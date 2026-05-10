Iranian state media says Tehran submitted response to US peace proposal 

Diane Duenez
Iranian state media is reporting that Iran formally submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal aimed at ending recent hostilities.
Image credit: Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images
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Iranian state media is reporting that Iran formally submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal aimed at ending recent hostilities.

According to IRNA, the current round of negotiations is focused solely on securing a halt to fighting in the region, leaving broader political and strategic disputes for later discussions.

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Last week, the U.S. put forward a one-page agreement that would formally end the fighting and open a 30-day window to negotiate bigger issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the plan would reopen the strait to global shipping, including Iranian traffic, after weeks of disruption and U.S. enforcement operations in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy should not be interpreted as weakness.

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” Pezeshkian said on social media. “If talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”

He added that the goal of engagement is “to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and to defend national interests with resolute strength,” reinforcing Tehran’s insistence that talks are aimed at protecting sovereignty rather than signaling concession.

Straight Arrow reached out to the U.S. State Department and the White House for comment.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over a ceasefire agreement directly affect global shipping conditions, including through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil and goods.

Strait of Hormuz disruption ongoing

President Donald Trump said a proposed agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, indicating the waterway remains disrupted under current conditions.

Talks limited in scope

According to IRNA, the current negotiations cover only a halt to fighting, leaving Iran's nuclear program and strait access unresolved for later discussions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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Sources

  1. IRNA
  2. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian via X

Sources

  1. IRNA
  2. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian via X