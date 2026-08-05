Iran war has depleted nearly all of some key US missile stockpiles: Reports

Shea Taylor
The U.S. is reportedly running out of missiles as it continues to fight the war with Iran.
Image credit: ABACA via Reuters Connect

The U.S. is reportedly burning through some of its most advanced missiles faster than it can replace them as the war with Iran continues. According to multiple reports, the U.S. has used nearly its entire global stockpile of some long-range precision missiles since Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28.

Sources told CBS News the military has fired virtually all of its army tactical missile systems, along with its newer precision strike missiles. Reuters reports the Pentagon’s latest assessment also shows Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot air defense missiles are being used faster than they can be replaced.

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The report says the U.S. has expended about 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half of its Patriot missiles.

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

In July, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that before the war began, the U.S. had 2,330 Patriot missiles and 452 THAAD interceptors. By the end of July, those numbers were down to between 759 and 827 Patriot missiles and between 234 and 278. THAADs. A different CSIS report published in May estimates it could take until at least mid-2029 to return to pre-war inventory levels for both.

Pentagon pushes back

The Pentagon, however, is pushing back on any suggestion the military is running short.

“America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the president’s choosing,” Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell told CBS in a statement. “We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. Military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also dismissed concerns about the U.S. stockpile in the past.

“That is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle and ultimately our stockpiles are great, and they’re only getting stronger,” Hegseth said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” in June.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Reported depletion of U.S. missile stockpiles during an ongoing war with Iran raises questions about the country's current defensive capacity, though Pentagon officials contest that characterization.

Stockpile levels are disputed

According to CBS News and Reuters sources, the U.S. has used nearly all of some long-range precision missiles, but Pentagon officials say the military has everything it needs.

Rebuilding will take years

A May CSIS report estimates restoring pre-war Patriot and THAAD inventory levels could take until at least mid-2029.

Defense capacity is contested

Pentagon leadership, including Defense Secretary Hegseth, have publicly dismissed stockpile concerns as media-manufactured, leaving the actual readiness picture unresolved in public reporting.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CBS News
  3. Reuters
  4. Center for Strategic and International Studies

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as an alarming sign of military depletion, stressing words like “virtually all,” “fresh panic,” and “depletes” to spotlight readiness risks and possible Trump-era mismanagement.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead turn the same reports into a battle over credibility, leaning on “nonsense,” “fake news,” “insists,” and even “should be in jail” to attack leakers and defend U.S. Strength.

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Media landscape

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248 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Army has nearly depleted its stockpiles of long-range missiles, including Army Tactical Missile Systems and Precision Strike Missiles , after five months of war with Iran, raising concerns about military readiness for future conflicts.
  • Production of artillery shells and missiles is at record levels, with defense companies expanding output to replenish stockpiles, though experts warn it may fall short in a prolonged high-intensity war.
  • Defensive weapon supplies are also low, with estimates showing approximately 65% of Patriot interceptors and between 38% to nearly 80% of THAAD interceptors used since the conflict began.
  • Officials state the U.S. Military remains powerful and capable despite these shortages, emphasizing ongoing efforts to restore munitions supplies.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, pushing back against reports that U.S. Military commanders are selectively intercepting Iranian missiles to conserve dwindling weapon stockpiles.
  • Waltz attributed current shortages to the Biden administration, stating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "inherited a depleted situation" from military support for Ukraine and operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.
  • Critics, including national security law scholar Ryan Goodman, noted a contradiction in Waltz's remarks as he simultaneously blamed the Biden administration for depletion while claiming the military has everything it "needs."
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently requested $67 billion in supplemental funding, while House Republicans approved a $95 billion framework on Wednesday to boost Pentagon munitions production.
  • Military analysts assess that restocking the U.S. Inventory could take four years or more, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine warned Congress earlier this week that failing to pass the $21 billion supplemental request poses operational risks.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US military has nearly exhausted its inventory of long-range precision missiles such as ATACMS and PrSM during five months of conflict with Iran, raising concerns about readiness for potential future conflicts with rivals like China and Russia.
  • Defensive missile stocks, including Patriot and THAAD interceptors, have been significantly depleted, with approximately 65% of Patriots and 38% of THAAD interceptors used, along with substantial use of Tomahawk cruise missiles.
  • US officials, including Pentagon spokespersons, assert that the military still has sufficient munitions to meet strategic goals and execute operations as directed by the President.
  • Missile stockpile reductions influenced military decisions, such as suspension of planned strikes on Iran, while manufacturers are increasing production to rebuild supplies over several years.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CBS News
  3. Reuters
  4. Center for Strategic and International Studies