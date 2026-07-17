Iran strikes Kuwait plant critical to drinking water supply

Iran struck a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant Friday, Kuwaiti officials said, damaging infrastructure that is central to the country’s electricity and drinking water supply.
Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said the strike caused a fire and damaged “a large number” of electricity generation units. Officials said crews put out the fire and were checking the damage while trying to bring the station back online.
About 90% of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination, meaning any disruption can pose a serious threat in the small Gulf nation.
Strikes between countries continue
The reported attack came as the U.S. and Iran continued exchanging strikes over the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed in peacetime.
U.S. Central Command said American forces completed a sixth straight night of strikes on Iran early Friday local time. The command said fighter jets, drones and warships hit dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.
Iran has also launched attacks against U.S.-allied countries in the region. Qatar twice warned the public to take shelter Friday as Iranian missiles targeted the country, and officials there said falling debris injured a child.
Kuwait issued alerts for hostile missile and drone attacks, while Bahrain urged residents to remain calm, move to safe locations and follow official updates.
The conflict is also playing out at sea. U.S. forces say they are enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Central Command said U.S. forces have turned back three commercial ships accused of trying to evade the blockade, disabled one oil tanker and boarded another vessel to check compliance.
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