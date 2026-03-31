Israel approves death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of attacks

Jason K. Morrell

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Israel’s parliament approved a law setting the death penalty as the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks. The law makes execution by hanging the standard sentence in military courts, with limited discretion for judges to impose life imprisonment instead.

The Knesset passed the bill Monday in a 62–48 vote after a day of debate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the session but did not speak after the vote.

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Law sets execution as default in military courts

The legislation applies primarily to Palestinians in the West Bank, who are tried in military courts. Those convicted of attacks defined as nationalistic face the death penalty unless judges identify specific circumstances to reduce the sentence, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session as Israel’s parliament passes a law on Monday making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, March 30, 2026 REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon

Israeli citizens are tried in civilian courts, where judges have broader discretion. In practice, that leaves the law applying mainly to Palestinians.

The law does not apply retroactively, including to those involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks. A separate bill is being drafted to address those cases.

Far-right ministers drive passage of bill

The proposal has been a core push for National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members of the governing coalition’s far-right bloc. Ben-Gvir celebrated on the Knesset floor after the vote, calling the law a necessary response to attacks on Israelis.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a session as Israel’s parliament passes a law on Monday making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem March 30, 2026 REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon

Supporters say it is intended to deter future attacks and change how those cases are handled. Opposition lawmakers focused on how the law removes key safeguards, including clemency protections and the requirement for a unanimous judicial decision.

Civil rights organizations in Israel have already filed petitions challenging the law. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel argues the Knesset does not have authority to legislate for Palestinians in the West Bank.

Legal advisers and outside experts question whether the law aligns with international standards, particularly given the absence of clemency provisions.

Mothers of Palestinian prisoners seen holding up pictures of their sons during the solidarity vigil in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nablus, West Bank. The vigil also served as a protest against the death penalty law approved by the Israeli cabinet. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Foreign governments, including several European allies, pressed Israel to withdraw the legislation before the vote. Palestinian officials condemned the measure, calling it discriminatory and a violation of international law.

The law is set to take effect in 30 days, but court challenges are expected to delay or block its implementation.

Israel has carried out one execution in its history — the 1962 execution of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Israel enacted a law making execution the default sentence for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts, creating a separate legal standard that does not apply to Israeli citizens tried in civilian courts.

Separate legal systems now formalized

Palestinians in the West Bank face execution as the standard punishment in military courts while Israeli citizens are tried under civilian law with broader judicial discretion.

Judicial discretion significantly reduced

Military judges must impose the death penalty unless they identify specific mitigating circumstances, removing clemency protections and the requirement for unanimous judicial decisions.

Implementation timeline set despite challenges

The law takes effect in 30 days, though civil rights organizations have filed petitions and court challenges are expected to delay or block enforcement.

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Do the math

Israel exchanged approximately 250 hostages taken during the October 2023 attack for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. More than 9,500 Palestinians are currently detained in Israeli prisons, with over half under administrative detention.

Global impact

Foreign ministers from Australia, Britain, France, Germany and Italy urged Israel to abandon the law, calling it de facto discriminatory. The UN condemned it as violating international law's prohibition on cruel punishment.

Policy impact

The law allows military courts to impose death sentences without prosecutorial request or unanimous judicial decision. Those sentenced to death will be held in isolation with no visits except authorized personnel and legal consultations only by video.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Times of Israel
  3. Al Jazeera

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize discriminatory targeting—using words like "mandating," "imposing," and "almost exclusively for Palestinian terror"—framing the law as punitive and morally fraught.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize security and decisive action with phrases like "death penalty bill," "allows the execution," and "deadly attacks.

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Media landscape

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366 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Israel's Parliament passed a law making the death penalty the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, with executions required within 90 days and no right to clemency.
  • The legislation was driven by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition.
  • The law has been broadly condemned internationally by foreign ministers, rights groups, and legal experts as discriminatory, violating democratic principles, and raising concerns about fair trial safeguards.
  • Israeli opposition, human rights organizations, and legal professionals have challenged the law's constitutionality and fairness, warning it may violate international law and planning to file petitions with the Supreme Court.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the Knesset passed a law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly acts of terrorism, with some opposition members voting in favor.
  • National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit and Likud's Nissim Vaturi advanced the bill, allowing courts to impose capital punishment without prosecution requests or unanimous judicial consent.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed to soften the bill, though Justice Ministry representative Lilach Wagner warned establishing the death penalty in the West Bank is "very problematic," amid IDF and Foreign Ministry objections.
  • The law applies to any territory Israel functionally controls, including the West Bank and 53 percent of the Gaza Strip, while courts may impose life sentences for "special reasons" or "special circumstances" instead of death.
  • Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre are excluded from the law, as Israel advances a separate bill to establish a dedicated tribunal for those specific perpetrators.

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Key points from the Right

  • Israel's parliament passed a law making the death penalty by hanging the default sentence for West Bank Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis in acts deemed terrorism, effective within 30 days and not retroactive.
  • The law requires military courts trying West Bank Palestinians to impose the death penalty unless "special circumstances" justify life imprisonment; Israeli civilian courts may impose death or life sentences on Israeli citizens in politically motivated murders.
  • The legislation was approved by a vote of 62 to 48, supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right members.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Times of Israel
  3. Al Jazeera

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