Iran airs ship seizure video as Hormuz fight stalls talks; Judge blocks Virginia map

Peace talks stall as the fight over Hormuz hardens. The U.S. and Iran dig in over control of the strait, leaving negotiations on hold.

Plus, a sudden U.S. Navy shakeup rattles the Pentagon. The secretary is out as a power struggle surfaces at the top.

And Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding clears the Senate overnight, as Republicans pass it without new limits after a late-night vote.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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US-Iran talks stall over blockade as Tehran refuses to negotiate until restrictions lift

As Washington prepares to host peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, U.S. negotiations with Iran appear to be stalled.

New video aired on Iranian state TV shows armed forces boarding two commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on vessels have resumed.

Iran refuses to return to the negotiating table unless the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iranian ships and ports, calling it a violation of the ceasefire that President Donald Trump extended indefinitely this week.

U.S. forces have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lG5ACEt7LR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 23, 2026

After weeks of signaling the conflict could end soon, the president now says there’s no timeline for when it will be over.

Meanwhile, talks to extend the fragile 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon face new strain.

Authorities in southern Lebanon said at least six people were killed in three overnight strikes, with several others wounded, just hours before those talks were set to begin.

Israel has denied carrying out at least one of the strikes and says its military intercepted a drone launched from southern Lebanon early Thursday morning.

Phelan out as Navy secretary after reports he was told to resign or be fired

A sudden shakeup at the Pentagon: The U.S. Navy’s top civilian leader is out.

Navy Secretary John Phelan has left his post, effective immediately, according to the Pentagon.

STATEMENT:



Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately.



On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy.



We wish… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 22, 2026

Multiple outlets, including CNN and Fox News, reported Phelan was pushed out, with some sources saying he was given the option to resign or be fired.

The move follows months of reported tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, including disagreements over shipbuilding and leadership direction.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Undersecretary Hung Cao will step in as acting Navy secretary.

The departure comes at a critical moment, with the Navy playing a central role in U.S. operations tied to the Iran conflict.

Phelan is also the latest in a series of high-level departures across the administration, and had previously faced scrutiny after his name surfaced in records tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s private flight logs, according to CNN. There’s no indication of wrongdoing.

The Pentagon has not given an explanation for his exit.

Senate advances ICE funding plan without Democratic support

After an overnight vote-a-rama, the Senate has passed a budget blueprint that would fund immigration enforcement and move toward ending the partial government shutdown.

Senators approved the measure 50 to 48, mostly along party lines, advancing roughly $70 billion in new funding without Democratic support.

Republicans Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski were the only GOP members to vote no.

Li Ying/Xinhua, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The plan establishes a filibuster-proof path to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Border Patrol (CBP) and related agencies through the remainder of Trump’s term, without imposing new operational limits.

Democrats offered a series of amendments focused on cost-of-living concerns, but all of them were rejected.

The measure now heads to the House, which must pass the same version before lawmakers can move forward with final legislation. Any changes there would send it back to the Senate for another vote.

Judge blocks Virginia’s voter‑approved redistricting plan

A Virginia judge blocked new congressional maps just one day after voters approved them at the ballot.

A circuit court judge in Tazewell County ordered the state not to certify Tuesday’s results. In his ruling, Judge Jack Hurley said the referendum likely violates the state constitution, citing a required 90-day public notice period that wasn’t met. He also called the ballot language “flagrantly misleading.”

What happened in Virginia's redistricting vote?



Yes won by about 3 points, 51.5%-48.5%. If the VA Supreme Court does not invalidate the vote, it will mean a new Dem congressional gerrymander.



Still, No did better than the GOP in 2024 or 2025 attorney general race. pic.twitter.com/nCm2QPZTPS — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026

Right now, Virginia’s congressional delegation is split 6 to 5 in favor of Democrats. The new maps could shift that to a 10-to-1 advantage for Democrats.

The state’s attorney general said he will appeal immediately, arguing a single judge should not override the will of voters.

Attorney General Jay Jones Shares Statement on Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Injunction pic.twitter.com/jKpyZJ1ACr — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) April 22, 2026

The Republican National Committee, which filed the lawsuit, called the ruling a victory. But Virginians for Fair Elections said voters knew exactly what they were approving.

The case now heads to the Virginia Supreme Court, which is already reviewing the challenge.

Wildfires spread rapidly across Southeast as winds, dry air fuel explosive growth

Wildfires tear across parts of the Southeast, destroying homes in Georgia and Florida and forcing hundreds to evacuate as conditions rapidly worsen.

In Brantley County, flames have already wiped out more than 50 homes, with fire spreading so fast some residents had little to no warning. Multiple large fires, including a major blaze in Clinch County, have scorched more than 30 square miles.

At least 47 homes have been destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in Brantley County, Georgia. The blaze has grown to over 5,000 acres and is only 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/2jghomnGJF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2026

Crews work to contain the fires using air support and fire breaks, but dry conditions and gusting winds are fueling their spread. On Wednesday, the Georgia Forestry Commission implemented its first-ever mandatory burn bans in state history Wednesday, effective immediately across 91 counties due to deteriorating conditions.

🚨 A State of Emergency has been declared for 91 counties in South Georgia as wildfires continue to spread amid extreme drought conditions.



In this video, Director Sabo provides an update on response efforts and shares important information for Georgians.



⚠️ A mandatory burn… pic.twitter.com/19LVU5ykq0 — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) April 22, 2026

In neighboring Florida, more than 100 wildfires are burning. Officials said it could become one of the worst fire seasons in decades.

Smoke from the fires is drifting hundreds of miles, reaching cities like Savannah, Atlanta and Jacksonville, with air quality dropping to unhealthy levels in some areas.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, and with drought conditions worsening, officials said they urgently need rain.

Mexico questions unauthorized US role in Chihuahua drug operation

Mexico’s president is now considering sanctions following a deadly crash involving U.S. personnel in the country. President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is considering possible action against the state of Chihuahua after what she calls an unauthorized operation involving American agents.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said the federal government was not informed about the inclusion of CIA officers in an operation targeting a drug lab in the country’s north, adding she's demanding answers from the US ambassador and state officials. pic.twitter.com/pnCpfmjbmb — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 22, 2026

The crash occurred last weekend as a convoy returned from dismantling a large clandestine drug lab in northern Mexico.

Four individuals were killed in a car crash while traveling in a convoy. The victims included two U.S. embassy staff members and two Mexican investigators. U.S. officials have since confirmed to CBS News that the Americans were affiliated with the CIA, working as instructors in anti-drug efforts.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 2 CIA officers and 2 Mexican agents died in a car crash after raiding massive cartel meth labs in the mountains of Chihuahua.



The labs were huge, tons of meth, found using drones.



Mexico's President says the operation was done without her government's permission.



The U.S.… pic.twitter.com/oDviaB8fB1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2026

However, Sheinbaum said the Mexican federal government was never informed of the operation and made clear that foreign agents are not permitted to operate on Mexican soil without approval.

She’s now demanding answers and raising the possibility of sanctions if the laws were violated.

The incident has exposed new tensions between the U.S. and Mexico as Washington pushes for more aggressive action against cartels and a crackdown on fentanyl entering the U.S., while Mexico pushes back on sovereignty.

Sony AI ping pong robot defeats human rivals, reaches expert level

Sony AI has developed a robot that can play ping pong — not just casually, but at a high level.

The robot uses eight joints to control its movements, positioning the paddle, returning shots and sustaining rallies against human opponents.

SonyAI

Researcher Peter Dürr helped develop the system.

“The robot uses a system of cameras to understand what’s happening. It’s then making a decision on how to move and then moving the racket to hit the ball back or to serve under the official rules of table tennis. And the robot can really do that by learning to play table tennis from scratch. So there is no way to program a robot by hand to play table tennis. You have to learn how to play from experience.” — Peter Dürr, Sony AI researcher

The researchers named the robot Ace.

🏓 An autonomous robot ping-pong player dubbed Ace achieved a milestone for AI and robotics in Tokyo by competing against and sometimes defeating top-level human players at table tennis, in a video released by Sony AI https://t.co/raYQY9KCAB pic.twitter.com/v4vxVmG4lS — Reuters (@Reuters) April 23, 2026

Sony AI said it’s the first time a robot has reached human-expert-level play in a real-world competitive sport. Early results back that up. Human practice partners say Ace isn’t just keeping up; it’s beating some expert-level players.

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Jacob M. Langston for Straight Arrow

How a group of Florida volunteers is reshaping the future of public parks

ORANGE CITY, Florida — Over the course of Richard and Joy Fox’s 50-year marriage, they have prioritized their beloved outdoor adventures.

The two frequently traveled the country and state of Florida, traversing various state and national parks to hike and go birding. But when Joy’s back problems began hampering her mobility, the couple worried they’d never take another joint hike.

That was until the two heard about an all-terrain wheelchair program at Blue Spring State Park, about 45 minutes outside of Orlando, which allowed them to hit the trails.

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