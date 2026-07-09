Iran targets US allies in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar as strikes between countries continue

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Iran retaliated against the U.S. overnight after the U.S. launched additional attacks against the country on Wednesday.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Iran retaliated against the U.S. overnight as any hope of reviving the ceasefire continues to fade.

The country targeted several U.S. allies in the Gulf, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

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In Kuwait, at least one person was injured after the military shot down ten Iranian drones and four missiles. Sirens sounded multiple times in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, while Qatar also reported strikes.

Iran’s health ministry says two days of U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others.

US continues its own attacks

The retaliation comes after U.S. Central Command launched additional attacks on Wednesday, striking another 90 military targets across Iran.

The strikes hit air defense systems, missile and drone sites, naval assets and other military infrastructure along Iran’s coast.

The president has called the renewed attacks “retribution strikes” after ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, he said, “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

Negotiations still on pause, ceasefire in question

The latest escalation comes after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire effectively over, saying Iran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz ended the truce.

Meanwhile, Iran is wrapping up its days-long farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His coffin is being taken to his hometown of Mashhad, where he will be buried today.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Active military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran are disrupting shipping lanes and striking U.S. military installations used by allied Gulf nations, with direct implications for Americans connected to those bases or dependent on Gulf trade routes.

U.S. military bases under fire

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, reported sirens and strikes, affecting American service members and personnel stationed there.

Strait of Hormuz disrupted

The U.S. cited Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as the trigger for renewed strikes, a chokepoint for a significant share of global oil transit.

Ceasefire declared over

President Trump said Iran's attacks on shipping ended the truce, and negotiations remain paused.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. ABC News

Sources

  1. ABC News