Iran vows US will ‘bitterly regret’ attack on warship, targets more countries

Israel and Iran continue trading strikes as the conflict widens across the Middle East. It comes as Iran is also vowing retaliation after the U.S. sank one of its warships, warning America will “bitterly regret” the attack.

The latest from the US

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the war in Iran is “just getting started.” It comes as the U.S. is accelerating its campaign against Iran, after a U.S. submarine torpedoed the Iranian warship “Dena” in international waters of the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s foreign minister responded on X, writing, “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set.”

The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores.



Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.



The Department of Defense has also now identified the final two service members killed in Kuwait during the initial strikes that triggered the war.

They are Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45. (Department of Defense)

Meanwhile, Congress is trying to rein in President Donald Trump’s authority to order military strikes without approval.

The Senate failed Wednesday to pass a war powers resolution aimed at limiting his options. The House will vote on its own measure Thursday.

Even if the Republican-led House passes it, the Senate will have to approve it before sending it to the president’s desk. Trump has already said he won’t sign anything limiting his options.

More strikes in the Middle East

Israel’s military said Thursday morning that it carried out a new wave of strikes inside Iran targeting ballistic missile storage and launch sites. Israel said one strike prevented Iranian operatives from firing a missile at Israeli aircraft.

The Israeli military also said it struck more Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. It said a command center used by Hezbollah’s aerial unit to attack Israeli military personnel and civilians was among the targets hit.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it attacked an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry is accusing Iran of launching a drone attack that injured two civilians. They said one drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another crashed near a school.

Azerbaijan’s government said it is now preparing the “necessary response” and that “these attacks will not go unanswered.”

Qatar’s defense ministry also reported an Iranian missile strike in the capital of Doha Thursday morning.