Israel approves death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of attacks

Israel’s parliament approved a law setting the death penalty as the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks. The law makes execution by hanging the standard sentence in military courts, with limited discretion for judges to impose life imprisonment instead.

The Knesset passed the bill Monday in a 62–48 vote after a day of debate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the session but did not speak after the vote.

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Law sets execution as default in military courts

The legislation applies primarily to Palestinians in the West Bank, who are tried in military courts. Those convicted of attacks defined as nationalistic face the death penalty unless judges identify specific circumstances to reduce the sentence, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session as Israel’s parliament passes a law on Monday making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, March 30, 2026 REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon

Israeli citizens are tried in civilian courts, where judges have broader discretion. In practice, that leaves the law applying mainly to Palestinians.

The law does not apply retroactively, including to those involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks. A separate bill is being drafted to address those cases.

Far-right ministers drive passage of bill

The proposal has been a core push for National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members of the governing coalition’s far-right bloc. Ben-Gvir celebrated on the Knesset floor after the vote, calling the law a necessary response to attacks on Israelis.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a session as Israel’s parliament passes a law on Monday making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem March 30, 2026 REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon

Supporters say it is intended to deter future attacks and change how those cases are handled. Opposition lawmakers focused on how the law removes key safeguards, including clemency protections and the requirement for a unanimous judicial decision.

Legal challenges and international objections begin

Civil rights organizations in Israel have already filed petitions challenging the law. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel argues the Knesset does not have authority to legislate for Palestinians in the West Bank.

Legal advisers and outside experts question whether the law aligns with international standards, particularly given the absence of clemency provisions.

Mothers of Palestinian prisoners seen holding up pictures of their sons during the solidarity vigil in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nablus, West Bank. The vigil also served as a protest against the death penalty law approved by the Israeli cabinet. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Foreign governments, including several European allies, pressed Israel to withdraw the legislation before the vote. Palestinian officials condemned the measure, calling it discriminatory and a violation of international law.

Implementation faces legal review

The law is set to take effect in 30 days, but court challenges are expected to delay or block its implementation.

Israel has carried out one execution in its history — the 1962 execution of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann.