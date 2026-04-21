Iran talks in doubt as Vance heads to Pakistan; Missed warning signs in Louisiana killing

Vice President JD Vance heads to Pakistan, but Iran says it won’t show after the U.S. seized one of its ships. The next round of peace talks is now in doubt.

Plus, President Donald Trump puts faith in the spotlight. He’ll read scripture in prime time Tuesday night, turning a livestream into a political moment.

And a major shift at Apple. Tim Cook steps down, handing off control of one of the most powerful companies in tech.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

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Iran demands vessel release as negotiations stall in Pakistan

New U.S.-Iran peace talks are in doubt, as Tehran demands the release of a cargo ship seized by the U.S. Navy. Pakistan is set to host the next round of negotiations in Islamabad this week, but Iranian state media said no delegation has arrived so far.

President Donald Trump also told Bloomberg he’s “highly unlikely” to extend the ceasefire, which is set to expire Wednesday.

Iran has accused the U.S. of piracy and called the ship seizure an act of aggression that violates the ceasefire, demanding that the crew be released immediately.

CENTCOM/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. officials said the vessel was attempting to breach a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and was seized after ignoring repeated warnings for hours.

Iran has vowed to retaliate.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday with a U.S. delegation for the talks.

Ahead of those meetings, Iran’s top negotiator warned Tehran has “new cards on the battlefield” if the ceasefire collapses, and said Iran will not negotiate under threats.

Iran’s military has also promised a “decisive response” to any new attacks by the U.S. or Israel.

Labor Secretary Chavez-Deremer exits administration for private sector role

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer is out, stepping down from the Trump administration after a tenure marked by internal investigations and staff shakeups.

Chávez-Deremer is leaving to take a job in the private sector, according to the White House.

DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

Her departure makes her the third cabinet member to exit in recent weeks, following the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In a statement on X, White House communications director Steve Cheung praised her work, writing that she “Has done a phenomenal job… Protecting American workers, enacting fair practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their… — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 20, 2026

Keith Sonderling will step in as acting labor secretary.

Chavez-deremer had been under investigation by the labor department’s inspector general, with multiple top aides placed on leave and later leaving their posts. She also faced allegations tied to staff conduct and the use of official travel. They’re claims her attorney has denied.

She oversaw major policy shifts at the labor department, including efforts to roll back regulations and cut federal workforce programs.

Trump joins nationwide Bible reading in pre-recorded message from the Oval Office

Trump will take part in a nationwide Bible reading from the Oval Office on Tuesday. It’s part of a weeklong event called America Reads the Bible, where hundreds of participants are reading scripture from start to finish.

Trump’s segment is pre-recorded and set to air Tuesday night, reading from the Old Testament book of Second Chronicles. The White House has framed the moment as a call to faith and national identity.

In a statement, Trump said. “Together, we will honor holy scripture, renew our faith, usher in a historic resurgence of religion on American shores, and re-dedicate the United States as one nation under God.”

The event follows a week of friction between Trump and the pope over the war in Iran. The president also recently faced backlash from some Christians after he posted, then deleted, an AI-generated image that appeared to show him as Jesus.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026

Trump’s prayer and past religious moments show this isn’t new, from campaign trail appearances to the widely seen moment of holding a Bible outside St. John’s Church in Washington in 2020.

The reading itself is part of a broader push by organizers and allies to elevate religion in public life, with nearly 500 participants, many of whom are tied to Trump and the Evangelical movement.

Tuesday night’s reading, prominently featured in the evening lineup, is expected to draw significant attention.

ATF probes how Louisiana gunman got weapon despite prior firearms conviction

Police in Louisiana are trying to determine how a man with a prior illegal firearms conviction obtained a gun and used it to kill eight children Sunday morning. Authorities identified the Shreveport suspect as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, a former National Guard member.

Records show that police arrested him in 2019, and he was later convicted of illegal use of a firearm after he fired multiple rounds near a school during a confrontation.

Family members said Elkins had recently spent time at a Veterans Affairs mental health facility.

Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP via Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives has launched an investigation into how Elkins obtained the assault-style pistol used in the attack, which police describe as a domestic incident.

Authorities say Elkins shot 10 people: eight children, ages 3 to 11, and two adults. Seven of the children were his. The eighth was a relative.

Investigators said the attack may have been triggered by a dispute with his wife, who had recently requested a divorce.

Elkins was killed in a shootout with police.

Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO in September after 15 years at helm

After 15 years, Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO in September. Cook replaced company co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011, following Jobs’s resignation due to declining health.

An announcement from the company, released shortly after the markets closed Monday, said that John Ternus, a senior vice president of hardware engineering at the tech giant, would replace Cook.

COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

Cook’s resignation is the first transition for Apple since Jobs stepped down shortly before his death. Ternus will be Apple’s eighth CEO.

Cook will stay with the company — the maker of the iPhone, Macintosh computers and other devices ubiquitous in modern society — as executive chairman.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook, 65, wrote in a statement. “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Apple Newsroom

That closes out a run that began in 2011, when Cook stepped in after Jobs and watched Apple’s value grow from about $350 billion to roughly $4 trillion.

Cook said Ternus, 50, has the “mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator and the heart to lead,” and called him a “visionary.” Ternus has spent 25 years at Apple and has LED engineering on the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

Apple Newsroom

Cook called him the right person for the job. Ternus said he’s ready to carry the company forward.

The transition comes as Apple pushes deeper into artificial intelligence, with more details expected when the company reports earnings later this month.

Katy Perry dips credit card into Trevi Fountain during Rome visit

Does a wish still count if you swipe a card instead of tossing a penny?

Pop star Katy Perry stopped by the Trevi Fountain in Rome, the iconic landmark where visitors toss coins to wish for love, luck and a return trip. But instead of throwing in a coin, Perry dipped her credit card into the water. Call it a 2026 twist on tradition.

She shared the moment on Instagram, captioning her trip “just Rome’ing around.” And yes — the Internet had thoughts.

One user wrote, “The wish doesn’t count if you take the card back … you have to leave it.”

We’ll let you decide. Either way, she’s clearly feeling lucky.

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Why did Forbes include a ‘betting’ option in a story about the deaths of 8 children?

It’s no shock to say the news industry is in a weird spot. Former industry juggernauts are just husks of what they used to be, and new companies are trying their hand in an ever-evolving market.

But as companies try to find their new footing, some are bound to misstep. Forbes, the American business magazine founded more than a century ago, is facing criticism for an article regarding the shooting deaths Sunday of eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana. The article itself wasn’t the focus of the criticisms, but rather the ability for readers to “bet” whether Congress would act on gun control, Futurism reports.

Futurism wrote that Molly White, a cryptocurrency journalist, first shared an image of the prediction bet on her Bluesky account, describing it as “ghoulish.” The prediction widget, which Forbes called ForbesPredict, was embedded just after a description of the alleged shooter. It asked readers if they believe “Congress WILL pass new gun safety legislation before 31st December 2026,” Futurism reports.

At some point after the story initially published, the website removed the ForbesPredict module.

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