Israel claims to have killed top military leader as Iran dismisses Trump’s 15-point peace plan

The U.S. and Iran appear to be at an impasse when it comes to reaching a ceasefire in the Middle East. Despite President Donald Trumps’ claims that Iran wants to make a deal “so badly but they’re afraid to say it,” signs are pointing the other way.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister announced Thursday morning that the Israeli military killed the naval commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in an overnight attack. Sources told the New York Times that the commander, Alireza Tangsiri, was in an apartment hideout in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

BREAKING:



The IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri has been eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in Bandar Abbas.



He and his men were buried under a collapsed building pic.twitter.com/hFrh2uL8aj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2026

They said Tangsiri was with other Revolutionary Guards officers at the time of the attack.

The Israeli military also said it conducted more strikes against targets in Isfahan.

Fighting continues

Sirens could be heard blaring across Jerusalem as multiple waves of missile attacks hit Israel. And at least one missile was intercepted over the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Two people were hurt in a blast north of Tel Aviv in Kfar Qasim. Israeli’s military said search and rescue forces have been sent to the area.

🇮🇱🇮🇷 Iranian cluster bomb hit Kfar Qasim, Israel



Cluster munitions are banned by 110+ nations yet both Israel and Iran still use them.



No casualties reported but lots of damage with overturned cars and shattered buildings.pic.twitter.com/RAi2MW6j3J https://t.co/aypmxDEhUY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 26, 2026

Another missile was intercepted over the United Arab Emirates. Two people were killed and three others wounded by falling debris from an intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi.

Reports from Iran’s state-run media also indicate the Iran-backed Houthis rebels are ready to enter the fight.

The US’ latest threat

Behind the scenes, Trump administration officials are looking for a diplomatic solution. Officials told CNN they’re working to set up talks as soon as this weekend — with Vice President JD Vance expected to travel, possibly to Pakistan or Turkey, though plans remain fluid.

At the same time, the White House is escalating its warning. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that Trump is prepared to act.

“The remaining elements of the Iranian regime have another opportunity to cooperate with President Trump, permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and cease actively threatening America and our allies. But the president’s preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction. But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before. President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell.” — Karoline Leavitt

Oil prices soar again

Oil prices climbed again Thursday after Iran rejected the Trump administration’s 15-point plan and Iran’s state-run media has reported that the country’s parliament is working on a bill to formalize the fees it is reportedly charging on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, went up about 1.5% to just over $98 a barrel after sitting below $95 on Wednesday. U.S. crude also rose higher, rising more than 2% to top $92 per barrel.