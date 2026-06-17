Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon despite warning from White House

William Jackson
President Trump is turning up public pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the U.S. tries to finalize a deal with Iran.
Image credit: AP Photo/Hussein Malla

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New reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon are testing President Donald Trump’s push to finalize a U.S.-Iran deal, one day after Trump publicly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “more responsible” in Lebanon.

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At the G7 summit in France, Trump said he was “not happy” with Israel’s handling of Lebanon and Hezbollah. He said Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” as the conflict risks complicating Washington’s effort to end the war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump arrives to attend a morning work meeting to "revive balanced, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of all" in the presence of the G7 countries, partner countries, the International Monetary Fund, and the OECD, as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026. G7 leaders will discuss on June 17, 2026, the security risks posed by AI and social media on the last day of a summit dominated by US the President, before host French President dines with his US counterpart at the Palace of Versailles. The three-day summit of the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan,B ritain and the United States has focused intensely on the US' deal to end the war with Iran and efforts to pressure Russia into brokering peace with Ukraine.
Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

CBS News reported that the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed Friday in Switzerland and could lead to another round of direct talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other disputes.

Trump’s criticism underscores a strained moment in his relationship with Netanyahu, who last year called him the “greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House,” according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that Netanyahu has frustrated four U.S. presidents, but Trump has voiced that frustration more openly. Trump claimed credit for Israel’s existence, saying, “Without me, there would be no Israel.”

Lebanon is now one of the immediate tests for the U.S.-Iran agreement.

Iran’s foreign minister warned that the deal would be violated if Israel kept troops in southern Lebanon or continued strikes there. Israeli officials said Monday that their troops would remain in part of southern Lebanon. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, “Trump’s agreement does not bind us.”

CNN reported that Iran’s military threatened a “harsh response” if Israel’s offensive continues.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Ongoing Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon is creating friction in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations that American officials are actively pursuing, with a formal agreement expected to be signed Friday.

U.S.-Iran deal under pressure

CBS News reported a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed Friday in Switzerland, with further talks on Iran's nuclear program to follow.

Israel disputes U.S. authority

Israel's National Security Minister said "Trump's agreement does not bind us," signaling Israeli officials do not consider themselves constrained by the U.S.-Iran framework.

Deal's durability is contested

Iran's foreign minister warned the agreement would be violated if Israel maintained troops in southern Lebanon or continued strikes there, a condition Israel has not accepted.

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Sources

  1. BBC
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. BBC
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press