Ceasefire in jeopardy, talks in limbo after US ship seizure; Iran threatens to respond

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Iran is vowing retaliation after a U.S. naval strike and ship seizure over the weekend, and it’s putting fragile talks on the brink.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

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Iran is vowing retaliation after a U.S. naval strike and ship seizure over the weekend, and it’s putting fragile talks on the brink.

U.S. Central Command shared a video of the seizure on X. It shows a U.S. Navy destroyer opening fire on an Iranian-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. 

The ship ignored warnings, so the navy fired into the engine room, disabling it at sea.  U.S. Marines then boarded the vessel and took control. It’s now in U.S. custody. 

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said the ship tried to break a U.S. blockade and was stopped “right in its tracks.” 

It was the first time since the U.S. implemented its blockade that the U.S. military had been forced to act. Over the weekend, CENTCOM said 23 ships turned around following verbal warnings from the U.S.

Iran is calling the seizure an act of “piracy,” and warned a response is coming. 

Where deal talks stand

All of this now puts planned talks in doubt.

U.S. officials are heading to Pakistan for another round of negotiations, but Iran says it has no plans to attend. 

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The ceasefire is set to expire Wednesday, and the stakes are global.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down again, oil prices are climbing, with crude jumping sharply as tankers stay out of the waterway. 

Wright said gas prices nationally may not drop below $3 a gallon until next year. He noted, however, that prices have “likely peaked.”

OILUSD quote by TradingView

“It is not safe now to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN. “That is correct.”

As for when the Strait will be safe and open again, Wright said after a deal is reached.

“It won’t be in the too distant future. People are ready to go, ships are there,” he said. “The United States put two warships through the Strait, we can open it one way or the other. But the best way to do it is to have an end to the conflict.”

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A U.S. naval blockade has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, causing crude oil prices to climb sharply as tankers avoid the waterway.

Oil prices are rising now

With tankers staying out of the Strait of Hormuz, crude prices have jumped sharply, a condition that typically feeds into gasoline and energy costs.

Strait declared unsafe

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN the Strait of Hormuz is not currently safe to transit, a statement that reflects the documented disruption to global oil shipping.

Ceasefire deadline approaching

A ceasefire is set to expire Wednesday, and Iran says it has no plans to attend the next round of negotiations, leaving the disruption unresolved by the article's account.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

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