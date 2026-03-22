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Iranian missiles hit Dimona, Arad in Israel after attack on Natanz nuclear site

Cassandra Buchman
Iranian missiles hit Dimona, and Arad, in Israel — both towns near a nuclear research center — on Saturday. This followed an attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear site, which the International Atomic Energy Agency reported early Saturday morning.
Image credit: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

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Iranian missiles hit Dimona, and Arad, in Israel — both towns near a nuclear research center — on Saturday. This followed an attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, which the International Atomic Energy Agency reported early Saturday morning.

Over 100 people, including children, were injured in Israel, the Israel Foreign Ministry said on X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Gross called for “military restraint” after both attacks.

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In Dimona, the IAEA said it hasn’t gotten any indication of damage to the nuclear research center, and no abnormal radiation levels have been detected.

While the site in Dimona is purported to only be for research, it is widely believed that Israel has nuclear weapons — which could make it the only country in the Middle East with them. 

Israel has neither denied nor confirmed this.

Iranian state TV said the attack on Dimona was a “response” to the earlier strike on Natanz, according to the Agence France-Presse.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency said the strikes on Natanz also did not lead to radioactive material leakage. Residents near the facility are not at risk, the news agency added.

The Israeli military said it was “not aware of an IDF strike on the location,” according to The Washington Post.

Israel and Iran’s response to attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “difficult evening” in Israel, and that emergency and rescue forces are currently operating on the ground.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claimed on X that “Israel’s skies are defenseless.”

“If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle,” he said.

Israeli authorities are looking into how missiles made it through its air defense system, the BBC reported.

“In both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms,” Israeli firefighters were quoted by the news outlet as saying.

Also on Saturday, Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. Central Command, said the U.S. has hit over 8,000 military targets in Iran, including 130 vessels.

“My operational assessment continues to be Iran’s combat capability is on the steady decline as our offensive strikes ramp up,” he said.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

Strikes on Iran's Natanz enrichment site and areas near Israel's nuclear research center in Dimona have prompted international warnings, though authorities report no radiation leaks or immediate public danger so far.

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Debunking

The IAEA confirmed no increase in off-site radiation levels and no radiological consequences were expected from the strike on Natanz.

Global impact

The war in Iran has disrupted global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles one-fifth of world oil and gas transport. Twenty-two countries including the UAE, UK, Germany, France and Japan expressed readiness to contribute to ensuring safe passage through the strait.

History lesson

Natanz has been repeatedly targeted since its existence was revealed in 2002. It was struck in June 2025 when the U.S. reportedly used bunker buster bombs. The facility has also been subject to cyberattacks and sabotage attributed to Israel over the years.

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Sources

  1. International Atomic Energy Agency
  2. Israel Foreign Ministry
  3. The Guardian
  4. The Washington Post
  5. BBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the event as dangerous escalation, using words like "threatens," "surge," "escalation," and citing calls for "military restraint" or "criminal attacks."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground militarized certainty with "strike," "hit," "airstrike," "confirms" or skeptical tags like "claims," even invoking "massive bombing raid."

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Media landscape

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203 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike, with no radiation leakage reported from the site about 220 kilometers southeast of Tehran.
  • The United States is deploying three more amphibious assault ships and approximately 2,500 additional Marines to the Middle East, joining over 50,000 U.S. troops already in the region.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. Is close to meeting objectives and considering winding down military efforts in the Middle East.

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Key points from the Center

  • Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, official news agency Mizan reported, with no radiation leakage from the strike on the enrichment site located nearly 220 kilometers southeast of Tehran.
  • Satellite imagery shows structural damage to multiple buildings at the facility, which was previously targeted by Israeli and U.S. Airstrikes during the 12-day war in June 2025 as the conflict entered its fourth week.
  • President Donald Trump stated on social media, "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives," even as the U.S. deployed three amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the Middle East joining over 50,000 troops already stationed there.

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Key points from the Right

  • Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, with no radiation leakage reported.
  • The United States is sending three more amphibious assault ships and about 2,500 Marines to the Middle East and has paused sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on ships to ease fuel prices.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. International Atomic Energy Agency
  2. Israel Foreign Ministry
  3. The Guardian
  4. The Washington Post
  5. BBC

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