Iran strikes Gulf allies again; Nationwide storm brings snow, tornado risk

Iran strikes Gulf targets again. Drone and missile attacks hit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as Tehran denies seeking talks.

Plus, President Donald Trump pushes other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz as attacks on tankers squeeze global oil supply.

And blizzard winds collide with wildfire conditions across the Plains. Massive fires spread in Nebraska while snow and bitter cold slam the Midwest.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, March 16, 2026.

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Iran launches new attacks on US Gulf allies

Iran continues its attacks on U.S. allies across the Middle East.

Officials in the United Arab Emirates said operations at Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest hub for international travel — are gradually resuming after a drone struck a fuel tank, sparking a fire and temporarily halting flights.

The UAE also reported that a Palestinian civilian was killed in a missile strike early Monday in Abu Dhabi, the capital. Officials said the missile hit a vehicle in the Al Bahyah area.

Seven people have now been killed in the United Arab Emirates since the war began, according to officials.

Also in the UAE, another drone strike caused a fire at an industrial oil facility in Fujairah.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three drones over Riyadh and its oil-rich western region, while Bahrain said its air defense systems also responded to attacks Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister has pushed back against President Donald Trump’s claim over the weekend that Iran is “totally defeated” and seeking a deal.

“We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes. And this is what we have done so far, and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory.” — Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister

His comments come as the Israeli military said it has destroyed about 70% of Iran’s missile launchers during the first two weeks of the war.

Israel also said it has sent additional ground troops into Lebanon for what it calls a “limited and targeted operation” aimed at protecting border communities from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

US seeks allied warships to guard key oil route

The conflict over the Strait of Hormuz is starting to involve the rest of the world. Trump has called on several major powers to send warships to the region as Iran targets ships in the narrow waterway that transports about a fifth of the world’s oil.

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump urged countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom to help keep the strait “open and safe,” saying global shipping cannot be held hostage by Iran’s attempts to disrupt tanker traffic.

But so far, there have been no firm commitments.

Several governments said they are reviewing the situation or coordinating with allies while stopping short of promising to deploy ships.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints, and the conflicts there are already causing instability in global markets.

Trump told reporters Sunday night that these countries should be protecting their own energy lifeline.

“We are demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s a place from which they get their energy, and they should come, and they should help us protect it,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled it still holds leverage over the shipping lanes.

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 13: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) participates in the traditional Quds Day rally in the capital Tehran on March 13, 2026. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is already receiving requests from other countries concerned about getting their ships through the strait.

“We have been approached by a number of countries that want to have a safe passage for their vessels, and this is up to our military to decide. And they have already decided to let a group of vessels that belongs to different countries pass safe and secure.” — Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister

The international response may be starting to take shape.

The European Union said it’s now considering possible naval missions to help reopen the waterway, including expanding an existing Red Sea escort operation or forming a coalition of willing countries.

Severe storm brings snow, tornado risk across US

A strong coast-to-coast storm system is moving across the country, bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and sending dangerous weather toward the eastern half of the nation.

Winter Storm Iona is underway across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Meteorologist @ReynoldsWolf shows conditions in Minneapolis as strong wind gusts and snow pick up: pic.twitter.com/EufU3DYxLr — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 15, 2026

The system dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin over the weekend, with blizzard conditions making travel nearly impossible in some areas.

In Minnesota, highways around the Twin Cities were blanketed in blowing snow, and visibility along Interstate 94 dropped sharply. More snow is expected through Monday as the system gradually moves east.

NOAA

The same storm is causing more serious issues further east, heading toward the eastern and southeastern U.S., where forecasters warn of severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes as the day goes on.

Behind that front, a blast of cold air is expected to sweep across much of the east and southeast, dropping temperatures well below normal for this time of year.

Meteorologists forecast that over 100 million people could experience severe weather or a sharp temperature drop as this large system moves across the country.

Nebraska battles record-breaking wildfire, more than 450,000 acres burn unchecked

The largest wildfire in Nebraska’s history is spreading uncontrollably Monday morning. Along with three other major fires, over half a million acres in central and western Nebraska are currently burning.

Powerful plains winds are fueling the flames. The largest fire alone has burned more than 450,000 acres.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said an elderly woman died while attempting to escape the fire in Morrill County, located in the state’s western panhandle.

The Nebraska National Guard has deployed Black Hawk helicopters, scooping water from nearby lakes and dropping it on the flames from above.

Investigators believe strong winds knocked down power lines, sparking an electrical fire that quickly spread.

Nebraska State Patrol

Pillen declared a state of emergency, freeing up additional resources as crews from Omaha, Lincoln and other cities head west to help.

As of Sunday, the fires were zero percent contained.

Forecasters said wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour, combined with extremely dry conditions, are helping the flames spread rapidly across the region.

Airlines urge Congress to end shutdown, warn unpaid TSA agents threaten airport operations

The CEOs of some of the country’s largest airlines have called on Congress to fund the Department of Homeland Security. The heads of American, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue are also urging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan bill that would ensure federal aviation workers get paid during government shutdowns.

In an open letter Sunday, the CEOs said it’s “difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid.”

The letter was also signed by the leaders of major cargo carriers, including UPS and FedEx.

The warning arrives as airlines gear up for record-breaking spring break travel. Plus, the upcoming FIFA World Cup and major winter storms across the country could further strain airlines, flights, and travel plans this week.

Some airports have already warned passengers to arrive three to four hours early and prepare for long security lines, as over 300 TSA workers have reportedly quit since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.

‘One Battle After Another’ dominates Oscars

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller “One Battle After Another” dominated the 98th Academy Awards. The film won six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

In accepting best adapted screenplay, Anderson said he wrote the film for his children to apologize for the “housekeeping mess” left in the world and expressed hope that their generation would restore “common sense and decency.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Paul Thomas Anderson, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture Awards for “One Battle After Another”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for “Sinners”, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Ryan Coogler, winner of the Best Original Script Award, Ludwig Göransson, winner of the Best Original Score Award, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, winner of the Best Cinematography Award, and Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for “Sinners”, pose in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: L-R) Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for “Hamnet”, Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for “Sinners”, and Amy Madigan, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for “Weapons”, pose in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Music (Original Score) for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Yuhan, ZHUN, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, NHD, and 24, winners of the Best Original Song for “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”, pose in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Sinners” followed with four wins, including best actor for Michael B. Jordan and best original screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

KPop Demon Hunters won best animated feature and best original song for “Golden.”

“Sentimental Value” took home the award for best international feature, and “Mr Nobody Against Putin” won best documentary feature.

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IEA details how oil reserves release will play out as prices go over $100 a barrel

The International Energy Agency laid out a timeline for when it expects the 400 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves to start flowing into global markets.

This comes as U.S. oil prices went over $100 amid the war in Iran. As of Sunday afternoon, U.S. crude oil increased by 2.64% to $101.32 per barrel, according to CNBC.

Individual implementation plans submitted to the IEA by member countries indicate that stocks in Asia-Oceania will be made available immediately. Stocks from the Americas and Europe are set to be made available starting at the end of March. Read the full story now>