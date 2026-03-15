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Iranian soccer captain to return to Iran, withdraws bid for asylum

Diane Duenez
The captain of the Iranian women’s soccer team says she will return to Iran. According to IRNA News Agency, Zahra Ghanbari, 34, is on her way back to Iran — withdrawing her bid for asylum from Australia.
Image credit: AAP Image/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
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The captain of the Iranian women’s soccer team says she will return to Iran. According to IRNA News Agency, Zahra Ghanbari, 34, is on her way back to Iran — withdrawing her bid for asylum from Australia.

She is reportedly “returning to the embrace of the homeland” according to IRNA. This made her the fifth player from the team to change her mind about competing.

In an interview with Fox News, a councillor for the Australian city of Ryde suggested the player’s families were being used as leverage to get the women home.

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“I know families have even been detained. I know family members are missing,” Tina Kordrostami said.

Australia granted asylum to six players and a support staff member on the soccer team. They were in the country for the AFC Women’s Asia cup when war broke out in Iran.

The decision comes after Iranian groups in Australia and President Donald Trump urged the government to offer them protection.

The team drew global attention earlier this month when the players refused to sing Iran’s national anthem before their first match in Australia. Iranian state media later branded them “traitors,” calling the move “the pinnacle of dishonor.”

The Iranian soccer team arrived in Australia for the tournament before the Iran war began on Feb. 28. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced returning to a country at war.

Head Coach Marziyeh Jafari said Sunday the players “want to come back to Iran as soon as we can.”

At one point protesters tried to block a bus reportedly carrying members of the team from their hotel. Local media reported the team later boarded a flight from Gold Coast Airport.

Some of the protesters chanted “Save our girls” and “Please act now.”

“One thing I really would like for people in the West to understand is that Iranians within the country have in many ways given up on the West, and they are only relying on one another to survive this regime,” Kordrostami said. “So, when we do offer them a way out, it’s not often that easy for them to understand that it is in fact a way out. They are more so used to relying on one another and this is survival for them.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Iranian women's soccer players granted asylum in Australia are returning to Iran after state media labeled them traitors.

Asylum decisions reversed under pressure

Players granted protection by Australia are now withdrawing their asylum claims and returning to Iran despite documented risks.

State retaliation for anthem protest

Iranian state media called the players traitors after they refused to sing the national anthem before their match in Australia.

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Behind the numbers

Seven Iranian delegation members initially sought asylum in Australia. Four have since withdrawn their applications and returned to Iran, leaving three remaining in Australia.

Global impact

According to ESPN, the situation unfolded during the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, drawing international attention and prompting US President Donald Trump to call for the players to be protected.

Underreported

According to Iran International, players remaining with the team in Malaysia were kept under tight supervision with phones confiscated and journalists barred from entering their hotel, suggesting ongoing monitoring and control by Iranian authorities.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Al-Jazeera
  2. Fox News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame a humanitarian coercion narrative — foregrounding "refugees", "women's" vulnerability and "pressure / threats against loved ones."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stress voluntariness and security, invoking "granted asylum", that players "chose to return home," concerns of "disappeared from the scene" and praise for "brave regime defiance".

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Media landscape

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182 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Three members of Iran's women's soccer team who had accepted refugee visas in Australia have decided to return to Iran, leaving three of the original seven asylum seekers remaining in Australia.
  • The players initially sought asylum after refusing to sing the national anthem during the Women's Asian Cup amid heightened safety concerns and were branded "traitors" by Iranian state media.
  • Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed the players made their decision to return after multiple discussions about their options.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, coach Marziyeh Jafari said state TV comments affected Iran women's national football team players psychologically and drove some to seek asylum in Australia.
  • After players stood silent during the anthem before the first match against South Korea, Mohammad Reza Shahbazi, IRIB presenter, labelled them "wartime traitors."
  • Australia this week granted humanitarian protection visas to five Iranian players, while two more squad members received asylum on Wednesday and one chose to return to Iran.

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Key points from the Right

  • Three members of Iran's women's soccer team who had sought asylum in Australia decided to return to Iran despite being granted humanitarian visas, according to Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.
  • Seven players initially sought humanitarian visas in Australia fearing persecution after not singing the Iranian national anthem in a 2026 Asian Cup match, with four choosing to leave Australia so far and three remaining.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Al-Jazeera
  2. Fox News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CBS News

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