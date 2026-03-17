Israel kills Iran’s top security leader, commander, as Tehran targets US allies

Israel says it has killed two of Iran’s top security officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Tuesday that the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, was killed in a strike. His death has not officially been confirmed yet, but Iranian state media said a message from Larijani’s office would be released shortly.

🔴Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated.



Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate… pic.twitter.com/kBIgSSGBm0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

The Israeli Defense Force also said Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani was killed in a strike on Monday. They say he led the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force — used to suppress demonstrations — for years.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Iranian attacks continue

Meanwhile, a U.S. embassy and American allies are facing new attacks.

Witness video appears to show air defense systems intercepting drones targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. It’s not clear if there was any damage or injuries.

Footage shows the Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system defending the US Embassy in Baghdad as it engages a drone originating from Iranian-linked forces pic.twitter.com/BglqjXtMqE — Vanguard Intel Group (@vanguardintel) March 16, 2026

A witness told Reuters at least three drones were heading toward the compound and that two were shot down, while a third struck inside, sending smoke into the air.

The United Arab Emirates temporarily shut down its airspace early Tuesday. Its military says it was responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also reported responding to attacks overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Trump delays China trip as Strait of Hormuz remains closed

President Donald Trump said he is now delaying a planned trip to China as the war continues. He told reporters Monday that he asked to push the trip back by “a month or so.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Lin Jian said the U.S. clarified the delay is not tied to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, Trump said he wanted clarity on whether China would help secure the important shipping route before his visit.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Beijing has only reiterated its call for all parties to immediately halt military operations and to avoid any further escalation in the area.

Foreign ministers from the 27 European Union countries gathered in Brussels Monday to discuss Trump’s call to help secure the strait. Their answer, in short, was no.

“Europe has no interest in an open-ended war,” diplomat Kaja Kallas said. “This is not Europe’s war, but Europe’s interests are directly at stake.”

Former presidents deny Trump claim

The president is also facing pushback after claiming a former president told him he wished he had been the one to bomb Iran.

“I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually, a past president, former president, and he said, ‘I wish I did it. I wish did it.’ But they didn’t do it, I’m doing it,” he told reporters on Monday.

But when pressed to say which former president said that, he declined to answer.

“I can’t tell you that. I don’t want to embarrass him,” Trump said. “It would be very bad for his career, even though he’s got no career.”

Aides for all four living former presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, deny that claim.