Israel approves 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israel's Cabinet approved the building of 19 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday. Smotrich, a settler himself, said the action was taken to block the establishment of a Palestinian state, the BBC reported.
Image credit: Reuters/Mussa Qawasma
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Israel’s Cabinet approved 19 new settlements in the West Bank earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday. Smotrich, a settler himself, said the action was taken to block the establishment of a Palestinian state, the BBC reported.

The latest settlements were OK’d by the Cabinet on Dec. 11 but the development was classified until now.

Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian land are considered illegal under international law. Per Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the “Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” 

Among the settlements approved by the Cabinet are Kadim and Ganim, The Associated Press reported. These settlements, along with two others, were initially dismantled in 2005.

Sen. Bernie Sanders,I-Vt., responded to a New York Times article about the expansion of Israeli settlements, saying on X Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “extremist government is supporting the violent annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank.”

“This is illegal and immoral, and decades of American silence have enabled it. NO MORE MILITARY AID FOR NETANYAHU,” Sanders said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s “relentless” settlement expansion, saying it fuels tensions, restricts Palestinian access to land and threatens the viability of a sovereign Palestinian state.

“The expanding settlement footprint, including outposts, coincides with rising settler attacks, further entrenching the unlawful occupation and violating international law, undermining Palestinian self-determination,” Guterres said in a statement this week.

There has been an increased number of attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in 2023, and thousands have been displaced by violence. In October, during the region’s olive harvest, 260 settler attacks were recorded by the United Nations — the most in a single month since 2006. These attacks included arson at mosques, fires targeting homes and cars, settlers throwing stones and destroying cropland.

Two Palestinians in West Bank killed by Israeli military

Two Palestinians, one of them 16 years old, were killed by the Israeli military on Saturday night, the Health Ministry in Ramallah said. Palestinian officials identified the teenager as Rayan Muhammad Abdul Qader Abu Mualla, according to CNN. He was killed in the Al-Sab’aneh neighborhood of Qabatiya.

Israeli forces said on Telegram that Abu Mualla threw a block toward their soldiers. However, a video that was shared on social media and geolocated by CNN to Al-Sab’aneh shows the boy walking in an alley toward the soldiers, who are waiting behind a corner. Though the boy does not appear in the video to throw anything at them, the soldiers still opened fire once he reached them.

“His crime is that he was walking on the street leading to his Palestinian home and inside his Palestinian town,” the social media post read. “And as is the occupation’s habit, it kills everything Palestinian.”

During another instance in the Silat al-Harithiya area, Israeli forces said, a militant “hurled an explosive” toward soldiers, “who responded with fire” and killed him. No Israeli troops were hurt in either case.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 118 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Israeli government's approval of 19 new settlements brings the total number of settlements approved in the West Bank over the past three years to 69, increasing from 141 in 2022 to 210 in 2025 according to Peace Now.

Context corner

Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been contentious since Israel captured the territory in 1967. The presence and expansion of settlements are seen by many to directly affect the viability of a future Palestinian state and ongoing peace negotiations.

Policy impact

The legal recognition and expansion of these settlements are expected to intensify Israeli-Palestinian tensions, complicate potential peace negotiations, and further alter the demographic and geographic landscape of the West Bank.

Sources

  1. BBC
  2. Amnesty International
  3. The Associated Press
  4. Sen. Bernie Sanders via X
  5. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the approval of "19 new settlements" in the "occupied West Bank" as an "illegal" expansion, often highlighting the "far-right finance minister" and juxtaposing the news with "three killed in Gaza" to imply broader aggression.
  • Media outlets in the center use the word "occupied" but focus on administrative details like the minister's specific role.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the action as a routine decision by "authorities" or the "security cabinet," de-emphasizing the "occupied" status.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

118 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Israel's security cabinet approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stating that the move aims to prevent a Palestinian state.
  • The total number of new settlements approved in the past three years has reached 69, according to information from Smotrich's office.
  • The United Nations reported that settlement expansion in the West Bank has reached its highest level since at least 2017, which is regarded as illegal under international law.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Jan. 21, Israel's Cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
  • The proposal, put forward by Bezalel Smotrich, Finance Minister, and Israel Katz, Defence Minister, aims to block the establishment of a Palestinian state.
  • The list of approvals includes two villages evacuated in 2005 and re-established sites Ganim and Kadim, and retroactively legalizes some outposts, Peace Now said.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

