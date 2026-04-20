Speaker 0 00:00:01 President Trump threatens to level Iran’s power grid after US forces stop a blockade run at sea. Now the ceasefire is hanging by a thread. Plus, a father kills eight children, seven of his own in a shrieve port Rampage. This morning he’s dead and a community is trying to make sense of it, and a bar fight turns into gunfire. Five people shot near the University of Iowa this morning. Police are hunting for who did it, the stories that matter, clear and credible from across the country to around the world. These are your unbiased updates from Straight Arrow News. Good morning, I’m Craig Deley. We begin this morning with the Iran vowing retaliation after a dramatic US naval strike and ship seizure. And it’s now putting Fragile Talks on the brink Video posted online by US Central Command shows a US Navy destroyer opening fire on an Iranian linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship ignored warnings so the Navy fired into the engine room, disabling it at sea US Marines then boarded the vessel and took control. It’s now in American custody. Iran is calling it an act of piracy and warning, a response is coming in a post on truth. Social President Trump said the ship tried to break a US blockade and was stopped right in its tracks. All of this now puts planned talks in doubt US officials are heading to Pakistan for another round of negotiations, but Iran says there are no plans to show up. The ceasefire between the warring countries is set to expire on Wednesday and the stakes are global. The Strait of Horus is effectively shut down again. Oil prices are climbing this morning with crew jumping sharply as tankers stay out of the waterway. Here’s energy Secretary Chris Wright on CNN. It’s not safe right now to go through the straight of four moves, correct? That is correct. Okay. The president said, well, lemme just follow up on that. When will it be? I think after a deal is reached, after a deal is reached, it won’t be in the too distant future. People are ready to go. Ships are there. The United States put through two warships through the straits. We can open it one way or the other, but the best way to do it is to have an end to the conflict and a defanged and disarmed Iran. Separately. The Israeli military says it is investigating after this, an image surfaced of one of its soldiers smashing a statue of Jesus in Southern Lebanon. The IDF calls the act serious and says those involved will face consequences. We are learning more this morning about one of the deadliest mass shootings in the us. In years eight children killed in a domestic rampage in Louisiana over the weekend. This is what’s left in a Shreveport neighborhood. After the violence unfolded, before sunrise on Sunday, police say a 31-year-old father shot his wife at one home, then went to another house and killed eight children, seven of them his own. The victims ranged in age from just three to 11 investigators say some of the children tried to escape running out the back door, even climbing onto the roof. One teenager jumped and survived. Two women, including the suspect’s wife, were also shot and remain in critical condition. It is very difficult. This is, you know, a lot of times you, you, you have homicides that are people who know, who know each other and they’re fighting with each other. This is totally an unprovoked circumstance involving eight children. After the shootings, police say the gunman carjacked a vehicle and let officers on a chase into another parish police shot and killed him. Authorities say the violence appears to be domestic, but they’re still working to understand what triggered it now to another shooting in a different place. This morning, five people remain hospitalized in Iowa City, one in critical condition After a shooting near the University of Iowa campus. Early Sunday, we say a large fight broke out at the pedestrian mall just before 2:00 AM A busy bar area near campus. Video posted to social media shows a chaotic brawl, people throwing punches, screaming, then gunfire bullets hit five people. On Sunday, Iowa City, public safety released images of five persons of interest believed to be connected to the shooting. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying them. University officials say three of the victims are students in a statement, president Barb Wilson called it, quote, A difficult moment for our community, acknowledging many students are shaken and trying to process what happened down south. One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near Tampa. Investigators say a twin engine Cessna went down in a yard in Wesley Chapel Sunday morning. Look at all the wreckage here. The crash sparked a fire and damaged at least one home. Flames were out by mid-morning. The FAA says the plane took off from Tampa North Arrow Park, which is a public use airport and went down around 8:35 AM The pilot was the only person on board. Officials have not confirmed whether the person killed was the pilot or somebody on the ground. The NTSB is now leading the investigation and sending a team to the scene. I heard metal against metal. I heard, I heard the plane coming in and then of course I heard a crash and it was, and then I saw all of the planes and everything. I just said a prayer. But I’m also, you know, worried is it going to come in here? I could feel the heat and everything. Investigators say a preliminary report is expected within 30 days. British Prime Minister Ki Starmer faces a 10 showdown in parliament today. Over a growing scandal tied to a failed diplomatic appointment at the center. How Peter Mandelson was tapped to be ambassador to Washington. A role requiring top secret clearance after security officials warned against approving him over ties to Jeffrey Epstein and why that warning never reached the Prime. Minister Starr now says he was furious to learn about it after the fact, especially after telling lawmakers proper vetting had been followed. That I wasn’t told that Peter Mandelson had failed. Security vetting when he’s appointed is staggering that I wasn’t told that he’d failed. Security vetting when I was telling Parliament that due process had been followed is unforgivable. Downing Street says civil servants could have flagged the failed vetting without exposing confidential details. The fallout is already hitting the top ranks. A senior foreign official has lost his job and is set to face lawmakers Tuesday to explain what happened. Starmers allies call it a breakdown in communication. His opponents are calling at something else and pushing for him to step down. Finally this morning, if you’re feeling a little slow getting out the door this morning, don’t watch this. In Beijing, a humanoid robot just ran a half marathon and beat the human world record doing it. The robot called lightning, the 13 mile race in just over 50 minutes. That’s about six minutes faster than the best human time ever recorded. Dozens of robots took part, some running on their own, others guided remotely. It’s a big leap from last year when the fastest robot needed more than two and a half hours to finish. And yes, not all of them stuck. The landing one went right down at the start, another ran into a barrier. Still the winner did not slow down, which by the way is interesting timing because the Boston Marathon is today. We’ll see how the humans do. You know, I watched this video before we came out here and three things stuck, stuck with me. Number one, the robot sprints the entire way. Number two, it never runs out of breath. And number three, no possible joint pain to the hips or knees. Well, we should be so lucky, right? Alright, before we head out, here’s what we’re tracking. Today in Virginia State Court weighs a Republican challenge to a new congressional map. Just one day before voters take up the issue in a statewide referendum at the Supreme Court, justices are set to release orders in a slate of pending appeals in Boston. More than 30,000 runners hit the course for the 130th marathon. The first wave of runners starts at 10 Eastern. Then this evening in San Francisco, crowds gather at Hippie Hill. To celebrate four 20, we’re the fastest farest. Few minutes of news, watch unbiased updates@sa.com or on the app. Or you can also stream us on Spotify. Those who are unbiased updates for this Monday. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. For all of us at Trade Arrow News, I’m Craig Dere. Have a great day.