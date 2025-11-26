Is the Beechcraft M-346N the next evolution in Navy flight training?

[Ryan Robertson]

WHO NEEDS A TOMAHAWK WHEN YOU HAVE A FLAMINGO. WHY A FLOCK OF THEM COULD BE HEADED TO RUSSIA.

THE FURY TAKES FLIGHT. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ANDURIL’S CCA AND ITS MAIDEN VOYAGE.

AND CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY FOR A TECH GIANT. WHAT IT COULD MEAN FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.

FOR STRAIGHT ARROW NEWS, I’M YOUR HOST, RYAN ROBERTSON, AND WE START THIS WEEK WITH WHAT COULD BE THE NAVY’S NEW JET FOR TRAINING ITS NEXT GENERATION OF AVIATORS. THE JET IS THE BEECHCRAFT M-346N, AND IT’S THE SUBJECT OF THIS WEEK’S DEBRIEF.

AT FIRST LOOK THE M-346N LOOKS AND SOUNDS EVERY BIT THE KIND OF JET PILOTS WOULD LOVE TO TAKE FOR A SPIN. BUT IT’S IN THE AIR WHERE ITS MAKERS HOPE IT’S THE KIND OF JET THE NAVY WANTS TO REPLACE AN AGEING FLEET OF T-45 TRAINERS.

[Matt Hall, Dir. N. America Sales, Training & Services, Textron Aviation Defense]

“Some of the things you’ll notice, there’s two engines in this aircraft, so we have the redundancy of two. So this is a safety factor if there was some kind of bird strike or engine event. Plus you allow the training for a two engine platform. So if the students are going to go to the F-18 two engine airplane, you have the ability to train to that in the advanced jet trainer,

[Ryan Robertson]

THE BEECHCRAFT M-346N IS A VARIANT OF THE M-346, ORIGINALLY DESIGNED BY ITALY’S LEONARDO, BUT IT’S BEEN TWEAKED FOR THE U.S. NAVY. AS MATT HALL, THE NORTH AMERICAN DIRECTOR OF SALES, TRAINING AND SERVICES FOR TEXTRON AVIATION DEFENSE, EXPLAINS, HIS COMPANY SEES THIS JET AS THE NEXT CHAPTER IN ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE U.S. NAVY.

[Matt Hall, Dir. N. America Sales, Training & Services, Textron Aviation Defense]

“We have a long history in naval aviation training, stemming all the way back to World War Two. So aircraft like the T-34 the T-6, the T-44 the T-54 and now we hope will be the M-346N, that the Navy will go ahead and go move forward with for purchase for the undergraduate jet training system.

[Ryan Robertson]

TEXTRON AND LEONARDO TEAMED UP TO OFFER THE NAVY A PLATFORM THEY SAY DELIVERS TRAINEES EVERYTHING THEY NEED TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP IN FLIGHT TRAINING. THE M-346N COMES WITH FULLY DIGITAL FLIGHT CONTROLS, FLY-BY-WIRE TECHNOLOGY, AND AN ADVANCED TRAINING SYSTEM THAT INCLUDES A CARRIER-LANDING SIMULATOR. GRANTED, ALL OF THAT IS PRETTY COOL, BUT ITS THE DATA LINK THAT MATT SAYS MAKES THIS A BIRD OF A DIFFERENT FEATHER.

[Matt Hall, Dir. N. America Sales, Training & Services, Textron Aviation Defense]

“You could have aircraft flying with other aircraft, aircraft flying with simulators, and you could have those Constructive Forces, say, showing up on an air to air radar, so a student can do an intercept Well, in a real time monitoring station on the ground. Then what you would see is an instructor could sit there and inject new threats into the scenario the student may not have expected. So even with one aircraft airborne at a time, you could get a very complex training scenario for that student and really make the most efficient training possible. ”

[Ryan Robertson]

ANOTHER ADVANTAGE THE M-346N BRINGS TO THE TABLE, A PROVEN TRACK RECORD. IT’S PREDECESSOR HAS BEEN FLYING FOR A DECADE WITH MORE THAN 150,000 FLIGHT HOURS TO ITS CREDIT. IT’S ALREADY BEING FLOWN BY MORE THAN HALF A DOZEN COUNTRIES WITH MORE ON DECK.

[Matt Hall, Dir. N. America Sales, Training & Services, Textron Aviation Defense]

“And it’s only going to continue to get better. So when this is already gone through a number of iterations and updates to that system, so that 10 years of proving out the platform, because any new platform takes time, right? All the bugs kind of worked out, no matter what it might be, right? But that has now been done, and then now they’re able to leverage that those improvements to even make the systems we’ve been talking about.

[Ryan Robertson]

ANOTHER UNIQUE FEATURE THE M-346N OFFERS, AN IMPROVED VANTAGE POINT FOR THE PILOTS TRAINING THE STUDENTS.

[Matt Hall, Dir. N. America Sales, Training & Services, Textron Aviation Defense]

“One thing you’ll really notice is just the elevation difference between the front and the rear cockpit. So the visibility out of the rear cockpit when I flew last Thursday just amazing. It actually felt like I was flying from the front seat. Forgot I was in the back.”

[Ryan Robertson]

“And for training aircraft, why is it important that the you know, the guy teaching, can be able to see that vantage.”

[Matt]

“Yeah, one of the main reasons for that would be in the landing pattern. This that visibility over the top of the student’s head in the front cockpit, this has a great capability for that. And in other aircraft where that visibility isn’t as good, you wouldn’t put a HUD there, because you just wouldn’t have the need for that kind of system, because you would be looking at the back of someone’s head.”

[Ryan Robertson]

AS FOR WHEN YOU MIGHT START SEEING THE M-346N IN THE SKIES, THE NAVY IS SET TO HAND OUT THE CONTRACT FOR THE UNDERGRADUATE JET TRAINING SYSTEM PROGRAM IN JANUARY 2027.

FOR ALL THE TALK ABOUT FUTURE WARS BEING FOUGHT BY MACHINES, RIGHT NOW, ONE OF THE MOST PERSISTENT AND GROWING THREATS ON THE BATTLEFIELD IS SOMETHING FAR SIMPLER: CHEAP, OFF-THE-SHELF DRONES. THESE UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS, OR UAS, HAVE BECOME THE NEW IED—HARD TO SPOT, DEADLY, AND EVERYWHERE.

BUT WHAT IF THE SOLUTION TO A MACHINE THREAT IS AN EVEN SMARTER MACHINE? THAT’S WHERE AIMLOCK COMES IN, AND WHY THEY’RE THE SUBJECT OF OUR WEAPON OF THE WEEK.

FOR AIMLOCK, THE JOB ISN’T JUST TRYING TO SHOOT DRONES DOWN, IT’S ABOUT PROVIDING AUTONOMOUS, COUNTER-UAS SYSTEMS—AN AUTOMATED DEFENSE THAT CAN DETECT, TRACK, AND NEUTRALIZE THREATS WITH SPEED AND PRECISION.

[Bryan Bockman, CEO/President/Chairman, AimLock]

“So we use our Keystone, core targeting module to accelerate target acquisition and calculate all of the advanced fire controls, most of the time, that’s deployed onto a remote weapons turret, which is why you see so many variations of that. These just match up with the specific mission sets that our end user customers have. But when we integrate into larger systems, that same module integrates radar sensors, camera sensors, and any other kind of effector like missiles and rockets as we need them,”

[Ryan Robertson]

AS BRYAN BOCKMAN, THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF AIMLOCK, SEES IT, THE U.S. MILITARY HAS A FULL ARSENAL OF KINETIC WEAPONS, LIKE MACHINE GUNS, GRENADES, AND ROCKETS, THAT ARE STILL EFFECTIVE, BUT RISK BECOMING OBSOLETE IF THEY CAN’T BE USED IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME.

[Bryan Bockman, CEO/President/Chairman, AimLock]

“So having all these uncrewed systems, whether they’re aerial or they’re ground systems or even sea surface systems, all of those new assets allow us to deliver the weapons to the right place at the right time. So we focus on building safe and secure autonomy to control these weapons so that the war fighter can focus on getting their job done.”

[Ryan Robertson]

BOCKMAN SAYS AIMLOCK TOOK LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE DAWN OF THE SMART-WEAPON ERA TO DELIVER SOMETHING THAT’S MORE COST EFFECTIVE AND ADAPTABLE TO NEW WEAPONS SYSTEMS THAT COME ONLINE.

[Bryan Bockman, CEO/President/Chairman, AimLock]

“So by creating modules, it allowed us to experiment, learn what we needed to learn, take advantage of whatever the circumstances are at the moment and put together the right system for the right time. Great part about that is, as soon as one piece becomes obsolete, you can replace just that one piece, and the rest of the system keeps marching forward.”

[Ryan Robertson]

“You bet. Let’s talk about distribution, clients, customers, all that kind of stuff. Where are you guys operating? Who buys your stuff, that kind of thing, right?

[Bryan]

“Yeah, we’ve got a global market. You know, the US State Department regulates the transfer of our weapons technology out to our partner nations. So all of NATO, indo, Pacific, all of the partner nations at each of these areas are verified recipients of these export licenses. So aimlock works to make sure that the electronics, the software and all of our manufacturing partners are properly licensed. They transfer, transfer the equipment to those nations, then train and sustain after that.

[Ryan Robertson]

AS FOR WHAT’S NEXT, BOCKMAN SAYS THEY’VE DEVELOPED PARTNERSHIPS WITH OVERLAND, AI MVP ROBOTICS AND TELEDYNE, TO DELIVER ON SEVERAL EXPERIMENTS SET FOR THE NEXT YEAR. HE TELLS US WAR FIGHTERS HAVE ALREADY STARTED TAKING DELIVERY OF THESE NEW SYSTEMS SO THEY CAN PUT THEM TO THE TEST AND DEVELOP NEW WAYS TO BRING AIMLOCK TO THE FIGHT.