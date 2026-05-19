Iran’s peace proposal calls for US troop removal from surrounding areas

Iran submitted a new peace proposal to the U.S. this week, detailing new demands after President Donald Trump held off on new attacks Tuesday.

The new deal details demands, including the U.S. removing troops from areas close to Iran, paying war reparations, lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the U.S. naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Reuters reports some versions of the peace deal also demand Iran’s right to uranium enrichment and a ceasefire on all fronts.

The terms of the deal are similar to those of Iran’s last peace proposal, which Trump rejected last week, calling it “garbage.”

Trump holds off on renewed attacks

Details of the latest proposal come after Trump announced he was holding off on new attacks in Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said U.S. allies in the Middle East asked him to hold off while diplomatic efforts continue, hoping a broader agreement can be reached in the days ahead.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy,” Trump told reporters Monday.

The president made it clear any agreement must require Iran to fully give up its nuclear capabilities, something that wasn’t addressed in the latest proposal.

He also said he has instructed the Pentagon to be “prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice” if an acceptable deal is not reached.

Despite the latest proposal and comments from Trump, the ceasefire between the two countries holds, but remains fragile.

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