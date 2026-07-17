Iran strikes Kuwait plant critical to drinking water supply

William Jackson
Iranian missiles are launched, as Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a U.S. base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, from a location given as Tehran, Iran, released June 10, 2026, in this still image taken from a video.
Image credit: WANA via Pool/via REUTERS

Iran struck a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant Friday, Kuwaiti officials said, damaging infrastructure that is central to the country’s electricity and drinking water supply.

Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said the strike caused a fire and damaged “a large number” of electricity generation units. Officials said crews put out the fire and were checking the damage while trying to bring the station back online.

About 90% of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination, meaning any disruption can pose a serious threat in the small Gulf nation.

Strikes between countries continue

The reported attack came as the U.S. and Iran continued exchanging strikes over the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed in peacetime.

U.S. Central Command said American forces completed a sixth straight night of strikes on Iran early Friday local time. The command said fighter jets, drones and warships hit dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.

Iran has also launched attacks against U.S.-allied countries in the region. Qatar twice warned the public to take shelter Friday as Iranian missiles targeted the country, and officials there said falling debris injured a child.

Kuwait issued alerts for hostile missile and drone attacks, while Bahrain urged residents to remain calm, move to safe locations and follow official updates.

The conflict is also playing out at sea. U.S. forces say they are enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Central Command said U.S. forces have turned back three commercial ships accused of trying to evade the blockade, disabled one oil tanker and boarded another vessel to check compliance.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

An active military conflict between the U.S. and Iran is disrupting energy and shipping infrastructure in the Persian Gulf, a region that supplies a significant share of the world's oil and natural gas.

Oil supply route under pressure

About one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz in peacetime, and U.S.-Iran exchanges of strikes are occurring along that route.

Naval blockade affects shipping

U.S. forces say they have turned back commercial ships, disabled a tanker and boarded another vessel as part of an enforced naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Regional allies facing direct hits

Iran struck a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant, damaging electricity generation units and infrastructure that supplies roughly 90% of Kuwait's drinking water, Kuwaiti officials said.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strike around vulnerability and human stakes, using phrases like “small, desert nation” and “threaten life” to stress how a hit on desalination could endanger daily survival.
  • Media outlets in the center stay minimal and attribution-heavy, sticking close to “Kuwait says” without the added urgency.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into conflict and response, foregrounding words like “attack,” “sparked fire,” “emergency plans activated,” and “widespread damage” to electricity units.

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Key points from the Center

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press