israeli strikes continued in Lebanon even after a separate U.S.-Israel ceasefire with Tehran, which called for the Strait to fully open. The U.S. and Israel said Lebanon was not included in their deal, but Iran said it was, leading the country to close the Strait after only opening it for a brief period.

After the closure, the U.S. imposed a blockade of Iranian ports, preventing ships from entering or leaving. In an update on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that blockade would continue “for as long as it takes.”

Trump reiterated that sentiment shortly after Friday’s announcement, saying it will remain in effect until the U.S. and Iran deal is “100% complete.”

“THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE,” the president wrote.

He noted the process “should go very quickly,” noting “most of the points are already negotiated.”

It’s not the first time Trump has said the war may wrap up soon. Following news of the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, Trump says the war could be nearing an end.

He called Thursday a “historic day for Lebanon,” and noted “good things are happening” in a post on Truth Social. He followed that up on Friday, saying “A GREAT AND BRILLIANT DAY FOR THE WORLD!”

The president maintained his positive tone throughout the morning, sharing a series of updates on Truth Social. He said Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again.

“It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world!” the president wrote. He also noted the country has removed or will remove all its sea mines.

He detailed the potential deal with Iran, saying no money will exchange hands in any shape or form, and does not include Lebanon. However, he noted the USA will “work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner.”

Oil prices react to reopening

OILUSD quote by TradingView

The status of the Strait has had a significant impact on oil prices nationwide. As of Friday morning, prices were sitting just below $90 a gallon. Following the news of the opening, however, prices quickly dropped to $81 a gallon.