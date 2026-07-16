Trump threatens new Iran strikes; Tehran warns region could pay a price

Iran is threatening to strike regional infrastructure if the U.S. follows through on President Donald Trump’s warning to target bridges and power plants.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, the president threatened to “knock out all their power plants, we’re going to knock out all their bridges. Unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

He also insisted that the U.S. is close to winning the war.

“The country is booming, and we’ll have Iran defeated soon. They’ll be defeated very soon,” Trump said. “And then I guess it’ll be even better.”

In response on Thursday, a spokesman for Iran’s military headquarters said if the U.S. follows through, all U.S. infrastructure in the region would be “crushed under the steel blows” of Iran’s armed forces.

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Recent attacks

The comments come after the U.S. intensified its campaign early Thursday, striking targets farther north and, for the first time in this latest round of fighting, hitting areas around Tehran.

This, after fighting resumed just last week.

U.S. forces also fired on a ship they say tried to break through the American naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at U.S. allies Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, while warning its retaliation could expand.

Pakistan still works toward negotiations

Pakistan, meanwhile, says it is keeping talks open with Iran and other regional officials in an effort to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

A foreign ministry spokesman said the renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz “serves no one’s interests.” He also urged the U.S. and Iran to “exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could further undermine peace and stability.”

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