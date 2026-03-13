ISIS-linked gunman kills Old Dominion professor; US refueling plane crash kills 4

A convicted ISIS supporter opens fire inside a college ROTC class, killing a military veteran who led the department. How cadets stopped the rampage, including one who stabbed the attacker.

Plus, an explosives-filled car crashes into a synagogue in Michigan and barrels inside the building. What investigators are learning after security confronts the suspect.

And explosions rock Tehran as thousands fill the streets during a major demonstration. The violence comes as four U.S. service members are confirmed killed in a refueling plane crash in Iraq.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, March 13, 2026.

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ROTC professor killed in Old Dominion campus shooting

A gunman shot and killed a ROTC professor at a Virginia university Thursday, injuring two other Army service members during the attack. Police identified the victim as Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a war veteran and department chair at Old Dominion University.

I join Virginia in mourning the loss of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who was killed in his classroom during today’s tragic shooting at Old Dominion University.



Lt. Col. Shah was a devoted Professor of Military Science and the leader of the university's ROTC program.



Tonight, my… pic.twitter.com/BbK6eH9h4M — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) March 13, 2026

Authorities said ROTC students intervened to confront the gunman, who was ultimately shot and killed during the encounter.

Police identified the suspect as Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guard soldier who was convicted in 2016 of providing material support to ISIS after attempting to carry out a terrorist attack, according to the FBI special agent in charge.

Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

During his trial, Jalloh denounced ISIS, writing in a letter to the judge that he had been “driven by my emotions rather than my intellect,” and that he regretted “becoming involved with such an evil organization.”

The judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison, but he was released in 2024. It is not yet clear why he was released early.

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)(AP Photo/John Clark)

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)

Investigators said Jalloh reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” — an Arabic phrase meaning “God is greatest” — before opening fire on campus.

Military records show Jalloh served as a combat engineer in the Virginia National Guard from 2009 to 2015 before receiving an honorable discharge.

The incident is currently under investigation as a potential act of terrorism.

Shooter dead after ramming truck into Michigan synagogue

Federal officials have identified the man who drove a truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and exchanged gunfire with security officers. The Department of Homeland Security named the suspect as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a U.S. citizen originally from Lebanon.

Temple Israel and its adjoining Tyner Religious School in West Bloomfield were already on high alert during the Iran war, authorities said, and security officers were already on duty.

Straight Arrow News was on the scene as law enforcement vehicles lined the streets around the synagogue, armed officers searched the area, and children were led away from the building.

Straight Arrow News

Straight Arrow News

Investigators said the truck broke through the synagogue’s front doors and drove down a hallway inside.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said security personnel confronted the suspect. He is dead, but investigators have not yet confirmed the exact cause of his death.

A security guard was struck by the truck and knocked unconscious, but is expected to recover.

BREAKING – Police responding to active shooter at Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, shortly after active shooter shot and killed at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia



— Fox



pic.twitter.com/v0kVpW1a65 — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) March 12, 2026

Temple Israel said all 140 students inside the building — along with staff and teachers — were safely accounted for.

“We are just absolutely amazed at the heroism of our security team, who did exactly what we expected of them. At the same time, we were trained and all of our staff members, all of our teachers have been trained over the years because we expect these things to happen, we just never want them to be real.” — Rabbi Joshua Bennett, Temple Israel

The crash also sparked a fire and filled parts of the building with heavy smoke.

Approximately 30 law enforcement officers received treatment for smoke inhalation as crews secured the scene. Security has been increased at synagogues and Jewish organizations across the Detroit area.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Members of Hatzalah of Michigan, a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service survey the area near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. According to authorities a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into the Detroit-area synagogue. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Parents carry their children to their cars as enforcement escorts families following an active shooter near Temple Israel on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. According to authorities a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into the Detroit-area synagogue. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Employees make their ways back to their cars as law enforcement escorts them following an active shooter near Temple Israel on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. According to authorities a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into the Detroit-area synagogue. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as an Israeli flag blows in the wind on top of the building following an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. According to authorities a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into the Detroit-area synagogue. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. According to authorities a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into the Detroit-area synagogue. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

“This wasn’t an attack on just Jews. This was an attack on all of us in our way of life. You should all be free to pray wherever you want. This is not just about us; this is about the community and how we should live as humans,” Jewish Detroit CEO Steven Ingber said.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect’s motive and piece together the final sequence of events. The FBI is now investigating it as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

Tehran under intense strikes, Trump warns ‘watch what happens’

Tehran is under attack this morning, and President Donald Trump has issued a new warning as the war with Iran approaches two weeks. Explosions shook the Iranian capital as protesters gathered for the annual Quds Day rally in support of Palestinians.

Thousands packed the streets, chanting slogans including “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

Iranian state television said a large blast struck a square filled with demonstrators. The cause of the explosion isn’t clear. But earlier, Israel warned it would “conduct operations in this area in the coming hours” and urged people nearby to evacuate.

Trump also issued a new threat aimed at what he called the “deranged scumbags” of the Iranian regime, telling them to “watch what happens today.”

He offered no specifics, but added: “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years. And now I — as the 47th president of the United States — am killing them.”

Trump called it a “great honor.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command announced that rescue operations are in progress after a U.S. military refueling plane crashed in Iraq. The KC-135 aircraft was part of the operation against Iran. Officials said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq



TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.



The… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

CENTCOM confirmed that four of the six crew members aboard died, but rescue efforts are ongoing for the remaining two.

And the conflict continues to rattle global energy markets.

Oil prices remain around $100 a barrel, even after Trump eased sanctions on Russian oil, allowing countries to buy Russian shipments stranded at sea.

That move comes as the Strait of Hormuz — which carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply — remains closed.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, 85, seeks 18th term

One of the most powerful Democrats in Congress said he’s not finished yet.

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn said Thursday he will run for another term in the U.S. House. The 85-year-old Democrat will seek an 18th term representing the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. on Oct. 4, 1993. (Photo by Chris Martin/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)”r”n

Clyburn made the announcement at South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia. He said he believes he is capable of continuing the work and plans to run what he called a vigorous campaign.

Clyburn has served in Congress since 1993, becoming the first Black lawmaker elected from South Carolina since Reconstruction. Over three decades, he rose to the top ranks of House Democratic leadership and became one of the party’s most influential power brokers.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) as Clyburn announces his endorsement for Biden at Trident Technical College February 26, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, February 29. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He’s perhaps best known nationally for a moment in 2020 when his endorsement helped revive Joe Biden’s struggling presidential campaign just days before the South Carolina primary.

Now, even as several longtime Democrats step aside, including Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, Clyburn said he still believes he has work left to do.

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 17: (L to R) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) listen after attending closed door Democratic leadership elections for the upcoming 112th Congress, November 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. House Democrats elected Pelosi to be their leader in the House with 150 votes, after losing over 60 seats in the mid-term elections the giving control of the house to the Republicans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I do believe that I’m very well equipped and healthy enough to move into the next term, trying to do the things that are necessary to continue that pursuit of perfection,” Clyburn said. He later added: “This could very well be my last term, and it could very well not be. We’ll just see how things go.”

If reelected, Clyburn would be 88 years old at the end of his next term, at a time when both parties face increasing pressure from younger candidates calling for a generational change in Washington.

Kim Jong Un tests pistols, inspects weapons factory with daughter

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is once again putting his daughter front and center — this time at a firing range. New images from state media show Kim and his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae firing pistols together during a visit to a weapons factory.

Senior officials joined them on the range as Kim inspected a newly produced handgun and praised it as “excellent.” The visit was part of a broader push to expand North Korea’s conventional weapons production after years of focusing heavily on nuclear arms.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un tries out a new pistol at a factory producing pistols and other light arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

And it wasn’t just small arms.

Earlier this week, Kim and his daughter were also observed overseeing the launch of strategic cruise missiles from one of North Korea’s newest naval destroyers.

The missiles reportedly struck island targets off North Korea’s west coast, with Kim saying the tests demonstrate the need to maintain what he calls a “powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent.”

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, center, tries out a new pistol at a factory producing pistols and other light arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim’s daughter — believed to be around 13 years old — has been seen at missile launches, military parades and weapons demonstrations since 2022.

South Korean intelligence officials now believe she is likely being positioned as the next leader of the Kim dynasty.

NASA targets April 1 for Artemis II launch

NASA has set April 1 as the target launch date for its Artemis II mission, which will carry astronauts around the moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

The mission has faced several delays in recent months.

NASA

First, a fuel leak in February forced NASA to postpone an earlier launch window. Then, engineers discovered a helium flow issue, prompting managers to roll the rocket and spacecraft off the launch pad at Cape Canaveral and return them to the vehicle assembly building for repairs.

NASA announced it has completed a flight readiness review and is targeting a launch on April 1.

The mission will send four astronauts on a roughly 10-day trip around the moon — a lunar flyby aimed at testing key spacecraft systems before NASA tries a future moon landing.

“Again, while I am comfortable and the agency is comfortable with targeting April 1st as our first opportunity, just keep in mind we still have work to go. There are still things that need to be done within the VAB and out at the pad. And as always, we’ll always be guided by what the hardware is telling us, and we will launch when we’re ready.” — Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD)

NASA plans to roll the rocket back out to the launch pad on March 19.

NASA teams have polled 'go' to proceed toward Artemis II's launch around the Moon.



We're targeting March 19 to roll the rocket out to the launchpad at @NASAKennedy in advance of a launch attempt on April 1, pending completion of work at the pad: https://t.co/B58YibEjYI pic.twitter.com/vSVV6wx5No — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2026

If everything goes as planned, the Artemis II crew will travel over half a million miles, orbiting the moon before safely returning to Earth.

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Find out how much of your electricity bill goes to utility investors: New report

Utility companies are earning an average of 13 cents in profit for every dollar Americans spend on electricity — a higher margin than most businesses. That’s according to a new report released Thursday by the nonprofit watchdog Energy and Policy Institute (EPI), which argues the utility industry needs to be reformed.

In the report “Paying for Their Profits: How Ratepayers Foot the Bill for Soaring Utility Profits,” EPI found that from 2021 to 2024, utility companies made an average of 12.8% profit from all of their revenue. EPI’s report is built on an analysis of public financial data from 110 investor-owned electric utility companies.

The utility industry has disputed EPI’s findings, arguing its methodology is flawed due to ignoring costs that are simply passed through to customers not collected as profits, such as debt payments.

EPI also launched a tool allowing users to enter their monthly bill amount and search for their utility company to see how much of their payment goes to the company’s net profit, according to the analysis.

Early data from 2025 shows profit is on the rise to 15 cents for every dollar paid. That comes as electric bills are also increasing. And utilities across the country are looking to increase their spending to pay for electric grid upgrades as aging infrastructure meets heightened electricity demand.

“Many households are spending a huge part of their income just to pay their bills, keep the lights on,” said Brionté McCorkle, executive director of Georgia Conservation Voters, in a press briefing on Thursday. “That burden continues to get worse.” Read the full story now>