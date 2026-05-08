Iran, US exchange fire in Hormuz; Officials race to track virus ship passengers

Craig Nigrelli, Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall

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Missile strikes hit the Strait of Hormuz again as the U.S. and Iran trade new attacks. President Donald Trump says the blockade is now a “wall of steel” and is demanding Tehran take the deal on the table.

Plus, the cruise ship tied to a deadly hantavirus outbreak is finally heading to port, as health officials try to track down passengers who already left the vessel.

And the Trump administration wants to let Americans mail handguns through the U.S. Postal Service for the first time in nearly 100 years.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, May 8, 2026.

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Fresh attacks in the Strait of Hormuz raise fears of escalation as Trump warns Iran to sign a deal fast

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire is looking increasingly fragile after the United Arab Emirates said it responded to a new missile and drone attack. The escalation comes just hours after the U.S. said it stopped attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and retaliated against Iranian military facilities.

West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

President Donald Trump has insisted the ceasefire remains, but also warned Iran to sign a broader peace deal quickly or face a much stronger U.S. response.

“They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle,” Trump said. “I’ll let you know when there’s no cease … You won’t have to know. If there’s no ceasefire, you’re not going to have to know. You’re just going to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. And they better sign their agreement fast.”

Iranian officials said they are still reviewing the latest U.S. proposal, which would formally end the fighting and open a 30-day window for talks on bigger issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

USOIL quote by TradingView

Meanwhile, the renewed tensions have pushed oil prices higher again. Brent crude topped $100 a barrel early Friday morning, though that’s still well below the extreme spikes we saw earlier this week.

The U.S. standard saw little movement.

Hantavirus cruise ship heads to Spain’s Canary Islands as countries plan to bring citizens home

The cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak is now heading for Spain’s Canary Islands, as health officials race to contain the spread.

Authorities in the Canary Islands have prepared a fully isolated evacuation zone for the roughly 140 passengers and crew still on board the MV Hondius.

The expedition cruise ship is expected to arrive in Tenerife by the end of the weekend. U.S. officials are sending a charter flight to bring 17 Americans home, while the U.K. is arranging a separate flight for about 20 British passengers.

Lina Selg / AFP via Getty Images

The outbreak has killed at least three people. Several other cases have also been confirmed. The ship had been sailing near the remote South Atlantic island of Saint Helena when passengers first started reporting flu-like symptoms.

The World Health Organization said the risk to the general public remains low because hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected rodent droppings or urine. Human-to-human spread is considered rare.

But the biggest concern now is tracking down people who have already left the ship. About 30 passengers from more than a dozen countries disembarked two weeks ago, before the outbreak was confirmed.

Now, health officials around the world are working to identify those passengers and anyone they may have been in contact with.

Court blocks Trump’s 10% global tariffs, ruling he exceeded his authority

A federal court has struck down Trump’s latest global tariffs push.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the Court of International Trade in New York ruled Trump’s 10% global tariffs are illegal, after a group of small businesses sued. Trump put the new tariffs in place after the Supreme Court blocked his broader “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier this year.

In a two-to-one decision, the court said Trump overstepped his authority, calling the tariffs “Invalid” and “unauthorized by law.”

The Trump administration is expected to appeal, and the case could ultimately head back to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also, on Thursday, a federal judge ruled Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts to humanities grants were unconstitutional.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The case centers on more than $100 million in canceled grants through the National Endowment for the Humanities. The judge said DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender and other protected characteristics in deciding which grants to terminate. The judge then issued a permanent block on the cuts.

It’s not yet clear whether the Trump administration will appeal that ruling.

Florida may shutter Alligator Alcatraz

Florida could soon close its controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in the Everglades, less than a year after state leaders touted it as a model for the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The New York Times reported the state is now in preliminary talks with the administration to shut down the facility after Homeland Security officials concluded it’s too expensive and not working as intended. The state has spent $1 million a day to keep the site operating. The site sits on a swampy stretch of the Everglades between Miami and Naples.

OCHOPEE, FLORIDA - APRIL 22: Florida Highway Patrol vehicles are seen at the front entrance of the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz” on April 22, 2026, in Miami, Florida. A federal appeals court overturned an injunction by a district court judge requiring officials to dismantle “Alligator Alcatraz” in response to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The center opened last summer and became a political lightning rod, praised by Trump and Republicans as a tough deterrent, while immigration advocates described conditions inside as inhumane and unsanitary.

A senior official in Florida told Fox News that the facility was always intended to be temporary, saying it would “return to the Everglades” once larger federal detention sites open.

More than 21,000 migrants have been processed at the facility since it opened.

USPS may start mailing handguns

Americans may soon be able to mail a handgun via the U.S. Postal Service. The Trump administration is pushing to overturn a nearly 100-year-old federal restriction that bans most people from mailing concealable firearms.

The Justice Department said the rule violates the Second Amendment, which protects the right of law-abiding gun owners to mail handguns under the same safety requirements already used for rifles and shotguns.

The proposal has already drawn pushback from Democratic attorneys general in more than 20 states, including Nevada, where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said, “To suggest we make it easier for criminals and abusers to access firearms is a slap in the face to gun violence survivors and to law enforcement.” 

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has praised the change, while gun safety groups have warned that it could make illegal firearms more difficult to track.

Broadcast icon David Attenborough turns 100, marking a century of wildlife storytelling

The average life expectancy for men in the U.K. is about 79 years, but one of the world’s most famous voices has surpassed that milestone.

Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough turned 100 years old Friday.

  • English naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough with two ring-tailed lemurs during a Christmas lecture at London zoo. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
    Keystone/Getty Images
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Sir David Attenborough opens Woodberry Wetlands on April 30, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)
    Danny Martindale/WireImage
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Sir David Attenborough holds a baby salt water crocodile during a photo opportunity at Taronga Park Zoo October 13, 2003 in Sydney, Australia. Attenborough, a leading natural history authority and distinguished broadcaster, is visiting Australia until October 23 to promote the second part of his natural history series "The Life of Mammals" and his memoirs "Life on Air." (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)
    Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
  • MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Aerial view of a portrait of Sir David Attenborough on Morecambe Beach on May 06, 2026 in Morecambe, England. Arts collective, Sand In Your Eye founded by sculptor Jamie Wardley creates a portrait naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough as a tribute to him for his 100th birthday on May 8th. Sir David Attenborough started is career at the BBC in the 1950s, first finding fame by travelling the world to find exotic animals for Zoo Quest. He continued nature filmmaking, creating the legendary Life on Earth, which changed how people see the natural world. Since then, his iconic voice has narrated the hit shows Planet Earth and The Blue Planet. In recent years he has become a powerful voice in urging the world to protect our planet from climate change. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
  • LONDON - MAY 02: Sir David Attenborough launches National Moth Recording Scheme at London Zoo on May 2, 2007 in London. The scheme is run by Butterfly Conversation, funded by a grant of 806,000GBP from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Thousands of volunteers will be enlisted over the next four years to help record the moth population in the Britain. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
  • TV Presenter David Attenborough walking to work on a snowy morning the day after his appointment as controller of BBC2, 4th March 1965. (Photo by Ron Burton/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
    Ron Burton/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
  • David Attenborough with orangutan and her baby at London Zoo. April 1982. (Photo by mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
    mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version not available.) In this exclusive image released on October 21, 2021, David Attenborough speaks onstage during the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot)
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Sir David Attenborough attends the London Premiere of "Prehistoric Planet" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on May 18, 2022 in London, England. Apple's "Prehistoric Planet" five-night documentary event debuts on Apple TV+ on May 23rd. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)
    David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

For decades, his voice has been synonymous with wildlife, nature and conservation, narrating some of the most iconic documentaries ever made. The BBC honored the occasion with a special tribute broadcast featuring stories and reflections on his life and legacy.

Attenborough said he’s received birthday wishes from everyone — from preschoolers to seniors in nursing homes — and that he’s been deeply touched by the response.

“I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas,” he said. “I simply can’t reply to each of you all separately, but I would like to think you all most sincerely for your kind messages.”

To mark the milestone, the Natural History Museum named a newly discovered parasitic wasp species after him: Attenboroughnculus tau.

More from Straight Arrow:

The Trump administration has said the war is over, almost over, and never happened — all in the same week. Here's what we actually know.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Is the US still at war with Iran — or not?

It’s no stretch to say Americans are confused and upset over the war in Iran. Polling throughout the war has shown broad dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict and a strong feeling that the administration never adequately explained why the U.S. was attacking Iran to begin with.

Now, as Trump awaits Iran’s response to a formal peace proposal, Americans are left to wonder whether the nation is actually at war.

Read the full story now>

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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