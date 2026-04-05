Second crew member from downed jet rescued; Trump threatens Iranian power plants

Trump continued to threaten Iran’s infrastructure on Sunday, saying on Truth Social that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one.”

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F–kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote, adding at the end: “Praise be to Allah.”

Editor’s Note: Trump used the full expletive in his social media post.

This follows Trump telling Iran Saturday that if they don’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, “all hell will reign down on them.”

The U.S. president previously gave Iran other deadlines to open the Strait, which about 20% of the world’s oil flows through. He later delayed these.

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U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called Trump’s post “embarrassing and juvenile” on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“People see this president as having blundered into a war with no clear rationale, and there’s no amount of cursing or boasting or tough talk that will cover up for the fact that this president didn’t have a rationale and he doesn’t really have a plan,” Kaine said.

Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, said on X that Iranian civilians would be the first to suffer from the destruction of power plants and bridges.

“No more electricity, heating, or water; unable to flee the attacks,” Callamard said. “Potential cascading war crimes.”

The U.S., Israel and Iran have all been alleged to have committed possible war crimes during the hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when the former two countries conducted airstrikes across Iran.

The AP reported that more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war started. More than two dozen have died in Gulf Arab states and the occupied West Bank, the AP said, and 19 were reported dead in Israel in an Iranian strike. Ten Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon.

Lebanon reported more than 1,400 people dead, and more than 1 million displaced.

Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and hundreds more injured, during the conflict.

Missing crew member found, ‘seriously wounded’

The second crew member on an F-15E fighter jet that was downed Friday was located after U.S. forces found him “from deep inside the mountains of Iran,” according to Trump.

The man, Trump said, was “seriously wounded.”

Another crew member on the F-15E fighter jet was already rescued on Friday.

In the same day, an A-10 attack plane was hit by incoming fire in a separate incident, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. The sole pilot on the A-10 was able to navigate to Kuwaiti airspace before ejecting. That pilot was reportedly rescued by U.S. forces.

The F-15E and the A-10 were the first U.S. aircraft downed by Iran since the war began in late February.

Iranian state media published photos of what appeared to be debris from the U.S. F-15E, reporting it had been shot down in Iranian air space.The New York Times reported that the photos showed the wingtip and top section of a vertical stabilizer from an F-15E flown by the U.S. Air Force. A defense analyst said the plane appeared to be from a squadron based in the United Kingdom.

Iran had previously claimed to have shot down U.S. aircraft, but American officials dismissed those reports. Last month, Kuwait accidentally shot down three U.S. planes, and six military personnel died in the crash of a U.S. refueling plane.

US aircraft destroyed during rescue mission

Iranian military officials claimed that two U.S. MC-130J military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed during the rescue mission. Footage released by Iranian state media, and verified by Sky News, shows components from at least one large, propeller driven-plane and a helicopter.

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Iran claimed that its own forces destroyed the aircraft. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that someone familiar with the operations said the two MC-130Js were blown up on the ground as part of the mission, saying it became “necessary” to do so.

These additional aircraft were brought in to complete the rescue because of a technical malfunction, a regional intelligence official said to The Associated Press.