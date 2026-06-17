Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon despite warning from White House

New reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon are testing President Donald Trump’s push to finalize a U.S.-Iran deal, one day after Trump publicly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “more responsible” in Lebanon.

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At the G7 summit in France, Trump said he was “not happy” with Israel’s handling of Lebanon and Hezbollah. He said Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” as the conflict risks complicating Washington’s effort to end the war with Iran.

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CBS News reported that the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed Friday in Switzerland and could lead to another round of direct talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other disputes.

Trump’s criticism underscores a strained moment in his relationship with Netanyahu, who last year called him the “greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House,” according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that Netanyahu has frustrated four U.S. presidents, but Trump has voiced that frustration more openly. Trump claimed credit for Israel’s existence, saying, “Without me, there would be no Israel.”

Lebanon is now one of the immediate tests for the U.S.-Iran agreement.

Iran’s foreign minister warned that the deal would be violated if Israel kept troops in southern Lebanon or continued strikes there. Israeli officials said Monday that their troops would remain in part of southern Lebanon. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, “Trump’s agreement does not bind us.”

CNN reported that Iran’s military threatened a “harsh response” if Israel’s offensive continues.

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