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Israel claims to have killed top military leader as Iran dismisses Trump’s 15-point peace plan

Shea Taylor
Israel's defense minister says the Israeli military killed one of Iran's top naval commanders in a strike in Bandar Abbas.
Image credit: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect

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The U.S. and Iran appear to be at an impasse when it comes to reaching a ceasefire in the Middle East. Despite President Donald Trumps’ claims that Iran wants to make a deal “so badly but they’re afraid to say it,” signs are pointing the other way.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister announced Thursday morning that the Israeli military killed the naval commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in an overnight attack. Sources told the New York Times that the commander, Alireza Tangsiri, was in an apartment hideout in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

They said Tangsiri was with other Revolutionary Guards officers at the time of the attack.

The Israeli military also said it conducted more strikes against targets in Isfahan.

Fighting continues

Sirens could be heard blaring across Jerusalem as multiple waves of missile attacks hit Israel. And at least one missile was intercepted over the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Two people were hurt in a blast north of Tel Aviv in Kfar Qasim. Israeli’s military said search and rescue forces have been sent to the area.

Another missile was intercepted over the United Arab Emirates. Two people were killed and three others wounded by falling debris from an intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi.

Reports from Iran’s state-run media also indicate the Iran-backed Houthis rebels are ready to enter the fight.

The US’ latest threat

Behind the scenes, Trump administration officials are looking for a diplomatic solution. Officials told CNN they’re working to set up talks as soon as this weekend — with Vice President JD Vance expected to travel, possibly to Pakistan or Turkey, though plans remain fluid.

At the same time, the White House is escalating its warning. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that Trump is prepared to act.

“The remaining elements of the Iranian regime have another opportunity to cooperate with President Trump, permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and cease actively threatening America and our allies. But the president’s preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction. But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before. President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell.”

— Karoline Leavitt

Oil prices soar again

Oil prices climbed again Thursday after Iran rejected the Trump administration’s 15-point plan and Iran’s state-run media has reported that the country’s parliament is working on a bill to formalize the fees it is reportedly charging on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, went up about 1.5% to just over $98 a barrel after sitting below $95 on Wednesday. U.S. crude also rose higher, rising more than 2% to top $92 per barrel.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Ongoing missile strikes between Israel and Iran are affecting fuel costs and raising the possibility of broader U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

Gas prices rising

Oil prices increased to over $98 per barrel as Iran reportedly charges fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Potential U.S. military action

The White House said President Trump is prepared to take military action if Iran does not abandon nuclear ambitions and stop threatening allies.

Active combat zone expanding

Missile attacks hit multiple locations including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, killing two people and wounding five from falling debris.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Barrons

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Barrons

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