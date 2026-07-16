Iran threatens wider attacks as war expands; Trump set for prime-time address

Iran is threatening to widen the war if the U.S. escalates again. The next phase of the conflict may be closer than ever.

Plus, President Donald Trump promises “really big news” in Thursday night’s prime-time address, but Democrats are skeptical about what he will reveal.

And the Pentagon is rolling out new testosterone screenings for troops — a policy already drawing questions.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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Iran threatens regional targets as US expands strikes deeper the country

Iran has threatened to strike regional infrastructure if the U.S. follows through on Trump’s warning to target bridges and power plants.

The U.S. intensified its campaign early Thursday morning, striking targets farther north and, for the first time in this latest round of fighting, hitting areas around Tehran. U.S. forces also fired on a ship they said tried to break through the American naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at U.S. allies Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, while warning its retaliation could expand.

At a defense technology event Wednesday, Trump again insisted the U.S. is close to winning the war.

“The country is booming, and we’ll have Iran defeated soon. They’ll be defeated very soon,” Trump said. “And then I guess it’ll be even better.”

Pakistan, meanwhile, said it is keeping talks open with Iran and other regional officials to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

A foreign ministry spokesman said the renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz “serves no one’s interests.”

Trump teases ‘big news’ as Thursday prime-time speech is set, focusing on elections

Trump has promised what he calls “really big news” during a rare primetime address to the nation Thursday night, saying elections and voting machines will be the key focus. The White House has revealed few details about the address, but earlier this week, Trump said it will center on election integrity, voting machines and what he calls a major announcement.

“It’s really, really big news. And our country has to shape up,” Trump said. “But that’s what we’re going to be talking about Thursday is, it doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country. We’ll be discussing other things too. But it’s going to be a very big announcement.”

The Washington Post reported the president is expected to discuss declassified intelligence, along with claims about voting machine security and foreign election interference.

Trump has continued to argue the 2020 election was compromised, despite recounts, court rulings and previous U.S. intelligence assessments finding no evidence that votes or voting machines were altered.

Democrats are already pushing back.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff said he believes the president could use tonight’s speech to lay the groundwork for challenging future election results or justifying federal action ahead of the midterms.

“There’s talk that he might try to declare me and Rafael Warnock an illegitimate senator. Obviously, the president has no power to do that. But he does have the power to try to intimidate people; he’s demonstrated his ability to abuse power,” Osoff said. “I expect him to use whatever he puts out there on Thursday as a pretext for either some attempted unconstitutional use of federal power to interfere in the election … or to lay the groundwork for challenging the result.”

The speech comes just months after the FBI seized 2020 election materials in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of the administration’s review of past election records.

The president is scheduled to speak from the White House at 9 p.m. ET.

Blanche says he will stand up to Trump if needed during confirmation hearing

Thursday morning, Todd Blanche returns to Capitol Hill for day two of his confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

Day one followed a familiar script. Republicans tested whether Blanche would stand up to Trump, while Democrats pressed him over his loyalty to the president, the Justice Department and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Blanche said repeatedly he has never hesitated to disagree with Trump when he believes it’s warranted, a point Republican Sen. John Kennedy tried to drive home.

Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images | Eric Lee/Getty Images

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: “Does he ever ask your opinion on actions he should take?” TODD BLANCHE: “Yes.” KENNEDY: “You tell him the truth?” BLANCHE: “Every time.” KENNEDY: “Have you ever disagreed with him?” BLANCHE: “Yes.” KENNEDY: “And have you ever disagreed with him and he did it anyway?” BLANCHE: “Yes.” KENNEDY: “Has he ever asked you to do anything illegal?” BLANCHE: “No.” KENNEDY: “Would you do it if he asked you?” BLANCHE: “Absolutely not.”

But the tone shifted quickly when Rep. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., fired off a series of questions about Patel.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

REP. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE: “How long do you intend to put up with that Kash Patel character? Are you good with his airplane jaunts? Are you confident he’s not drinking on the job? Are you sure none of his travel is a pretext for vacation activities like snorkeling, Olympics and visiting girlfriends? Are you sure he knows what he’s doing? Do you vouch for him? Are you willing to look at whether he lied to this committee?” BLANCHE: “That’s an extraordinarily obnoxious question, Senator, and I have full faith in Director Patel and the work that he’s doing every day.” WHITEHOUSE: “Great, you get to own that.”

At the very same time, across the Capitol, Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was facing his own grilling.

Jay Clayton sparred repeatedly with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images | Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

SEN. JON OSSOFF: “Who won the 2020 election?” JAY CLAYTON: “You know, we’re not, I’m not…I’m not going to do this with you.” OSSOFF: “This is a job interview. We’ve established that you have an obligation to be very honest and forthright with the committee. Yes. You do have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee.” CLAYTON: “Yes.” OSSOFF: “Who won the 2020 election?” CLAYTON: “Like I said, I’m not, I’m not going to get into that with you.” OSSOFF: “But you do have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee.” CLAYTON: “Is anything that I just said not honest or forthright?” OSSOFF: “Yes. You’re not being honest or forthright. Who won?” CLAYTON: “I think I’ve answered the question. We can keep doing this.” OSSOFF: “Well, we’re going to keep doing it because you’re not being honest and forthright.” CLAYTON: “No, I’m not going to engage in the theater.” OSSOFF: It’s a simple question, Mr. Clayton. And I’ve asked who won the 2020 presidential election. CLAYTON: “I’ve answered it.” OSSOFF: “You’re here asking for the support of senators to lead America’s intelligence community. We’ve established that you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with this committee and with the American public, but you refuse to answer a simple matter of fact about the 2020 election. Is that right?” CLAYTON: “No, that’s not right.” OSSOFF: “Then answer the question: who won the 2020 election?” CLAYTON: “I have answered.” OSSOFF: “Answer it. What is your answer?” CLAYTON: “I’ve given you my answer.”

Back to Blanche, the attorney general nominee returns to the hot seat Thursday morning, with Republicans still working to lock down the votes needed to advance his nomination.

Military adds new testosterone screening for troops 30 and older

The Pentagon wants to know whether America’s troops have low testosterone and is rolling out a new military-wide screening program. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the screenings will begin when service members turn 30, though younger troops can also request the tests.

If the tests detect low testosterone, any recommended treatment, including testosterone replacement therapy, would be entirely voluntary.

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

Hegseth called the program an investment in “the individual warfighter,” saying service members are America’s “most decisive tactical advantage.”

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement. It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” Hegseth said.

The Defense Department has not answered questions from several news outlets about whether there would be any consequences for troops who decline treatment or whether women service members will also receive hormone screenings.

The new program fits into a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand access to testosterone replacement therapy.

Minnesota fires force evacuations, wildfire smoke spreads across eastern US

Wildfires are raging in remote parts of northeastern Minnesota, while smoke from fires in Minnesota and Canada is making the air quality across much of the eastern US dangerously foul.

St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota has declared a local emergency as wildfires burn across the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Wilderness. The U.S. Forest Service said at least 17 fires are burning, including three in the remote canoe-area wilderness.

Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Rangers estimated that between 6,000 and 10,000 people were in the area when evacuations began, and that about 90% had evacuated by Wednesday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said rescuers saved two groups of YMCA campers. First responders also conducted 17 air rescues.

The fires have burned more than 33,000 acres, with hot, dry, windy conditions and lightning spreading the flames. The smoke is now affecting millions of people. Air quality alerts stretch from the upper Midwest into the Northeast, including parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New England, where residents reported yellow- and brown-tinged skies.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

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Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Cole BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Cole BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Health officials have urged people to limit time outdoors, especially children, older adults and anyone with heart or lung conditions.

George Santos joins Fox reality competition show

Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos has made an unexpected return to the spotlight.

After being expelled from Congress and serving prison time for defrauding campaign donors and collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, Santos is now heading to reality TV.

Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Santos will appear this fall on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, a competition that puts celebrities through military-style training and jungle challenges in Malaysia.

Santos posted on X that the experience “changed my perspective on life” and called it the most humbling thing he’s ever done.

You guys I did a thing and I’m excited to share it with y’all!



This experience changed my perspective in life and it was the most humbling thing I’ve ever done!



Thank you @FOX for the awesome experience with the cast and crew from @SpecialForces 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ez4YrIBN6Q — George Santos (@Georgesantos) July 15, 2026

The cast also includes former NBA player Matt Barnes, former NFL star LeSean McCoy and actresses Candace Cameron Bure, Ruby Rose and Brandi Glanville.

After the cast was announced, Santos pushed back against online critics. He wrote, “To all the haters,” saying those mocking his weight or attacking other cast members “could not walk a day in any of our shoes.”

To all the haters talking about me being fat, or @BrandiGlanville skin and wishing ill on @candacecbure amongst the other mean horrible things in the comment section…



You could not walk a day in any of our shoes… we are humans, we put ourselves out there and we have thick… https://t.co/EpSe5QAA1j — George Santos (@Georgesantos) July 15, 2026

The new season premieres Sept. 24.

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Did Obama, UAW endorse Haley Stevens? No, but voters think so

A connection with former President Barack Obama and helping craft a post-Great Recession automotive rescue plan makes for a strong resume to present to Michigan voters. U.S. Senate candidate Haley Stevens has touted her experiences along the campaign trail and online, but ads from a super PAC and unclear messaging appear to have misled Michigan voters.

A set of video ads airing on Google’s and Meta’s platforms from a super PAC asks users if they’re “looking for leaders you can trust,” and then shows videos of Obama as the voiceover tells people to “send Haley Stevens to the Senate.” Ads from Stevens’ campaign on Meta highlighted her work with the former president.

They don’t state that Obama or the United Auto Workers (UAW) endorsed her, but it has caused confusion.

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