Iranian official warns Ukraine could be targeted over drone support for Israel

A top Iranian official said Ukraine could be targeted for providing Israel with what he called “drone support.” Ebrahim Azizi posted on X on Saturday that Ukraine violated Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and therefore “has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran.”

Article 51 of the UN Charter recognizes the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a UN member state. This right exists until the Security Council takes necessary measures to restore international peace, and actions taken must be immediately reported to the Council.

Straight Arrow News reached out to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not immediately respond to the post. However, a short time later, he shared photos on social media of himself meeting with media on Ukrainian military offenses.

“We discussed our internal situation in Ukraine, some political issues, our positions on the front line and in diplomacy, information from our intelligence, the work of Ukrainian experts on drone defense in the Middle East, as well as relations with key partners,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy offered to help countering Iranian drones in the Middle East amid the conflict in Tehran, which started Feb. 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘Shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelenskyy said in a statement. “Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people.”

Zelenskyy said he directed Ukrainian officials to provide the necessary systems and deploy specialists capable of supporting partner nations’ defenses.

Ukraine has spent more than a year accelerating development of low-cost interceptor drones. The systems use cameras and onboard artificial intelligence to identify and track incoming aircraft. Operators then guide the interceptor directly into the target drone to destroy it midair.

The economics are driving interest. Patriot interceptor missiles can cost millions of dollars per launch.

Ukrainian interceptor drones cost a few thousand dollars each. Iranian Shahed drones are estimated to cost roughly $30,000, according to ABC.

Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that a Western intelligence official said Russia is providing Iran with more detailed advice on drone operations, drawing on tactics Moscow has used in Ukraine.

Iran designed the Shahed drones that Russia mass-produces for use in Ukraine, CNN said. These same systems have proved effective at penetrating Gulf air defenses.

At the same time, The Washington Post wrote that Russian state media and political commentators are using the U.S.-Israeli campaign in Iran to argue that negotiations with Washington are unreliable.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Earlier on Saturday Russian drones struck multiple parts of Ukraine, killing 5 people. Zelenskyy took to social media to offer his condolences to the family. He also reported the magnitude of the attack.

“The Russians launched around 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. There were 13 ballistic missiles alone, and the total number of missiles in this attack was 68,” he posted.