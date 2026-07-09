Iran targets US allies in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar as strikes between countries continue

Iran retaliated against the U.S. overnight as any hope of reviving the ceasefire continues to fade.

The country targeted several U.S. allies in the Gulf, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

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In Kuwait, at least one person was injured after the military shot down ten Iranian drones and four missiles. Sirens sounded multiple times in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, while Qatar also reported strikes.

Iran’s health ministry says two days of U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others.

US continues its own attacks

The retaliation comes after U.S. Central Command launched additional attacks on Wednesday, striking another 90 military targets across Iran.

The strikes hit air defense systems, missile and drone sites, naval assets and other military infrastructure along Iran’s coast.

Three military bunkers caught fire after US strikes about 5km from the southern Iranian city of Bushehr in the early hours of Thursday, a video sent to Iran International showed, capturing the first moments after the structures were hit. pic.twitter.com/LWAr51n55u — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 9, 2026

The president has called the renewed attacks “retribution strikes” after ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, he said, “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

Negotiations still on pause, ceasefire in question

The latest escalation comes after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire effectively over, saying Iran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz ended the truce.

Meanwhile, Iran is wrapping up its days-long farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His coffin is being taken to his hometown of Mashhad, where he will be buried today.

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